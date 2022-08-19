Read full article on original website
Parts of the Peninsula, North Carolina head back to school
NEWPORT NEWS, Va. — A sea of backpacks and smiling faces have returned to many schools in Hampton Roads. School staff in places like Newport News and Hampton greeted students with signs as they entered the building Monday morning. “It’s my first day!” said Peyton Rose, as she was...
Norfolk city leaders investing in new 'Safe Night' crime fighting project
NORFOLK, Va. — Norfolk city leaders have a new project in the works to fight crime. Interim police chief Michael Goldsmith said his department is “investing heavily” with a company called Safe Night. He explained business owners and police officers will collaborate to prevent violence. “Trying to...
Hampton Roads residents ready for NASA's Artemis I launch Monday morning
HAMPTON, Va. — The excitement is growing for an historic space launch Monday morning. NASA officials said the Artemis I is part of a mission to go beyond the moon. The mission has ties to the Hampton Roads area. “I’m just glad to be in the area that's part...
13News Now Vault: Back to school on the Peninsula circa 1989 and 1996
NEWPORT NEWS, Va. — Thousands of students are officially back to school as the first day of classes started on the Peninsula Monday. It’s a tradition that always comes with new adjustments for students and teachers, alike. In Newport News this year, the district started classes earlier -...
2 people drowned in Virginia Beach this weekend, police department says
VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. — The Virginia Beach Police Department said two people had drowned in the city over the weekend. The first drowning incident was reported Saturday near 16th Street, the police department tweeted, near the Oceanfront Dairy Queen. A family member of Christian Flourentine called to say the...
Endangered man missing from Virginia Beach
VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. — Virginia Beach police are looking for a missing 36-year-old man they say is endangered. Reginald Joseph Lynn Barnett Jr. was last in contact with his family Sunday. He was last seen driving a silver Nissan Altima with Virginia vehicle registration YNU-9108. Police said Barnett Jr....
Family displaced after Hampton fire
NORFOLK, Va. — A Hampton housefire displaced a family of three Saturday morning, according to the Hampton Division of Fire and Rescue. Crews responded to the 100 Block of Santa Clara Drive just after 11 a.m., and saw smoke and flames when coming from the house when they arrived.
Civil rights attorney Ben Crump visits Norfolk for forum on crime and justice
NORFOLK, Va. — Famed civil rights attorney Ben Crump came to Norfolk today to lead a conversation on crime. Downtown Norfolk business owner Tony Brothers' "Men for Hope" organization hosted the forum at Norfolk State University. Norfolk Mayor Kenny Alexander and Interim Norfolk Police Chief Michael Goldsmith also attended...
Maritime defense manufacturer breaks ground on Chesapeake campus
CHESAPEAKE, Va. — Maritime defense manufacturer Fairbanks Morse Defense broke ground on a training and service center in Chesapeake Tuesday morning, a 45,000-square-foot campus that's expected to bring around 50 jobs. The campus will be used to train technicians that serve the Navy, Military Sealift Command and Coast Guard...
Virginia Beach restricts cell phone use during school
VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. — Virginia Beach's school system has become one of the latest to adopt policies and regulations that restrict cell phone usage during school hours. The Virginian-Pilot reports that under the regulations, students must keep their cell phones off and put them away in a personal bag or in a teacher-designated area "during instructional time or in instructional settings."
Crowds flood the Oceanfront with ECSC underway
VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. — Thousands of people roamed the Virginia Beach Oceanfront strip and boardwalk Friday night to enjoy the great weather. This weekend, the 60th Annual Coastal Edge East Coast Surfing Championships (ECSC) is generating a lot of excitement. "It's really fun this weekend because there's so much...
Chicho's makes security changes following quintuple shooting in March
NORFOLK, Va. — Chicho’s Pizza in Downtown Norfolk told the mayor and members of city council that they’ve made security changes to their bar since someone shot five people right outside. Six months ago, a man shot and killed Virginian-Pilot reporter Sierra Jenkins, semi-professional football player Malik...
Virginia Beach Police investigating two deadly weekend crashes
NORFOLK, Va. — The Virginia Beach Police Department is investigating two deadly crashes that happened over the weekend. One crash involved a drunk driver, and the other crash saw a Ford F-150 drive off the roadway and hit a tree, according to the department. The DUI crash happened on...
Missing Portsmouth boy found safe
NORFOLK, Va. — The Portsmouth Police Department said a boy was safely located Saturday, after family reported him missing and the department sought the public's help to find him. Family previously told police 1-year-old Yermyah Mann-Anderson had been missing since Friday around 5 p.m. Saturday afternoon, police said the...
Hampton descendants of first enslaved Africans commemorate 1619
HAMPTON, Va. — Hampton's Tucker family is commemorating the landing of the first Africans to English North America in 1619. More than 100 family, friends and local dignitaries gathered at the Tucker Family Cemetery in Historic Aberdeen Gardens in Hampton for a commemoration ceremony Friday morning. The Tuckers are...
Man shot on Shore Drive in Norfolk
NORFOLK, Virginia — A man was shot on Shore Drive in Norfolk Friday afternoon. According to the Norfolk Police Dept., it happened in the 9600 block just after 1 p.m. That area is near the East Beach Shoppes. Officers who went to the scene found a man with a...
Hampton University Marching Force to perform at U.S. Open in New York
NORFOLK, Va. — The Hampton University Marching Force will head to New York City to perform at the U.S. Open Wednesday, the university announced Monday. The band will be part of the HBCU Live festivities, which aim to celebrate culture, history, and pride at the U.S. Open, the school said. The university also said the band will be stopping to perform at high schools along the way to recruit the next generation.
Man who confessed to killing 3 people in Norfolk, Virginia Beach appears in court
VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. — A man accused of a killing spree across Hampton Roads appeared before a Virginia Beach judge for a preliminary hearing Thursday. In a jailhouse interview with 13News Now, Cola Beale, 31, confessed to killing three people in March. The hearing featured testimony from Virginia Beach...
Military Circle Mall tenants granted extension to vacate ahead of demolition
NORFOLK, Va. — Business tenants at Military Circle pleaded their case for an extension until the end of January 2023 to vacate at a Norfolk City Council meeting on August 23. On Aug. 25, officials announced that they would grant the extension. Earlier this month, tenants received an order...
Scott Cash among the Hampton Roads Sports Hall of Fame 2022 inductees
NORFOLK, Va. — A local broadcasting legend will be among the Hampton Roads Sports Hall of Fame's 2022 induction class. In a press release, the group said that the class will be inducted on Sunday, Nov. 20, at a banquet held at Norfolk Scope arena. The inductees are:. Scott...
