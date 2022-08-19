ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Saratoga Springs, NY

Nest in her element as big favorite in Alabama

By Mike MacAdam
The Daily Gazette
The Daily Gazette
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=19m0yl_0hNy3ClR00
PHOTOGRAPHER: Erica Miller Nest and jockey Irad Ortiz, Jr., run away from the field in the Coaching Club American Oaks at Saratoga on July 23.

SARATOGA SPRINGS — Trainer Todd Pletcher, a mainstay at Saratoga Race Course for over 25 years, called the main track “a different Saratoga than I’ve seen.”

Eric Reed is in town to run his Kentucky Derby winner Rich Strike in next weekend’s Travers, and had heard “everybody saying how tiring it is.”

The layers of leather on D. Wayne Lukas’ saddle squeaked Thursday morning, seemingly in protest, as he described how he had ridden his pony over to the main track and was “appalled by how deep it is.”

If horses could shrug, Nest would do so, in reaction to these observations.

Pletcher’s star filly is 1-2 on the morning line for Saturday’s Grade I Alabama, and part of her status as a heavy favorite is based on how she has embraced a track surface that many horses are still trying to figure out.

Besides her daily training, Nest dominated the Grade I Coaching Club American Oaks on July 23 in what was billed as a potential dramatic duel between her and the Lukas-trained Secret Oath that fizzled on the second turn and became a 12 1/4 length romp by Nest.

Having finished a close second in the mile-and-a-half Belmont Stakes, Nest should have no difficulty with the mile and a quarter of the Alabama, but perhaps just as important is the fact that she has rolled over a track that frequently has the word “demanding” attached to it.

“It’s a different Saratoga than I’ve seen,” Pletcher said. “The track’s been more demanding than I can remember. I think it’s tightened up a little bit. I think they made some minor adjustments, but it’s good for us that we know our filly handled it well.”

“Very tough. She’s [Nest] awfully good,” Lukas said. “But if we’re going to beat her, we need to beat her right here on her homecourt, in her backyard.”

Nest and jockey Irad Ortiz, Jr., will break from the No. 4 post in a seven-horse field that also includes the promising Gerrymander, winner of the Grade II Mother Goose at Belmont Park last time who will be racing longer than a mile and a sixteenth for the first time.

The Nest camp thinks so highly of her that she was nominated to the Travers, but Pletcher said she’s training too well to wait another week.

“Umm … I mean, we gave it some consideration, but it just seemed like there’s only seven days difference, and we felt like the filly was doing well and bounced out of the Coaching Club in good order, so to wait an extra week didn’t seem necessary,” he said.

“Maybe if it would’ve been a situation where she needed more time and the Travers was a little later, but the way it is, she’s doing too good not to run. I think she already proved in the Belmont that she fits [against males]. So, yeah, that’s why we gave it some consideration.’

This will be the third meeting between Nest and Secret Oath.

Secret Oath also dabbled in competition against males, finishing third in the Arkansas Derby and fourth in the Preakness.

But her biggest achievement, a two-length victory over Nest in the Grade I Kentucky Oaks on May 6, is looking like yesterday’s news, especially after the CCA Oaks.

Lukas is counting on the belief that horses like Secret Oath who ship to Saratoga from Churchill Downs in Kentucky need to experience a race over the Spa main track to set themselves up for a better performance the second time around.

“Granted, the one she got under her belt wasn’t very artistic,” Lukas said. “Luis [jockey Luis Saez] and I had to have a talk about that.

“But I rode out on it yesterday [Wednesday] on my saddle horse, and I was amazed by how deep it is. We train over here [at the Oklahoma Training Track], and when you’re up there in the grandstand, you don’t realize it, but, boy, I was really appalled by how deep it was.

“But anyhow, I think what I said holds true. I think these horses shipping in probably are all going to run better if they’ve had one. If a horse finishes strong here, he’s pretty fit.”

As far as Saez’s ride on Secret Oath in the CCA Oaks, Lukas suggested that keeping her a little farther off the pace would give Secret Oath a better chance in the Alabama.

“The last time, he tried to do things that are not in her wheelhouse,” Lukas said. “She settles, and then gradually makes up ground. She’s got a tremendous acceleration.

“Well, we didn’t do any of that last time, and consequently we looked bad. We’re not that bad. Those two fillies are not that far separated.”

The 86-year-old Lukas has won the Alabama twice, with Life’s Magic in 1984 and Open Mind in 1989.

Pletcher has won it three times, and is chasing his third CCA Oaks/Alabama sweep, after Princess of Sylmar won both in 2013 and Stopchargingmaria followed in 2014.

It’s still early, but a win by Nest in the Alabama could just about wrap up an Eclipse Award for 3-Year-Old Fillies.

“You know what, I never try to predict what the Eclipse voters are going to do,” Pletcher said. “I felt like when Princess of Sylmar won the two races here and the [Kentucky] Oaks that she was in good shape. We’ll see.”

