WSVN-TV

Trooper transported to hospital after car crashes into his cruiser

SUNRISE, FLA. (WSVN) - A cruiser crash happened on a South Florida Highway. A driver fell asleep and smashed into a marked Florida Highway Patrol car. It happened northbound on the Turnpike near Sunrise Boulevard, Tuesday morning. The trooper was transported to the hospital with injuries that were not life-threatening.
WSVN-TV

Boat stranded on 874 Expressway

SOUTHWEST MIAMI-DADE, FLA. (WSVN) - A boat became stranded in the middle of a South Florida expressway after it became detached from its hitch. On Monday afternoon, at around 4, 7Skyforce hovered above the 874 Expressway as crews worked to get the vessel back onto its trailer. Drivers were still...
WSVN-TV

30 Years After Andrew: Preparing for a Storm

(WSVN) - In the days after andrew … People were desperate for a place to live, food to eat and help in general. The storm’s 30th anniversary is a good reminder why planning to take care of your family is so important. Here’s 7’s Craig Stevens.
Click10.com

Vigil held for 5 victims killed in Palmetto wrong-way wreck

MIAMI-DADE COUNTY, Fla. – Family members, loved ones and friends gathered on Tuesday to honor the lives of the five young people who were killed in a wrong-way crash. It happened early Saturday morning on the Palmetto Expressway near 57th Avenue. The victims have been identified by family members...
Deerfield News

BODY FOUND IN DEERFIELD BEACH

Deerfield-News. com-Deerfield Beach,Fl-A body was found in Deerfield Beach on Sunday near the 2300 block of West Sample Road. Broward Sheriffs Office Public Information Officer Claudinne Caro told Deerfield News.com the following.
WSVN-TV

Woman vandalizes Surfside Memorial in Miami

SURFSIDE, FLA. (WSVN) - A Surfside memorial has been vandalized. A woman damaged a banner honoring the victims of the Surfside collapse. Police said the mentally ill woman cut the banner hanging from a fence facing Collins Avenue. The memorial displayed the names of each victim. The woman who vandalized...
pointpubs.com

Live! Resorts Pompano: Topgolf Venue, Retail Center, Publix Approved

Two components of the Live! Resorts Pompano project received site plan approval from the Planning and Zoning Board in June – a Topgolf sports entertainment venue and a retail center that includes a Publix. Live! Resorts Pompano is being developed on the 223-acre Isle Casino Pompano Park property, located...
NBC Miami

Fatal Crash Under Investigation on U.S. 27 in Broward: FHP

Florida Highway Patrol troopers are investigating a fatal car crash Tuesday morning along a western Broward County roadway. FHP confirmed the crash, which took place just after 5:30 a.m. in the northbound lanes of U.S. 27 just north of I-75 near mile marker 42. Chopper footage showed one car heavily...
NBC Miami

Deadly Rideshare Crash in Hollywood Leads to Vehicular Homicide Charge

A rideshare passenger died after a high-speed collision and the accused speeder is facing a charge of vehicular homicide, Hollywood Police said. Leighton Malord Hutton, 23, was driving a 2016 Kia Sorento south in the 500 block of Federal Highway going an estimated 63 mph in a 35 mph zone, about 8 p.m. July 28, according to the police report.
CBS Miami

Hurricane Andrew, 30 Years Later: "I saw my city destroyed before my very eyes"

MIAMI - Thirty years ago this week on August 24th, 1992 Hurricane Andrew cut like a buzz saw through South Miami-Dade County. Major portions of Florida City and Homestead were reduced to rubble. The stench of wet drywall, and dead vegetation percolated in the August heat.   "I saw my city destroyed before my very eyes," Florida City Mayor Otis Wallace remembers."We lost roughly 60% of our tax base in a period of 4 1/2 hours," said Wallace, Mayor of Florida City, who can now take a longer view of that day 30 years ago.  "We had some instant 'urban renewal' there...
South Florida Sun Sentinel

Two brothers were driving next to each other. One car clipped the other, and the younger sibling died.

Two brothers were involved in a three-car crash over the weekend in Deerfield Beach that resulted in the younger brother’s death, officials said. Denis Haikin, 18, of Boca Raton, died at a hospital early Saturday morning after being involved in a crash with his older brother, Nick Haikin, 19, and a third car, according to the Broward Sheriff’s Office. Deputies responded to the crash about 1:45 ...
