Governor Abbott says the F.B.I. search on Donald Trump's home is, "next-level Nixonian".Euri Giles | Clareifi
Opinion: Republicans Now Want to Defund the FBIWalter Rhein
Gov. DeSantis Comments on FBI Raid of Trump’s Mar-A-Lago Home, Noting That “Hunter Biden Gets Treated With Kid Gloves”Toby HazlewoodFlorida State
Mar-a-Lago Estate Raided by FBIThe Veracity ReportPalm Beach, FL
Visit the graves of this ghostly monkey and his BFF in Palm Beach, FLEvie M.Palm Beach, FL
Skeeter brush truck sees action at fire in Boynton Beach
BOYNTON BEACH, Fla. (CBS12) — Boynton Beach firefighters put a new resource in action at the scene of a brush fire on Tuesday. The small fire broke out around 11 a.m. in an area near Hypoluxo Road and N. Seacrest Road, just east of I-95. Photos from Boynton Beach...
PHOTOS: Car fire leaves vehicle torched on Turnpike
PALM BEACH COUNTY, Fla. (CBS12) — A car fire left one vehicle torched on Florida's Turnpike. The fire happened just south of the Lake Worth Road exit yesterday. Palm Beach County Fire Rescue used foam to suppress the flames and contain any gas spillage. PBCFR shared photos on its...
Military Trail shutdown at Forest Hill Blvd. after fatal crash
Military Trail is shutdown at Forest Hill Blvd. after a fatal crash Wednesday morning. Chopper 5 reporter Johann Hoffend says your alternate routes are Kirk Rd. and Haverhill Rd.
Boca Raton Woman, 67, Drives Into Pole, Is Charged With DUI
Driving To See Boyfriend. Police: Empty Wine Bottle In Car. BY: STAFF REPORT | BocaNewsNow.com BOCA RATON, FL (BocaNewsNow.com) (Copyright © 2022 MetroDesk Media, LLC) — A Boca Raton woman is facing a DUI charge after the Palm Beach County Sheriff’s Office says she drove into a pole in Wellington, then was found with a […] [BocaNewsNow.com]
Driver dead after speeding while under the influence
WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. (CBS12) — A woman is dead after a crash in West Palm Beach. The crash happened at the intersection of Forest Hill Boulevard and South Military Trail, according to the Palm Beach County Sheriff's Office. Authorities say Olivia M. Maly, 28, was driving at a...
Pedestrian laying in street struck and killed in Palm Springs
PALM SPRINGS, Fla. (CBS12) — A car struck and killed a pedestrian in Palm Springs on Monday. The Florida Highway Patrol say a car was driving eastbound on 2nd Avenue N. Troopers say the pedestrian was laying in the eastbound lane when the car hit him. The pedestrian was...
Drowsy driver crashes into patrol car: FHP
BROWARD COUNTY, Fla. (CBS12) — A drowsy driver fell asleep at the wheel and crashed into a Florida Highway Patrol car in Broward County on Tuesday, authorities said. The incident took place just after 2:30 a.m. on Florida's Turnpike at Mile Marker 56 by Sunrise Blvd. Troopers say the driver of a gray 2013 Nissan Altima fell asleep at the wheel and collided into the back of a marked patrol car.
1 dead, 1 seriously injured in crash near Lake Worth Beach
A Lake Worth Beach man died in a crash that seriously injured the passenger of another vehicle on Saturday.
4 arrested for burglarizing cars in multiple counties
Four people suspected of burglarizing vehicles in multiple counties were arrested early Tuesday in Indian River County.
Port St. Lucie lowers neighborhood speed limit
The City of Port St. Lucie is putting the breaks on excessive speeding and reckless driving on residential streets.
Health advisory at South Inlet Park in Boca Raton
BOCA RATON, Fla. (CBS12) — A health advisory was put into effect at South Inlet Park after the Florida Department of Health (FDOH) said high levels of bacteria were found in the water on Tuesday. The FDOH says the reason for the elevated levels are unknown but heavy rains,...
