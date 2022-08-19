Central Florida HIDTA Task Force concludes multi-agency two-year-long undercover drug trafficking investigation

Read full article on original website
Ask Trooper Steve: Is it illegal in Florida to use a radar detector in your car?
ORLANDO, Fla. – News 6 traffic safety expert Trooper Steve Montiero answers viewer questions about the rules of the road every week, helping Orlando-area residents become better drivers by being better educated. Trooper Steve was asked Monday, “Is it illegal in Florida to use a radar detector in your...
One Lakeland Thief Loves His Corona
LAKELAND, Fla. – Polk County Sheriff’s Office needs your help in locating a man who went on a shopping spree for Corona beer at a CVS location. According to deputies, on August 15th at around 10:40 p.m., this unknown white male entered the CVS
VIDEO: Man uses cement block to bust into Winter Haven Dollar General, takes $3K in cigarettes
The Winter Haven Police Department released surveillance video of a break-in at a Dollar General that happened on Saturday.
Crash closes part of State Road 60 at Memorial Highway
The Florida Highway Patrol is investigating a crash on State Road 60 in Hillsborough County Monday.
VIDEO: Florida gunman shot by deputies after bystanders point out his weapon
Body cam video showed the events leading up to an incident where an Orange County deputy shot a suspect on Aug. 6.
Florida Sheriff Tells Drug Dealers “Get Out Of Citrus County”
CITRUS COUNTY, Fla. – On Friday detectives from the Citrus County Sheriff’s Office Tactical Impact Unit (TIU) executed a search warrant at 6959 North Charles Terrace in Hernando, FL. Detectives were aware of ongoing narcotics sales at the residence and conducted an investigation that led
‘Florida is arresting returning citizens for voting:’ Florida Rights Restoration Coalition holds Orange County convention
ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. – Florida voters approved Amendment 4 in 2018 to restore voting rights to nearly 1.4 million Floridian former felons, according to the Florida Rights Restoration Coalition. FRRC, the group fighting to restore the voting rights of returning citizens, held a weekend convention at the Doubletree SeaWorld...
Saint Cloud man, 20, dies in fiery crash with trees in Osceola County, troopers say
OSCEOLA COUNTY, Fla. – A 20-year-old Saint Cloud man died early Sunday in a single-vehicle crash on U.S. Highway 192 in Osceola County, according to the Florida Highway Patrol. Troopers believe the crash occurred around 12:30 a.m. as the man drove a pickup truck southbound, approaching Wild Turkey Lane...
19-year-old pointed rifle at Haines City officers, caused crash that hurt 4 people: police
Haines City police arrested a man who was involved in a wreck Saturday afternoon that left two officers and two civilians hospitalized.
1 dead, 2 hospitalized in Lake Wales shooting, police say
LAKE WALES, Fla. - The Lake Wales Police Department is investigating after one person was killed and two others were hospitalized following a shooting Sunday afternoon. According to LWPD, officers responded to the Lake Wales Housing Authority Grove Manor Apartments around 1:45 p.m. for reports of a shooting. Police have...
Fatal crash arrest after driver leaves the scene of bicyclist he hit
A 13-year-old bicyclist was pronounced deceased after a hit and run on a crosswalk in Sarasota on August 16.
Deputies: Windermere man charged with making false reports against former employee
ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. — A Windermere man was charged with making false reports to investigators, according to an Orange County Sheriff’s Office report. According to the report, deputies responded to Lodi Terrace on April 10 after a resident said they had received several threatening text messages. >>> STREAM...
2 dead after Ferrari, sedan collide head-on in Pinellas Park
Two people died after driving their Ferrari head-on into another car on Sunday night.
Construction Starts on Apartment Complex Off Old Tampa Highway
A Brooklyn apartment developer looking to expand into new markets has chosen a site off Old Tampa Highway, drawn by increased demand for housing for workers at large west Lakeland warehousing and shipping centers. Welcome Canary, a 160-unit apartment complex, broke ground last week at 1010 Browning Road. It is...
Family of St. Pete woman found burned in alley demands justice
The family of a St. Petersburg woman found “burned beyond recognition” is demanding justice.
‘You should put your name in’: Florida’s unclaimed property available
TAMPA, Fla. — The state of Florida returned more than 1.7 billion dollars in unclaimed property to people over the past five years, including 388 million dollars last year. In addition to tangible items like jewelry, coins and baseball cards, the state keeps track of unclaimed bank accounts, stock dividends, and utility or rent deposits.
Riverview man dies in motorcycle crash near Tampa
A Riverview man was killed after crashing his motorcycle on Saturday.
Man charged with molestation after meeting with victim in North Port
A Lakeland man is being charged with child molestation after he drove to North Port twice to meet with 14-year-old victim, who he met on Snapchat
3 men shot, 1 killed near Robert Saunders Senior Public Library, Tampa police say
The Tampa Police Department is investigating a homicide in the 1500 block of North Nebraska Avenue where one man was killed and two others were injured early Saturday morning.
Florida Man Jumps Off Tampa Bridge To Save His Own Life
Florida Man Jumps Off Tampa Bridge To Save His Own Life. I-75 South was shut down for a few hours Thursday night after the 3 vehicles crashed. The crash happened at the Little Manatee River overpass. After being ejected from his vehicle during the crash, this guy near the side of the bridge decided he was about to be hit by other vehicles. So, he took a leap of faith off the bridge in to the Hillsborough River below. Luckily, for this Florida Man he landed in deep water, wasn’t hut too bad, and, could swim. Well, at least well enough for Hillsborough County rescue to pull him from the water on to a wave runner, and then to the hospital. Source: NewsChannel8.
