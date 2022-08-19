ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Wellington, FL

cw34.com

Skeeter brush truck sees action at fire in Boynton Beach

BOYNTON BEACH, Fla. (CBS12) — Boynton Beach firefighters put a new resource in action at the scene of a brush fire on Tuesday. The small fire broke out around 11 a.m. in an area near Hypoluxo Road and N. Seacrest Road, just east of I-95. Photos from Boynton Beach...
BOYNTON BEACH, FL
cw34.com

PHOTOS: Car fire leaves vehicle torched on Turnpike

PALM BEACH COUNTY, Fla. (CBS12) — A car fire left one vehicle torched on Florida's Turnpike. The fire happened just south of the Lake Worth Road exit yesterday. Palm Beach County Fire Rescue used foam to suppress the flames and contain any gas spillage. PBCFR shared photos on its...
PALM BEACH COUNTY, FL
BOCANEWSNOW

Boca Raton Woman, 67, Drives Into Pole, Is Charged With DUI

Driving To See Boyfriend. Police: Empty Wine Bottle In Car. BY: STAFF REPORT | BocaNewsNow.com BOCA RATON, FL (BocaNewsNow.com) (Copyright © 2022 MetroDesk Media, LLC) — A Boca Raton woman is facing a DUI charge after the Palm Beach County Sheriff’s Office says she drove into a pole in Wellington, then was found with a […] [BocaNewsNow.com]
BOCA RATON, FL
cw34.com

Driver dead after speeding while under the influence

WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. (CBS12) — A woman is dead after a crash in West Palm Beach. The crash happened at the intersection of Forest Hill Boulevard and South Military Trail, according to the Palm Beach County Sheriff's Office. Authorities say Olivia M. Maly, 28, was driving at a...
WEST PALM BEACH, FL
cw34.com

Drowsy driver crashes into patrol car: FHP

BROWARD COUNTY, Fla. (CBS12) — A drowsy driver fell asleep at the wheel and crashed into a Florida Highway Patrol car in Broward County on Tuesday, authorities said. The incident took place just after 2:30 a.m. on Florida's Turnpike at Mile Marker 56 by Sunrise Blvd. Troopers say the driver of a gray 2013 Nissan Altima fell asleep at the wheel and collided into the back of a marked patrol car.
BROWARD COUNTY, FL
cw34.com

Health advisory at South Inlet Park in Boca Raton

BOCA RATON, Fla. (CBS12) — A health advisory was put into effect at South Inlet Park after the Florida Department of Health (FDOH) said high levels of bacteria were found in the water on Tuesday. The FDOH says the reason for the elevated levels are unknown but heavy rains,...
BOCA RATON, FL
BOCANEWSNOW

AGAIN: I-95 TO CLOSE IN BOCA RATON, BAD TRAFFIC WEEK

BY: TRAFFIC CENTER | BocaNewsNow.com BOCA RATON, FL (BocaNewsNow.com) (Copyright © 2022 MetroDesk Media, LLC) — If you use I-95 during the late night or early morning hours, expect a week full of problems in and around Boca Raton. Construction continues on express lanes, which means the Interstate will be closed between Glades and Linton […] [BocaNewsNow.com]
BOCA RATON, FL
BOCANEWSNOW

Boca Raton Woman Charged With Trespassing On School Grounds

UPDATE: EXPELLED FROM LYNN UNIVERSITY BUT RETURNED… BY: STAFF REPORT | BocaNewsNow.com UPDATE: 9:12 a.m. — BocaNewsNow.com just learned that Diem was expelled from Lynn University but allegedly returned, was told to leave, then came back. This is the narrative of the report filed by Boca Raton Police. Our original reporting follows: On 08/23/2022 at […] [BocaNewsNow.com]
BOCA RATON, FL
tornadopix.com

Whole Foods Market on its way to Boynton Beach

This real estate feature from the South Florida Sun Sentinel highlights the latest plans for new construction with high demand for more housing, offices, and stores throughout the area. You can ask questions through this form or by e-mail [email protected], if you are wondering “what is being built there?” in your community. This is one of the latest projects.
BOYNTON BEACH, FL
cw34.com

Missing man with Alzheimer's found dead in canal

FORT PIERCE, Fla. (CBS12) — UPDATE: William Beaver's body was found in a canal by his home in Ft. Pierce. The St. Lucie County Sheriff's Office said they found his body just before 11 a.m. on Monday after they deployed road and aviation units. ORIGINAL STORY:. A man suffering...
FORT PIERCE, FL
cbs12.com

Thieves wanted for catalytic converter thefts in Riviera Beach

RIVIERA BEACH, Fla. (CBS12) — The Palm Beach County Sheriff's Office needs assistance in identifying thieves who stole catalytic converters from multiple businesses in Riviera Beach. The sheriff's office says the group was seen on surveillance video wearing all-black clothes and ski masks. They fled in a black car.
RIVIERA BEACH, FL
BOCANEWSNOW

Palm Beach County Man Dies In Tesla Model S

COPS: Driver Sped, Flipped Car, Died. BY: STAFF REPORT | BocaNewsNow.com PALM BEACH COUNTY, FL (BocaNewsNow.com) (Copyright © 2022 MetroDesk Media, LLC) — A Palm Beach County man is dead after allegedly speeding in his Tesla Model S. The Tesla flipped. The victim was pronounced dead at the scene. The Palm Beach County Sheriff’s Office […] [BocaNewsNow.com]
PALM BEACH COUNTY, FL
WDBO

‘I thought it was a doll’: Boy, 3, drowns in South Florida lake

COCONUT CREEK, Fla. — A 3-year-old boy died Friday night, hours after the toddler was pulled out of a lake near his South Florida home, authorities said. According to the Coconut Police Department, officers responded to a 911 call at about 6:30 p.m. EDT at the Advenir at Cocoplum complex in Coconut Creek, the Sun-Sentinel reported.
COCONUT CREEK, FL

