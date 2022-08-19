Read full article on original website
5 Great Steakhouses in FloridaAlina AndrasFlorida State
Dolphins Need Offensive Line Help, Here Is Where They Can GoAnthony DiMoro
31 Years Later, Police Still Looking For Man Who Witnessed A MurderJeffery MacMiami, FL
Florida School Shooter Named "Damaged", Says AttorneyBryan DijkhuizenParkland, FL
Tropical Storm May Hit Gulf Of Mexico Soon, Says Miami's National Hurricane CenterTerry MansfieldMiami, FL
WSVN-TV
Trooper transported to hospital after car crashes into his cruiser
SUNRISE, FLA. (WSVN) - A cruiser crash happened on a South Florida Highway. A driver fell asleep and smashed into a marked Florida Highway Patrol car. It happened northbound on the Turnpike near Sunrise Boulevard, Tuesday morning. The trooper was transported to the hospital with injuries that were not life-threatening.
WSVN-TV
Boat stranded on 874 Expressway
SOUTHWEST MIAMI-DADE, FLA. (WSVN) - A boat became stranded in the middle of a South Florida expressway after it became detached from its hitch. On Monday afternoon, at around 4, 7Skyforce hovered above the 874 Expressway as crews worked to get the vessel back onto its trailer. Drivers were still...
Deerfield News
Awaiting Details On Fatal Crash Saturday On West “Hellsboro Boulevard”
Deerfield-News. com-Deerfield Beach, Fl-Several readers have contacted us, I have had business associates of mine also ask what happened that Hillsboro Boulevard was closed Saturday morning. At this point, all I can confirm is that there was an accident on West Hillsboro near Deer Creek and it involved a fatality.
WSVN-TV
Wrong way crash leads to 5 deaths in Northwest Miami-Dade, westbound lanes of State Road 826 shutdown
NORTHWEST MIAMI-DADE, FLA. (WSVN) - The westbound lanes of State Road 826 are currently shut down due to a police investigation of a car crash that left multiple people dead. On Saturday, at 4:30 a.m. Miami-Dade Fire Rescue responded to the entrance ramp of State Road 826 and Northwest 57th Avenue in regards to a car collision.
WSVN-TV
Funeral for fallen Miami-Dade Detective Cesar Echaverry to be held at LoanDepot Park
MIAMI (WSVN) - Mourners are preparing to say a final farewell to a fallen police officer. Miami-Dade Police detective Cesar Echaverry will be laid to rest, Wednesday. The 29-year-old died last week after he was shot while chasing an armed robber in Miami’s Liberty City neighborhood. His funeral will...
WSVN-TV
Palmetto Senior High student airlifted to hospital after jumping from third floor
PINECREST, FLA. (WSVN) - A Palmetto Senior High School student was airlifted to the hospital after reportedly jumping from the school’s third floor. According to Miami-Dade Fire Rescue, they received a call at around 8 a.m. about a possible fall at the school, at 7431 SW 120th St., Tuesday.
WSVN-TV
Officials gather in Homestead to remember impact Hurricane Andrew made, 30 years ago
HOMESTEAD, FLA. (WSVN) - Thirty years ago today, South Florida braced for impact with Hurricane Andrew on the horizon. Officials with the Division of Emergency Management reminded people that, 30 years ago, they should have been evacuating since Hurricane Andrew was a threat, Tuesday. Since Hurricane Andrew was the first...
WSVN-TV
30 Years After Andrew: Preparing for a Storm
(WSVN) - In the days after andrew … People were desperate for a place to live, food to eat and help in general. The storm’s 30th anniversary is a good reminder why planning to take care of your family is so important. Here’s 7’s Craig Stevens.
Click10.com
New details released about Deerfield Beach crash that killed 18-year-old
DEERFIELD BEACH, Fla. – The Broward Sheriff’s Office released new details Tuesday about a multi-vehicle crash over the weekend that left an 18-year-old man dead. The crash occurred shortly after 1:45 a.m. Saturday in the 2200 block of West Hillsboro Boulevard. According to BSO spokeswoman Claudinne Caro, Denis...
WSVN-TV
Pedestrian hospitalized after being struck by car near South Beach hotel; underage driver detained
MIAMI BEACH, FLA. (WSVN) - Police are investigating a crash near a Miami Beach hotel that, they said, sent a woman to the hospital and led officers to detain the underage driver involved. Miami Beach Police and Fire Rescue units responded to the scene of the crash along the 1800...
