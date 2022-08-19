Police probe pedestrian fatality

ROCKY MOUNT — City police are investigating a pedestrian death. Officers at responded at 10 p.m. Aug. 18 to East Grand and Park avenues in reference to an wreck with injury call. When officers arrived, they found that 50-year-old Bernard Grant had been struck by a Nissan sedan while crossing the street. The vehicle was operated by 18-year-old Jerrod Jones, […]

