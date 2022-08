At 78 years old, comedian Chevy Chase spent the majority of his life entertaining audiences over a variety of formats. He did stand-up comedy, helmed the National Lampoon franchise, and even starred on the massively successful Saturday Night Live. Throughout his time as both a performer and writer in Hollywood, the actor won three Primetime Emmy Awards. And in both 1987 and 1988, he received the opportunity to host the Academy Awards. With a successful career in Hollywood, the star received criticism from some suggesting he was hard to work with. But while Chevy Chase didn’t shy away from the backlash, he appears to have moved on as he recently celebrated his wife’s birthday.