Click10.com
Vigil held for 5 victims killed in Palmetto wrong-way wreck
MIAMI-DADE COUNTY, Fla. – Family members, loved ones and friends gathered on Tuesday to honor the lives of the five young people who were killed in a wrong-way crash. It happened early Saturday morning on the Palmetto Expressway near 57th Avenue. The victims have been identified by family members...
Deerfield News
BODY FOUND IN DEERFIELD BEACH
Deerfield-News. com-Deerfield Beach,Fl-A body was found in Deerfield Beach on Sunday near the 2300 block of West Sample Road. Broward Sheriffs Office Public Information Officer Claudinne Caro told Deerfield News.com the following.
WSVN-TV
37-year-old vintage boutique ‘Miami Twice’ robbed of $400,000 in merchandise in Southwest Miami-Dade
SOUTHWEST MIAMI-DADE, FLA. (WSVN) - A South Florida boutique was robbed, and it’s said to have been a pricey steal, as the crafty crooks made off with nearly half a million dollars worth of merchandise. Now, the owner is hoping someone can help track them down. Surveillance video shows...
WSVN-TV
Woman vandalizes Surfside Memorial in Miami
SURFSIDE, FLA. (WSVN) - A Surfside memorial has been vandalized. A woman damaged a banner honoring the victims of the Surfside collapse. Police said the mentally ill woman cut the banner hanging from a fence facing Collins Avenue. The memorial displayed the names of each victim. The woman who vandalized...
pointpubs.com
Live! Resorts Pompano: Topgolf Venue, Retail Center, Publix Approved
Two components of the Live! Resorts Pompano project received site plan approval from the Planning and Zoning Board in June – a Topgolf sports entertainment venue and a retail center that includes a Publix. Live! Resorts Pompano is being developed on the 223-acre Isle Casino Pompano Park property, located...
NBC Miami
Fatal Crash Under Investigation on U.S. 27 in Broward: FHP
Florida Highway Patrol troopers are investigating a fatal car crash Tuesday morning along a western Broward County roadway. FHP confirmed the crash, which took place just after 5:30 a.m. in the northbound lanes of U.S. 27 just north of I-75 near mile marker 42. Chopper footage showed one car heavily...
NBC Miami
Deadly Rideshare Crash in Hollywood Leads to Vehicular Homicide Charge
A rideshare passenger died after a high-speed collision and the accused speeder is facing a charge of vehicular homicide, Hollywood Police said. Leighton Malord Hutton, 23, was driving a 2016 Kia Sorento south in the 500 block of Federal Highway going an estimated 63 mph in a 35 mph zone, about 8 p.m. July 28, according to the police report.
Hurricane Andrew, 30 Years Later: "I saw my city destroyed before my very eyes"
MIAMI - Thirty years ago this week on August 24th, 1992 Hurricane Andrew cut like a buzz saw through South Miami-Dade County. Major portions of Florida City and Homestead were reduced to rubble. The stench of wet drywall, and dead vegetation percolated in the August heat. "I saw my city destroyed before my very eyes," Florida City Mayor Otis Wallace remembers."We lost roughly 60% of our tax base in a period of 4 1/2 hours," said Wallace, Mayor of Florida City, who can now take a longer view of that day 30 years ago. "We had some instant 'urban renewal' there...
WSVN-TV
Jackson Memorial Hospital’s Ryder Trauma Center honored on its 30th anniversary
MIAMI (WSVN) - There was a lifesaving celebration at Jackson Memorial Hospital. The Ryder Trauma Center honored it’s 30th anniversary, Tuesday. Some who have been treated there, returned to thank doctors, nurses and support staff who have helped in their recovery. “We were here for some time, so you...
Two brothers were driving next to each other. One car clipped the other, and the younger sibling died.
Two brothers were involved in a three-car crash over the weekend in Deerfield Beach that resulted in the younger brother’s death, officials said. Denis Haikin, 18, of Boca Raton, died at a hospital early Saturday morning after being involved in a crash with his older brother, Nick Haikin, 19, and a third car, according to the Broward Sheriff’s Office. Deputies responded to the crash about 1:45 ...
