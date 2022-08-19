Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
NYPD officer in coma after Bronx beating while jogging
UNIONPORT, the Bronx (PIX11) — An off-duty NYPD officer was beaten in the Bronx on Tuesday; he was wounded so badly that he was placed into a medically induced coma, police said. The officer was jogging on Olmstead Avenue in the morning when he was attacked, officials said. Before collapsing on the street, he flagged […]
13-year-old girl arrested in NYC taxi driver’s death
NEW YORK (PIX11) — Police arrested a 13-year-old girl on Tuesday in connection with the death of a New York City taxi driver. The girl, charged with gang assault and theft of service, is the fourth person arrested in the case. Police previously arrested a 15-year-old girl and two 20-year-old men. The most serious charges […]
NBC New York
Fake Warrant, Real Handcuffs: NYC Cop Impersonators Rob Tenants of $24K
New York City police are on the lookout for a pair of armed suspects pretending to be one of their own. The police department said two individuals claiming to be police officers back on May 6 scored a big payday robbing the tenants of a Bronx apartment. Around 6 p.m.,...
fox5ny.com
Video: 2 teens brutally beaten, slashed in the Bronx
NEW YORK - The NYPD is asking for the public's help identifying suspects seen in a shocking video beating and robbing a pair of teenagers in the Bronx last week. Investigators say that just before 5:30 a.m. on August 20, the victims, a pair of 16-year-old boys were leaving an apartment on East 171st Street in the Claremont section when a gang of at least five suspects attacked them.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
fox5ny.com
3 Bronx women robbed men of their clothes at knifepoint: NYPD
NEW YORK - The NYPD says they are searching for a trio of women they say are robbing men of their clothes at knifepoint on the street in the Bronx in broad daylight. According to authorities, on August 12, the trio robbed a 38-year-old man and a 37-year-old man. Police...
NY1
Correction officer indicted in death of teen
The state attorney general indicted a New York City correction officer on murder and manslaughter charges Monday in the shooting death of an 18-year-old in the Bronx last month. Prosecutors allege Dion Middleton, 45, shot at a car driving near the Cross Bronx Expressway and Morris Avenue just after 1...
Brooklyn woman shot 6 times recalled as a ‘decent’ but troubled person: She ‘didn’t deserve this,’ aunt says
A Brooklyn woman shot six times in her building lobby by an unknown assailant was a good person whose life went bad after struggling with mental health issues, a relative said Tuesday. Hope Staton, who had recently reporting three separate assaults from her ex-boyfriend, her cousin and a stranger, was found mortally wounded on the entryway floor of her building on Rockaway Parkway near ...
Mother Intentionally Starves 4-Year-Old To Death As She Feeds Other Children
In the summer of 1996, the people of Washington Heights, New York City, were shocked to learn that a mother had starved her baby to death under their wing. But more terrifying was the reason behind it.
RELATED PEOPLE
Group brutally beats 2 teens in Bronx building, police say
THE BRONX (PIX11) — A group pushed two teens down a flight of stairs and slashed them during a brutal attack in a Bronx building early Saturday, authorities said. The incident occurred inside 306 East 171st Street at around 5:30 a.m. Five suspects approached the 16-year-old boys and shoved them down the stairs and proceeded […]
Fatally shot Brooklyn woman recently reported assaults from ex-boyfriend, cousin, stranger
A 42-year-old woman shot to death in the lobby of her Brooklyn apartment building early Monday had recently reported separate assaults from an ex-boyfriend, her cousin and a stranger, police said. Police raced to the building on Rockaway Parkway near Winthrop St. in East Flatbush after someone reported hearing gunfire at 1:17 a.m. Cops found the victim shot six times in her body in the lobby. ...
HipHopDX.com
Lil Tjay Announces 'I'm Back' With NYC Billboard Following Near-Fatal Shooting
Bronx, NY – Lil Tjay has announced his imminent return with a new billboard prominently displayed in the Bronx borough of New York City. The billboard popped up on Tuesday (August 23) with a simple message that read: “I’M BACK.” – Lil Tjay.”. The message...
Man brutally attacked on subway while coming home from work
In an exclusive interview with Eyewitness News, Intazar Dar says it happened on his way home from work just before 1 a.m. on Saturday. The suspect behind the attack is still on the loose.
IN THIS ARTICLE
fox5ny.com
NJ man ran interstate fentanyl mailing operation from Staten Island: Feds
NEW YORK - A man from New Jersey has been arrested and charged with using mailing facilities on Staten Island to mail thousands of fentanyl pills across the nation. Authorities say that Joel Manuel De Jesus Amparo, 23, was arraigned on Friday and charged with multiple counts of first-degree criminal possession of a controlled substance and related charges for using mail facilities to send the drugs across the U.S.
Woman stabbed in back with unknown object after verbal dispute on NYC subway
A woman was stabbed in the back with an unknown object after a verbal dispute with another woman on the subway in New York City.
New York City 14-Year-Old Shot Multiple Times Waiting for Bus in Drive-by Shooting
NEW YORK, NY – A 14-year-old boy was shot multiple times while waiting for a...
NBC New York
5 Shot, 2 Stabbed in Overnight Violence in NYC
At least five people were shot, one fatally, and at least two people were stabbed in another wave of violence in New York City Sunday night into Monday morning. The fatality happened in the 100 block of Rockaway Parkway in the East Flatbush section of Brooklyn around 1:15 a.m. Monday. Police responded to a call of shots fired and found a 42-year-old woman in the lobby of an apartment building, shot multiple times. She was taken to Brookdale Hospital, where she died.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Police: 14-year-old driver threw gun away during police chase
A 14-year-old is accused of throwing away a gun during a police case in Paterson.
Gas station employee critical after being attacked with baseball bat, police say
A Jersey City gas station employee was hospitalized in critical condition Monday following a weekend assault by a man with a baseball bat, authorities said. The man has been arrested, they said. The incident happened early Sunday morning when officers were called to 14th Street station and found the employee...
Police: Woman wanted for attacking employee during robbery at Baldwin beauty supply store
According to detectives, an unknown female subject entered Lucky Beauty Supply located on Grand Avenue and was observed removing numerous items from the shelves and placing them into a black bag.
Clifton PD: Garfield Victims Chase Down, Disarm Crowbar-Swinging Robber
A man who snatched two scooters in Garfield swung a crowbar at the pursuing owners but was quickly disarmed before being seized by Clifton police, authorities said. Julio Rivera, 45, of Vineland grabbed the scooters in Garfield and fled into Clifton pursued by the victims, Clifton Police Detective Lt. Robert Bracken said.
Comments / 0