AGAIN: I-95 TO CLOSE IN BOCA RATON, BAD TRAFFIC WEEK
BY: TRAFFIC CENTER | BocaNewsNow.com BOCA RATON, FL (BocaNewsNow.com) (Copyright © 2022 MetroDesk Media, LLC) — If you use I-95 during the late night or early morning hours, expect a week full of problems in and around Boca Raton. Construction continues on express lanes, which means the Interstate will be closed between Glades and Linton […] [BocaNewsNow.com]
Rash of catalytic converter thefts in south Florida continues
PORT ST. LUCIE, Fla. (CBS12) — Port St. Lucie Police have arrested two men and say they found 13 stolen catalytic converters in their SUV. The men are identified as Gerardo Reygada, 53, and Pedro Wong, 56, both from Miami. Police say 8 of the stolen catalytic converters were...
PANTS SUIT! Man Claims Injury In Palm Beach County Dressing Room
BY: STAFF REPORT | BocaNewsNow.com PALM BEACH COUNTY, FL (BocaNewsNow.com) (Copyright © 2022 MetroDesk Media, LLC) — You could call it the “Pants Suit.” A Palm Beach County man says he was trying on pants in the Cost Less Dry Cleaners in Lake Worth when he sat on the bench in the dressing room. The […] [BocaNewsNow.com]
Boca Raton Woman Charged With Trespassing On School Grounds
UPDATE: EXPELLED FROM LYNN UNIVERSITY BUT RETURNED… BY: STAFF REPORT | BocaNewsNow.com UPDATE: 9:12 a.m. — BocaNewsNow.com just learned that Diem was expelled from Lynn University but allegedly returned, was told to leave, then came back. This is the narrative of the report filed by Boca Raton Police. Our original reporting follows: On 08/23/2022 at […] [BocaNewsNow.com]
Whole Foods Market on its way to Boynton Beach
This real estate feature from the South Florida Sun Sentinel highlights the latest plans for new construction with high demand for more housing, offices, and stores throughout the area. You can ask questions through this form or by e-mail [email protected], if you are wondering “what is being built there?” in your community. This is one of the latest projects.
Missing man with Alzheimer's found dead in canal
FORT PIERCE, Fla. (CBS12) — UPDATE: William Beaver's body was found in a canal by his home in Ft. Pierce. The St. Lucie County Sheriff's Office said they found his body just before 11 a.m. on Monday after they deployed road and aviation units. ORIGINAL STORY:. A man suffering...
Thieves wanted for catalytic converter thefts in Riviera Beach
RIVIERA BEACH, Fla. (CBS12) — The Palm Beach County Sheriff's Office needs assistance in identifying thieves who stole catalytic converters from multiple businesses in Riviera Beach. The sheriff's office says the group was seen on surveillance video wearing all-black clothes and ski masks. They fled in a black car.
Palm Beach County Man Dies In Tesla Model S
COPS: Driver Sped, Flipped Car, Died. BY: STAFF REPORT | BocaNewsNow.com PALM BEACH COUNTY, FL (BocaNewsNow.com) (Copyright © 2022 MetroDesk Media, LLC) — A Palm Beach County man is dead after allegedly speeding in his Tesla Model S. The Tesla flipped. The victim was pronounced dead at the scene. The Palm Beach County Sheriff’s Office […] [BocaNewsNow.com]
‘I thought it was a doll’: Boy, 3, drowns in South Florida lake
COCONUT CREEK, Fla. — A 3-year-old boy died Friday night, hours after the toddler was pulled out of a lake near his South Florida home, authorities said. According to the Coconut Police Department, officers responded to a 911 call at about 6:30 p.m. EDT at the Advenir at Cocoplum complex in Coconut Creek, the Sun-Sentinel reported.