More from The Daily Gazette:

Categories: At The Track, Sports, Sports

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0N8MeT_0hNy3ClR00
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2Zk7gB_0hNy3ClR00
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0pdS8a_0hNy3ClR00
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2XvWwy_0hNy3ClR00
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=124568_0hNy3ClR00
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=233HCT_0hNy3ClR00

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
newyorkupstate.com

Horse dies at Saratoga Race Course, marking 10th horse death of 2022

Saratoga Springs, N.Y. — A horse died Sunday while training at the Saratoga Race Course, marking the 10th death of a horse in 2022 at the famous Upstate New York racetrack. The thoroughbred horse — named A Cut Ahead 20 — was injured while running at the Saratoga Main and euthanized on the track by a veterinarian, the New York State Gaming Commission reported on its database of horse racing incidents.
SARATOGA SPRINGS, NY
WRGB

2 horses died Sunday at Saratoga Race Course

SARATOGA SPRINGS, NY (WRGB) — The death of two horses were reported over the weekend on the NYS Gaming Commission website. A Cut Ahead 20, trained by Leah Hyarmati, was euthanized on the track after sustaining a injury while "breezing" on August 21st. My Girl Lexi was vanned off...
SARATOGA SPRINGS, NY
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Saratoga Springs, NY
Saratoga Springs, NY
Lifestyle
Saratoga Springs, NY
Pets & Animals
State
Alabama State
Saratoga Springs, NY
Sports
City
Alabama, NY
nippertown.com

A Celebration of The Life, Art and Music of Commander Cody @ The Hangar on the Hudson, Troy, 08/21/2022

“We’re the best rockabilly father and son combination in Rensselaer County,” proclaimed John Tichy about his son Graham in the middle of two raucous sets at the Commander Cody celebration at The Hangar on the Hudson in Troy Sunday night. Here were serious musicians most of whom have a more than a half-century tradition of not taking themselves at all seriously while playing gonzo western swing from outer space with world-class expertise.
TROY, NY
WNYT

Saint Rose community mourns loss of Matt Frankel

The Saint Rose community is mourning the loss of a student athlete. The president of the college confirms in a letter to the school community that Matt Frankel died on Thursday night, from natural causes at home. The Niskayuna grad was a senior business major and a goalie for the...
ALBANY, NY
WNYT

Washington County Fair returns this week

The Washington County Fair kicks off this week. The fair was cancelled in 2020. They also had a scaled down fair last year. So, this will be the first full fair since the pandemic. There are several new things taking place this year. They will have a farmers market in...
WASHINGTON COUNTY, NY
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Todd Pletcher
97.7 & 97.3 The Wolf

Its a Weekend of Crazy Delicious Competition in East Durham, New York

What if I told you there was a place this weekend where you could enjoy a crazy competition and BBQ? You would most likely say where I want to go!. Well, clear your calendar because this Saturday (August 27th, 2022) is the Second Annual Redneck Olympics and Smoked BBQ Competition at the Blackthorne Resort in East Durham New York. Get ready to enjoy amateur smoked BBQ and work it off by playing unusual games for the bragging rights to be named Top Redneck Team.
EAST DURHAM, NY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Nest#Arkansas Derby#Kentucky Derby#Travers
newyorkupstate.com

Highest-paid health care job in Albany makes over $277,000: See full list

Albany, N.Y. — Surgeons make the most money of any health care workers in the Albany metro area with an average annual salary of over $277,000, according to a recent list from Stacker. That’s over $25,000 higher than the national average. Stacker ranked the region’s top-paying health care...
ALBANY, NY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Animals
NewsBreak
Horse Racing
NewsBreak
Sports
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Pets
North Country Public Radio

Two people in their 20s reportedly drowned in the southern Adirondacks

Two people in their 20s drowned in the southern Adirondacks last Friday. According to state troopers, Kaydee Lyons from Albany and Matthew Bank from Scotia were found in Tenant Creek in the Hamilton County town of Hope on Aug. 19. Police say their drownings appeared to be accidental, but that...
ALBANY, NY
101.5 WPDH

This Eerie Property Was Once a Bustling Catskill Resort

When I was a kid growing up in the 1970s, I remember my grandmother coming up to the Sullivan County Catskills for at least part of the summer. She stayed at some pretty nice places, like the Concord, and they always had a big in-ground pool for my cousins and me to swim the day away. Then at dinnertime, we would go into Monticello and eat at Kaplan’s. There were all kinds of arcades to play in, and we loved Skee-ball. Those are my fond Catskill memories. Things have changed a lot since those days.
GREENE COUNTY, NY
The Daily Gazette

The Daily Gazette

Schenectady, NY
3K+
Followers
251
Post
750K+
Views
ABOUT

Media Account for The Daily Gazette

Comments / 0

Community Policy