ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Illinois State

Comments / 1

Related
ABC7 Chicago

Nearly 200 neglected dogs seized from Illinois property

MERCER COUNTY, Ill. -- Authorities in Illinois recently seized nearly 200 neglected dogs from a property in rural Mercer County, near the Iowa border. Most of the animals were collies, KWQC reported. The dogs urgently need care and rehabilitation, and, when word got out, support poured in. That includes help...
MERCER COUNTY, IL
NBC Chicago

TikTok Lawsuit

A federal judge in Illinois has granted final approval for a $92 million class-action lawsuit settlement between the social media network TikTok and users of the platform, with Illinois residents set to receive the largest share of the payout.
ILLINOIS STATE
NBC Chicago

Illinois Residents Will Get Biggest Shares in $92M TikTok Settlement. Here's Why

Eligible Illinois residents are set to receive the largest share of a $92 million class-action lawsuit settlement involving the social media network TikTok. The settlement was approved by a federal judge this week, with Illinois residents who are part of the suit receiving five additional shares each under the payout. That's compared to individual shares for others users in the U.S.
ILLINOIS STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Illinois Health
City
Dekalb, IL
City
Champaign, IL
State
Illinois State
City
Hardin, IL
Local
Illinois Coronavirus
Local
Illinois Government
City
Pulaski, IL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Cdc
freedom929.com

ILLINOIS STATE NEWS BRIEF (8/19/22)

(SPRINGFIELD) Illinois school districts are in catch-up mode after the COVID-19 pandemic set back the development of many statewide students. During this week’s Illinois State Board of Education (ISBE) meeting, several school superintendents provided updates on methods being used to address learning loss. It was last fall that the ISBE reported drops of 17% and 18%, respectively, in the number of students achieving grade-level standards in English and Math between 2019 and 2021. It’s the general consensus that the pandemic and remote learning affected students in all age groups, but in the younger grades the most.
ILLINOIS STATE
spotonillinois.com

Illinois Department of Corrections to release 17 inmates sentenced in Tazewell County during Q4

Illini Central Community Unit School District 189 in Mason County won't be teaching the state's new controversial sex education curriculum, despite protests the lessons are "obscene and fail to align with community standards." The Illini Central Community Unit School District... ★ FURTHER REFERENCES ★. Posted in:. Places:. 13:43. 13:43. 09:25.
TAZEWELL COUNTY, IL
wpsdlocal6.com

All first round conditional Adult Use Cannabis Dispensary Licenses issued in Illinois

CHICAGO, IL — The final three Conditional Adult Use Dispensing Organization Licenses have been issued to Illinois applicants selected from 2021 lotteries. According to a Friday release, all businesses selected qualify as Social Equity Applicants under the Cannabis Regulation Tax Act. Businesses must meet the certain criteria as part of the act in an effort to prioritize communities targeted by the War on Drugs.
ILLINOIS STATE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Ford
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
Public Health
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Coronavirus
NewsBreak
Department of Health
NBC Chicago

National Dog Day: What's Illinois' Most Popular Dog Breed?

Whether you observe it by snoozing with your dog on the couch or by playing fetch in the park, National Dog Day, coming up on Aug. 26, is something to celebrate. And in honor of the four-legged holiday, Camp Bow Wow analyzed its country-wide database to determine the most popular dog breeds in each state.
ILLINOIS STATE
FOX2Now

Illinois family faces life in prison for human trafficking

CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (WCIA) — A trio of siblings were indicted by a federal grand jury on Thursday on nine counts charging them with conspiracy to commit forced labor and kidnapping. Guatemalan nationals Domingo Francisco-Juan, Lorenza Domingo-Castaneda and Catarina Domingo-Juan are facing the possibility of life in prison and mandatory...
CHAMPAIGN COUNTY, IL
capitolwolf.com

Final day of the Illinois State Fair

Sunday is the final day of the Illinois State Fair. Sunny skies and mild temperatures promise to make this year’s 10-day celebration of Illinois Agriculture a record breaking event. Its FAMILY DAY at the fair. Todays activities include the 10K Abe’s Amble, a chili cookoff at The Shed, The...
WAND TV

3 Illinois siblings indicted in kidnapping, forced labor scheme

CHAMPAIGN Ill. — Three siblings accused of running a years-long forced labor scheme involving minors were federally indicted Thursday. According to a news release, Domingo Francisco-Juan, Lorenza Domingo-Castaneda and Catarina Domingo-Juan allegedly conspired to bring two minor victims from Guatemala to the United States to work in their homes.
MyStateline.com WTVO WQRF

Illinois family charged with kidnapping, forced labor of 2 minors, 3rd victim

WASHINGTON (WMBD) — A federal grand jury has indicted three siblings for a conspiracy to commit forced labor in Champaign County, Illinois. According to a U.S. Department of Justice press release, Guatemalan Nationals Domingo Francisco-Juan, Lorenza Domingo-Castaneda and Catarina Domingo-Juan have been indicted on nine counts of conspiracy to commit forced labor, forced labor, conspiracy […]
CHAMPAIGN COUNTY, IL
WAND TV

Period of stormy weather on the way to Central Illinois

(WAND WEATHER) - Stormy weather is on the way to Central Illinois. After a nice, long stretch of warm, dry weather, showers and storms are on the way as we head into the weekend. Morning sunshine Friday will give way to more clouds with a few storms approaching our northwestern...
ENVIRONMENT
NBC Chicago

NBC Chicago

Chicago, IL
86K+
Followers
70K+
Post
25M+
Views
ABOUT

The place to go for exclusive local stories, the latest breaking news, weather updates and more.

This account is waiting to be claimed, and is not currently maintained by, endorsed by or affiliated with the publisher.

Comments / 0

Community Policy