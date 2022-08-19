ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Giddings, TX

AUSTIN MAN ARRESTED AFTER FOOT CHASE TUESDAY

An Austin man was arrested early Tuesday morning after a foot chase. Brenham Police report that early Tuesday morning at 12:45, Cpl. David Dudenhoeffer attempted to initiate a traffic stop in the 2700 block of Highway 290 East on a stolen vehicle out of Harris County. The driver of the vehicle continued westbound at a high rate of speed actively evading Cpl. Dudenhoeffer’s lights and sirens. Spike strips were successfully deployed on the vehicle in the 1900 block of Highway 290 West and the driver went off the roadway and fled on foot into a nearby wooded area. Waller County Sheriff’s Office K-9 unit was requested and arrived on scene along with Washington County Sheriff’s Department and Texas DPS to assist officers in a search for the driver that fled. The driver was located approximately one hour after the pursuit was initiated by the K-9 Unit and was taken into custody without further incident. Mereicio Allen, 19 of Austin, was taken into custody for Unauthorized Use of a Motor Vehicle, Evading Arrest with Vehicle, and Evading Arrest or Detention. He was transported to the Washington County Jail.
AUSTIN, TX
KAGS

Shooter, Bryan officer identified in drive-by shooting

BRYAN, Texas — A Bryan man who reportedly shot a Bryan police officer and another person on Sunday has died, according to the Bryan Police Department. On Aug. 21 around 5:45 a.m., officers were called to the 1100 block of Crossing Drive regarding a disturbance involving two people and a child, police said.
BRYAN, TX
wtaw.com

Bryan Man Who Admits To Murder In Harris County Then Admits To Strangling A Former Girlfriend In Brazos County

A Bryan man originally accused of capital murder in Harris County enters a plea agreement where he admits to murder and is sentenced to 40 years. After that, 25 year old Joshua Wortham enters a plea agreement with the Brazos County district attorney’s office where he receives the maximum punishment of ten years for strangling and striking a former girlfriend in April of last year.
BRYAN, TX
CBS Chicago

Victim shoots would-be carjacker in North Austin

CHICAGO (CBS)-- A would-be carjacker is in critical condition after being show in North Austin early Monday morning. Police said a man was in his car around 1:30 a.m., in the 5500 block of West Crystal Avenue, when another man walked over and fired shots. The victim, who has a concealed carry license, shot back, hitting the man in the chest. The would-be carjacker was taken to Loyola Hospital in critical condition. His gun was recovered at the scene, near central and division.The victim was not hurt.Police are investigating this incident as an attempted carjacking. 
AUSTIN, TX
kwhi.com

THREE PEOPLE ARRESTED OVER WEEKEND

Three people were arrested over the weekend in separate incidents after traffic stops. Brenham Police report that Saturday evening at 6:35, Cpl. Jimmy Ha effected on a traffic stop in the 500 block of Highway 290 West for a license plate violation. After investigation and a consensual search of the vehicle, Eric Jay McCourt, 48 of Clifton was taken into custody for Possession of Marijuana, less than 2 oz. and transported to the Washington County Jail.
BRENHAM, TX
kwhi.com

BRENHAM MAN ARRESTED THURSDAY

A Brenham man was arrested Thursday and charged with assault. Brenham Police report that Thursday morning at 9:15, Officer Eric Crosby responded to the 1900 block of Pecan Circle in reference to an assault. Upon arrival, an investigation revealed that the victim was assaulted by the suspect who was still on location when Officers arrived. The suspect, Victor Aguilar, 31 of Brenham, was placed in custody for Assault Family Violence. Aguilar was transported to the Washington County Jail for booking.
BRENHAM, TX
CBS Austin

Austin Police Association President Ken Casaday announces retirement

Austin Police Association President Ken Casaday is retiring after nearly 25 years with the Austin Police Department. Casaday confirmed the news to CBS Austin and added that his final day will be on Wednesday. He started his career with APD in 1998 and has been with the Austin Police Association...
AUSTIN, TX
KBTX.com

Texas Meat Market in Bryan closed following mid-day fire

BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - A popular meat market was forced to close Tuesday following a fire that damaged the building. The Bryan Fire Department responded to the Texas Meat Market in the 600 block of North Texas Avenue near Downtown Bryan after smoke began to pour out the back of the business.
BRYAN, TX
fox7austin.com

Deadly crash involving multiple cars in southwest Austin

AUSTIN, Texas - One person is dead after a crash in southwest Austin. The crash happened on Highway 71 near Milwood Parkway just after 5 a.m. on August 22. Officials say multiple vehicles were involved. Despite life-saving measures, one person was pronounced dead at the scene. Details about any other...
AUSTIN, TX

