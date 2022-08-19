8 students hurt in after-school bus crash in Chesterfield County

CHESTERFIELD COUNTY, S.C. (WBTW) — Eight students were taken to the hospital Friday after their school was involved in a crash in Chesterfield County, according to the school district ,

It happened at about 4 p.m. in the Jefferson area. There were 24 students on the bus from New Heights Middle and Jefferson Elementary schools. Queen City News reported the crash happened in the area of McCaskill Road and Angelus Road.

The injured students have since been released from the hospital, officials said on Saturday.

The uninjured students were transported on another bus, according to the district.

No other information was immediately available.

