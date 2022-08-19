ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Knoxville, TN

Where to pick your own apples in East Tennessee

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) - With fall beginning in less than a month, the smell of apple cider and baked goods are coming. Along with that cozy fall feeling, comes the season for apple picking. As time goes on, it seems to be harder and harder to find orchards to pick...
DUNLAP, TN
Construction underway for Sevier County Buc-ee’s ‘Big Store’

KODAK, Tenn. (WVLT) - Construction of the soon-to-be largest Buc-ee’s location in the country is well underway on Exit 407. The Sevier County exit on I-40 is getting the 200-acre addition thanks to a development by Kituwah, LLC and Eastern Band of Cherokee Indians (EBCI). The development project has been named “The 407: Gateway to Adventure.”
SEVIER COUNTY, TN
Knoxville, TN
Knoxville, TN
Little River Tiny House

Located in Maryville, TN, this tiny home is a labour of love. Its owners constructed the home over a 2 year period, using local Tennessee wood to finish their home. It's now offered on Airbnb for guests wanting to try a unique getaway. The two bedroom, one bath home can comfortably accommodate 4 adults between a queen-sized bed and sofa bed. The home also has a kitchenette, a ground floor patio, and a rooftop deck- perfect for stargazing at night!
MARYVILLE, TN
Metros sending the most people to Knoxville

Stacker compiled a list of metros that are sending the most people to Knoxville, TN Metro Area using data from the U.S. Census Bureau. Metros are ranked by the estimated number of people who moved to Knoxville from the metro between 2015 and 2019. Ties were broken by gross migration.
KNOXVILLE, TN
Downtown Knoxville Ten Day Planner (8/28 – 9/6/2022)

If you want your event included, please make a Facebook event, invite me (Alan Sims – you’ll have to friend me) and it will be included. I need enough lead time that the list can be put together the Wednesday before you want your event included. If you’d...
KNOXVILLE, TN
Moldy strawberries, broken eggs at North Knoxville restaurant

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — The restaurant with the low-scoring health report is in Knoxville this week. There were several violations found that could potentially cause food-borne illness if not corrected. Don Chuy’s Fresh Mex & Cantina, 2904 Knoxville Center Drive, Knoxville — Grade: 75. The grade is...
KNOXVILLE, TN
Boy's body is failing, parents discover extraordinary solution

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Life has been consistently unlucky for 7-year-old Jameson Wall, an autistic Tennessee lad who was calved drug-dependent and aboriginal diagnosed with a uncommon autoimmune disorder. A bid of at-home videos papers years of struggles, doc visits and infirmary stays. In 1 video, Jameson is shaking and...
KNOXVILLE, TN
Clubhouse total loss after fire in Tellico Village

TELLICO VILLAGE, Tenn. (WATE) — A well-known golf clubhouse is destroyed after a kitchen fire in Tellico Village. Tellico Village Volunteer Fire Department responded to Tanasi Country Club’s main building on Clubhouse Point after reports of a large fire Saturday evening. Tellico Village Volunteer Fire said they received mutual aid from Loudon County Fire Department and Greenback Volunteer Fire Department.
TELLICO VILLAGE, TN
Morristown animal shelter warns about deadly feline virus after several kittens tested positive

MORRISTOWN, Tenn. — The Morristown Hamblen Humane Society announced Monday several kittens tested positive for a deadly virus. Feline Panleukopenia, otherwise known as FP, can be compared to symptoms of parvovirus usually found in dogs. However, FP is a completely different virus that does not impact canines. It is almost always fatal in cats and affects quickly-growing cells found in bone marrow, intestines, and in cat fetuses.
MORRISTOWN, TN
Knox Co. teen charged with bringing a rifle onto school campus during football game

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — Officers arrested a Knox Co. teen after receiving a tip he was armed with a rifle on a high school campus Friday night, according to an arrest report. According to the arrest report, officers received a tip on Friday that an armed 18-year-old -- identified as Aidan Eldridge -- "wasn't in his right mind" and was on his way to Christian Academy of Knoxville to confront a former teacher he had problems with.
KNOXVILLE, TN

