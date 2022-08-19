(SPRINGFIELD) Illinois school districts are in catch-up mode after the COVID-19 pandemic set back the development of many statewide students. During this week’s Illinois State Board of Education (ISBE) meeting, several school superintendents provided updates on methods being used to address learning loss. It was last fall that the ISBE reported drops of 17% and 18%, respectively, in the number of students achieving grade-level standards in English and Math between 2019 and 2021. It’s the general consensus that the pandemic and remote learning affected students in all age groups, but in the younger grades the most.

