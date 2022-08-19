ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Rocky, OK

Police probe pedestrian fatality

By Lindell Kay
The Enterprise
The Enterprise
 10 days ago

ROCKY MOUNT — City police are investigating a pedestrian death. Officers at responded at 10 p.m. Aug. 18 to East Grand and Park avenues in reference to an wreck with injury call.  When officers arrived, they found that 50-year-old Bernard Grant had been struck by a Nissan sedan while crossing the street. The vehicle was operated by 18-year-old Jerrod Jones, […]

Sorry! An active online subscription is required to access this content.

Please login below or Subscribe today!

Username Password Remember Me Forgot Password

The post Police probe pedestrian fatality first appeared on Restoration NewsMedia .

Comments / 0

Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Oklahoma Accidents
Local
Oklahoma Crime & Safety
City
Rocky, OK
ABC News

Capitol riot defendant: I was following Trump's instructions

An Ohio man charged with storming the U.S. Capitol and stealing a coat rack testified that he joined thousands of protesters in ransacking the building last year on what he thought were orders from the president, Donald Trump. Dustin Byron Thompson, 38, of Columbus, Ohio, said Wednesday he took to...
COLUMBUS, OH
The Hill

Mark Meadows removed from North Carolina voter rolls

Donald Trump’s former White House chief of staff Mark Meadows has been removed from North Carolina’s voter rolls, according to the State Board of Elections. Meadows is also being investigated for allegations of voter fraud, the State Bureau of Investigation said. The decision to remove the former North...
SCALY MOUNTAIN, NC
IN THIS ARTICLE
#City Police#Fatality
The Associated Press

EXPLAINER: Why the term ‘genocide’ matters in Ukraine war

WASHINGTON (AP) — When President Joe Biden declares Russia’s Ukraine war “genocide,” it isn’t just another strong word. Calling a campaign that’s aimed at wiping out a targeted group “genocide” not only increases pressure on a country to act, it can oblige it to. That’s partly because of a genocide treaty approved by the U.N. General Assembly after World War II, signed by the United States and more than 150 other nations.
POLITICS
The Enterprise

The Enterprise

Spring Hope, NC
760
Followers
404
Post
73K+
Views
ABOUT

113 N. Ash St. Spring Hope, North Carolina 27882 252-265-8117

 https://restorationnewsmedia.com/enterprise

Comments / 0

Community Policy