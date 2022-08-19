Read full article on original website
Nearly 200 neglected dogs seized from Illinois property
MERCER COUNTY, Ill. -- Authorities in Illinois recently seized nearly 200 neglected dogs from a property in rural Mercer County, near the Iowa border. Most of the animals were collies, KWQC reported. The dogs urgently need care and rehabilitation, and, when word got out, support poured in. That includes help...
TikTok Lawsuit
Eligible Illinois residents are set to receive the largest share of a $92 million class-action lawsuit settlement involving the social media network TikTok. The settlement was approved by a federal judge this week, with Illinois residents who are part of the suit receiving five additional shares each under the payout. That's compared to individual shares for others users in the U.S.
Judge Approves $92 Million TikTok Settlement, With Illinois Claimants Receiving Biggest Share
A federal judge in Illinois has granted final approval for a $92 million class-action lawsuit settlement between the social media network TikTok and users of the platform, with Illinois residents set to receive the largest share of the payout. According to a press release, the lawsuit was filed over claims...
Temperatures, Precipitation Levels Could Impact Fall Colors in Illinois This Year
The state of Illinois is still in the middle of summer, but for those who can’t wait for the leaves to start changing and for flannel shirts to come out of hibernation, the weather could pose some challenges to the annual explosion of color in our local forests. Fall...
Officials Share Guidance After Mysterious Parvovirus-Like Illness Causes Sickness, Death in Michigan Dogs
A concerning number of dogs in and around the northern Michigan area have died from an illness similar to canine parvovirus (CPV). Now, the Michigan Department of Agriculture and Rural Development (MDARD) advises dog owners to ensure their pets are fully vaccinated. Canine parvovirus is a highly contagious viral disease...
Should We Expect An Increase in Viruses This Fall and Winter? Expert Weighs In
Fall and winter are typically a time of year where illnesses peak. Think flu, RSV, COVID and more. But during the coronavirus pandemic, many viruses saw a dramatic decline as mask-wearing and isolation protocols surged. With COVID guidelines easing even further, experts say that could bring the return of other...
Spotted Lanternfly: What to Know About the Invasive Species, and Why You Should Kill Any You See
An invasive insect species that targets fruit trees and other plants is slowly making its way toward Illinois, and if you were to see one, experts have one piece of advice. Destroy it, and report it. The spotted lanternfly, which originally hails from areas outside of North America, has been...
ILLINOIS STATE NEWS BRIEF (8/19/22)
(SPRINGFIELD) Illinois school districts are in catch-up mode after the COVID-19 pandemic set back the development of many statewide students. During this week’s Illinois State Board of Education (ISBE) meeting, several school superintendents provided updates on methods being used to address learning loss. It was last fall that the ISBE reported drops of 17% and 18%, respectively, in the number of students achieving grade-level standards in English and Math between 2019 and 2021. It’s the general consensus that the pandemic and remote learning affected students in all age groups, but in the younger grades the most.
Let it Snow? Chicago Area Could See More Precipitation Than Normal This Winter, NWS Models Show
While we’re still enjoying summer in the Northern Hemisphere, the winter could potentially see more snow and precipitation than usual, according to new climate projections from the National Weather Service. Last week, the NWS’ Climate Prediction Center issued its newest long-lead forecasts for the coming months, examining probabilities of...
Illinois Department of Corrections to release 17 inmates sentenced in Tazewell County during Q4
Illini Central Community Unit School District 189 in Mason County won't be teaching the state's new controversial sex education curriculum, despite protests the lessons are "obscene and fail to align with community standards." The Illini Central Community Unit School District... ★ FURTHER REFERENCES ★. Posted in:. Places:. 13:43. 13:43. 09:25.
All first round conditional Adult Use Cannabis Dispensary Licenses issued in Illinois
CHICAGO, IL — The final three Conditional Adult Use Dispensing Organization Licenses have been issued to Illinois applicants selected from 2021 lotteries. According to a Friday release, all businesses selected qualify as Social Equity Applicants under the Cannabis Regulation Tax Act. Businesses must meet the certain criteria as part of the act in an effort to prioritize communities targeted by the War on Drugs.
Search for Kiely Rodni: Body Found in Reservoir Believed to Be Missing Teen
A body found in a Northern California reservoir is believed to be that of 16-year-old Kiely Rodni, who went missing weeks ago after attending a large party at a Sierra Nevada campground, authorities said Monday. Nevada County Sheriff Shannan Moon told a press conference that the body had not been...
National Dog Day: What's Illinois' Most Popular Dog Breed?
Whether you observe it by snoozing with your dog on the couch or by playing fetch in the park, National Dog Day, coming up on Aug. 26, is something to celebrate. And in honor of the four-legged holiday, Camp Bow Wow analyzed its country-wide database to determine the most popular dog breeds in each state.
CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (WCIA) — A trio of siblings were indicted by a federal grand jury on Thursday on nine counts charging them with conspiracy to commit forced labor and kidnapping. Guatemalan nationals Domingo Francisco-Juan, Lorenza Domingo-Castaneda and Catarina Domingo-Juan are facing the possibility of life in prison and mandatory...
Final day of the Illinois State Fair
Sunday is the final day of the Illinois State Fair. Sunny skies and mild temperatures promise to make this year’s 10-day celebration of Illinois Agriculture a record breaking event. Its FAMILY DAY at the fair. Todays activities include the 10K Abe’s Amble, a chili cookoff at The Shed, The...
Darren Bailey calls Chicago a 'hellhole' as Republicans rally at Illinois State Fair
"Chicago, that once-great city, didn't become a hellhole just because of Lori Lightfoot and Kim Foxx," Bailey said. "Starting with JB Pritzker, our leaders are all in cahoots."
CHAMPAIGN Ill. — Three siblings accused of running a years-long forced labor scheme involving minors were federally indicted Thursday. According to a news release, Domingo Francisco-Juan, Lorenza Domingo-Castaneda and Catarina Domingo-Juan allegedly conspired to bring two minor victims from Guatemala to the United States to work in their homes.
Illinois family charged with kidnapping, forced labor of 2 minors, 3rd victim
WASHINGTON (WMBD) — A federal grand jury has indicted three siblings for a conspiracy to commit forced labor in Champaign County, Illinois. According to a U.S. Department of Justice press release, Guatemalan Nationals Domingo Francisco-Juan, Lorenza Domingo-Castaneda and Catarina Domingo-Juan have been indicted on nine counts of conspiracy to commit forced labor, forced labor, conspiracy […]
Period of stormy weather on the way to Central Illinois
(WAND WEATHER) - Stormy weather is on the way to Central Illinois. After a nice, long stretch of warm, dry weather, showers and storms are on the way as we head into the weekend. Morning sunshine Friday will give way to more clouds with a few storms approaching our northwestern...
