ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Bronx, NY

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
PIX11

NYPD officer in coma after Bronx beating while jogging

UNIONPORT, the Bronx (PIX11) — An off-duty NYPD officer was beaten in the Bronx on Tuesday; he was wounded so badly that he was placed into a medically induced coma, police said. The officer was jogging on Olmstead Avenue in the morning when he was attacked, officials said. Before collapsing on the street, he flagged […]
BRONX, NY
PIX11

13-year-old girl arrested in NYC taxi driver’s death

NEW YORK (PIX11) — Police arrested a 13-year-old girl on Tuesday in connection with the death of a New York City taxi driver. The girl, charged with gang assault and theft of service, is the fourth person arrested in the case. Police previously arrested a 15-year-old girl and two 20-year-old men. The most serious charges […]
NEW YORK CITY, NY
fox5ny.com

Video: 2 teens brutally beaten, slashed in the Bronx

NEW YORK - The NYPD is asking for the public's help identifying suspects seen in a shocking video beating and robbing a pair of teenagers in the Bronx last week. Investigators say that just before 5:30 a.m. on August 20, the victims, a pair of 16-year-old boys were leaving an apartment on East 171st Street in the Claremont section when a gang of at least five suspects attacked them.
BRONX, NY
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
New York City, NY
Bronx, NY
Crime & Safety
State
New York State
County
Bronx, NY
City
Bronx, NY
fox5ny.com

3 Bronx women robbed men of their clothes at knifepoint: NYPD

NEW YORK - The NYPD says they are searching for a trio of women they say are robbing men of their clothes at knifepoint on the street in the Bronx in broad daylight. According to authorities, on August 12, the trio robbed a 38-year-old man and a 37-year-old man. Police...
BRONX, NY
NY1

Correction officer indicted in death of teen

The state attorney general indicted a New York City correction officer on murder and manslaughter charges Monday in the shooting death of an 18-year-old in the Bronx last month. Prosecutors allege Dion Middleton, 45, shot at a car driving near the Cross Bronx Expressway and Morris Avenue just after 1...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
Daily News

Brooklyn woman shot 6 times recalled as a ‘decent’ but troubled person: She ‘didn’t deserve this,’ aunt says

A Brooklyn woman shot six times in her building lobby by an unknown assailant was a good person whose life went bad after struggling with mental health issues, a relative said Tuesday. Hope Staton, who had recently reporting three separate assaults from her ex-boyfriend, her cousin and a stranger, was found mortally wounded on the entryway floor of her building on Rockaway Parkway near ...
BROOKLYN, NY
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Kathy Hochul
PIX11

Group brutally beats 2 teens in Bronx building, police say

THE BRONX (PIX11) — A group pushed two teens down a flight of stairs and slashed them during a brutal attack in a Bronx building early Saturday, authorities said. The incident occurred inside 306 East 171st Street at around 5:30 a.m. Five suspects approached the 16-year-old boys and shoved them down the stairs and proceeded […]
BRONX, NY
Daily News

Fatally shot Brooklyn woman recently reported assaults from ex-boyfriend, cousin, stranger

A 42-year-old woman shot to death in the lobby of her Brooklyn apartment building early Monday had recently reported separate assaults from an ex-boyfriend, her cousin and a stranger, police said. Police raced to the building on Rockaway Parkway near Winthrop St. in East Flatbush after someone reported hearing gunfire at 1:17 a.m. Cops found the victim shot six times in her body in the lobby. ...
BROOKLYN, NY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Murder#The Bronx#District Attorneys#Violent Crime
fox5ny.com

NJ man ran interstate fentanyl mailing operation from Staten Island: Feds

NEW YORK - A man from New Jersey has been arrested and charged with using mailing facilities on Staten Island to mail thousands of fentanyl pills across the nation. Authorities say that Joel Manuel De Jesus Amparo, 23, was arraigned on Friday and charged with multiple counts of first-degree criminal possession of a controlled substance and related charges for using mail facilities to send the drugs across the U.S.
STATEN ISLAND, NY
NBC New York

5 Shot, 2 Stabbed in Overnight Violence in NYC

At least five people were shot, one fatally, and at least two people were stabbed in another wave of violence in New York City Sunday night into Monday morning. The fatality happened in the 100 block of Rockaway Parkway in the East Flatbush section of Brooklyn around 1:15 a.m. Monday. Police responded to a call of shots fired and found a 42-year-old woman in the lobby of an apartment building, shot multiple times. She was taken to Brookdale Hospital, where she died.
BROOKLYN, NY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety

Comments / 0

Community Policy