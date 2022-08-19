Read full article on original website
A World War II train car is converted into a luxurious Smoky Mountains vacation rentalEllen EastwoodMaryville, TN
Tennessee Man Vanished While On A Phone Call With His SisterThe Vivid Faces of the VanishedClinton, TN
This Civil War veteran and his wife had the largest age gap in the worldAnita DurairajBlaine, TN
Five charming small towns in Tennessee that are considered a must-visitJoe MertensTennessee State
Where to pick your own apples in East Tennessee
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) - With fall beginning in less than a month, the smell of apple cider and baked goods are coming. Along with that cozy fall feeling, comes the season for apple picking. As time goes on, it seems to be harder and harder to find orchards to pick...
The Bottom honors Knoxville's historic Black neighborhood as director prepares to leave
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — The leader of an organization that works to preserve Black history in Knoxville is preparing to take the next step in her career. Dr. Enkeshi El-Amin came to Knoxville about 10 years ago. In 2019 she opened The Bottom, named after one of Knoxville's historic Black neighborhoods.
Rents rise in Knoxville during July as occupancy rate soars to almost 99%
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — Knoxville's rental market got close to filling up in July, according to a report from the Knoxville Area Association of Realtors. In their report, they said the occupancy rate was 98.6% in the second quarter of 2022, ranking 2 out of 66 markets in the South.
wvlt.tv
Construction underway for Sevier County Buc-ee’s ‘Big Store’
KODAK, Tenn. (WVLT) - Construction of the soon-to-be largest Buc-ee’s location in the country is well underway on Exit 407. The Sevier County exit on I-40 is getting the 200-acre addition thanks to a development by Kituwah, LLC and Eastern Band of Cherokee Indians (EBCI). The development project has been named “The 407: Gateway to Adventure.”
Knoxville Asian Festival makes comeback with message of love and unity
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — The Knoxville Asian Festival made its comeback on Sunday after a two-year hiatus because of the COVID-19 pandemic. Ruth Utami, who helped organize the event, said they hoped the festival would provide a chance for people to come together once again. "We lost people, we were...
wvlt.tv
‘It was probably the worst part of my life’ | Life after living at Summit Towers
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Chris Surrett who is a 64-year-old disabled man, wants an apartment where he can retire in peace. He said his new apartment complex is much different than his experience at Summit Towers. His church helped him financially to make the move. After losing his fiancé Brenda...
tinyhousetown.net
Little River Tiny House
Located in Maryville, TN, this tiny home is a labour of love. Its owners constructed the home over a 2 year period, using local Tennessee wood to finish their home. It's now offered on Airbnb for guests wanting to try a unique getaway. The two bedroom, one bath home can comfortably accommodate 4 adults between a queen-sized bed and sofa bed. The home also has a kitchenette, a ground floor patio, and a rooftop deck- perfect for stargazing at night!
UT: Around 75 Tennessee counties have fire ants, including most of East Tennessee
KNOX COUNTY, Tenn — A University of Tennessee professor said that around 75 counties in Tennessee may have fire ants. Many of those counties are in East Tennessee, they said. "The densities that we see here in Knox County probably aren't as high as we see in other parts...
msn.com
Metros sending the most people to Knoxville
Stacker compiled a list of metros that are sending the most people to Knoxville, TN Metro Area using data from the U.S. Census Bureau. Metros are ranked by the estimated number of people who moved to Knoxville from the metro between 2015 and 2019. Ties were broken by gross migration.
insideofknoxville.com
Downtown Knoxville Ten Day Planner (8/28 – 9/6/2022)
If you want your event included, please make a Facebook event, invite me (Alan Sims – you’ll have to friend me) and it will be included. I need enough lead time that the list can be put together the Wednesday before you want your event included. If you’d...
Firefighters help deliver baby at a Knoxville home
Knoxville Firefighters responded to a run of the mill call that ended with them helping to deliver a baby.
WATE
Moldy strawberries, broken eggs at North Knoxville restaurant
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — The restaurant with the low-scoring health report is in Knoxville this week. There were several violations found that could potentially cause food-borne illness if not corrected. Don Chuy’s Fresh Mex & Cantina, 2904 Knoxville Center Drive, Knoxville — Grade: 75. The grade is...
qudach.com
Boy's body is failing, parents discover extraordinary solution
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Life has been consistently unlucky for 7-year-old Jameson Wall, an autistic Tennessee lad who was calved drug-dependent and aboriginal diagnosed with a uncommon autoimmune disorder. A bid of at-home videos papers years of struggles, doc visits and infirmary stays. In 1 video, Jameson is shaking and...
KPD searching for missing woman who was last seen in June leaving KARM
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — The Knoxville Police Department is asking for help finding a missing 51-year-old woman who was last seen in late June. According to KPD and the East Tennessee Valley Crime Stoppers, Denise Patterson came to Knoxville from Bradley County a few months ago to visit a dying family member.
WATE
Clubhouse total loss after fire in Tellico Village
TELLICO VILLAGE, Tenn. (WATE) — A well-known golf clubhouse is destroyed after a kitchen fire in Tellico Village. Tellico Village Volunteer Fire Department responded to Tanasi Country Club’s main building on Clubhouse Point after reports of a large fire Saturday evening. Tellico Village Volunteer Fire said they received mutual aid from Loudon County Fire Department and Greenback Volunteer Fire Department.
Giant duck sparks interest at Townsend Jeep Takeover
A giant duck in Townsend has left some people confused. The duck appeared at the Cades Cove Jeep Outpost where the Jeeps Takeover Townsend event is happening from August 25-28.
Morristown animal shelter warns about deadly feline virus after several kittens tested positive
MORRISTOWN, Tenn. — The Morristown Hamblen Humane Society announced Monday several kittens tested positive for a deadly virus. Feline Panleukopenia, otherwise known as FP, can be compared to symptoms of parvovirus usually found in dogs. However, FP is a completely different virus that does not impact canines. It is almost always fatal in cats and affects quickly-growing cells found in bone marrow, intestines, and in cat fetuses.
Knox Co. teen charged with bringing a rifle onto school campus during football game
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — Officers arrested a Knox Co. teen after receiving a tip he was armed with a rifle on a high school campus Friday night, according to an arrest report. According to the arrest report, officers received a tip on Friday that an armed 18-year-old -- identified as Aidan Eldridge -- "wasn't in his right mind" and was on his way to Christian Academy of Knoxville to confront a former teacher he had problems with.
Knoxville groups gather to push Governor Lee to exonerate Black man executed 100 years ago
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — Groups in Knoxville are pushing Governor Bill Lee to exonerate a Black man, who was executed for a crime they say he did not commit. In 1919, authorities accused Maurice Mays of killing a white woman in her home in North Knoxville. Felecia Outsey is one...
wvlt.tv
‘It’s hard to put into words’: Firefighter given new helmet after losing his in wildfires
SEVIER COUNTY, Tenn. (WVLT) - The Sevier County Volunteer Fire Department gifted veteran fireman Jim Carr with a new helmet after he lost his in the wildfires this spring. “Really just touched. Of course, we’re a pretty tight-knit group,” Carr said. Carr went up to Hatcher Mountain to...
