Norfolk, VA

Norfolk, VA
Business
Norfolk, VA
Government
Local
Virginia Business
Local
Virginia Government
City
Norfolk, VA
13News Now

Endangered man missing from Virginia Beach

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. — Virginia Beach police are looking for a missing 36-year-old man they say is endangered. Reginald Joseph Lynn Barnett Jr. was last in contact with his family Sunday. He was last seen driving a silver Nissan Altima with Virginia vehicle registration YNU-9108. Police said Barnett Jr....
VIRGINIA BEACH, VA
13News Now

Family displaced after Hampton fire

NORFOLK, Va. — A Hampton housefire displaced a family of three Saturday morning, according to the Hampton Division of Fire and Rescue. Crews responded to the 100 Block of Santa Clara Drive just after 11 a.m., and saw smoke and flames when coming from the house when they arrived.
HAMPTON, VA
#Us Navy#Naval Station Norfolk#Chambers Field
13News Now

Maritime defense manufacturer breaks ground on Chesapeake campus

CHESAPEAKE, Va. — Maritime defense manufacturer Fairbanks Morse Defense broke ground on a training and service center in Chesapeake Tuesday morning, a 45,000-square-foot campus that's expected to bring around 50 jobs. The campus will be used to train technicians that serve the Navy, Military Sealift Command and Coast Guard...
13News Now

Virginia Beach restricts cell phone use during school

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. — Virginia Beach's school system has become one of the latest to adopt policies and regulations that restrict cell phone usage during school hours. The Virginian-Pilot reports that under the regulations, students must keep their cell phones off and put them away in a personal bag or in a teacher-designated area "during instructional time or in instructional settings."
VIRGINIA BEACH, VA
13News Now

Crowds flood the Oceanfront with ECSC underway

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. — Thousands of people roamed the Virginia Beach Oceanfront strip and boardwalk Friday night to enjoy the great weather. This weekend, the 60th Annual Coastal Edge East Coast Surfing Championships (ECSC) is generating a lot of excitement. "It's really fun this weekend because there's so much...
VIRGINIA BEACH, VA
13News Now

Missing Portsmouth boy found safe

NORFOLK, Va. — The Portsmouth Police Department said a boy was safely located Saturday, after family reported him missing and the department sought the public's help to find him. Family previously told police 1-year-old Yermyah Mann-Anderson had been missing since Friday around 5 p.m. Saturday afternoon, police said the...
PORTSMOUTH, VA
13News Now

Hampton descendants of first enslaved Africans commemorate 1619

HAMPTON, Va. — Hampton's Tucker family is commemorating the landing of the first Africans to English North America in 1619. More than 100 family, friends and local dignitaries gathered at the Tucker Family Cemetery in Historic Aberdeen Gardens in Hampton for a commemoration ceremony Friday morning. The Tuckers are...
HAMPTON, VA
13News Now

Man shot on Shore Drive in Norfolk

NORFOLK, Virginia — A man was shot on Shore Drive in Norfolk Friday afternoon. According to the Norfolk Police Dept., it happened in the 9600 block just after 1 p.m. That area is near the East Beach Shoppes. Officers who went to the scene found a man with a...
NORFOLK, VA
13News Now

Hampton University Marching Force to perform at U.S. Open in New York

NORFOLK, Va. — The Hampton University Marching Force will head to New York City to perform at the U.S. Open Wednesday, the university announced Monday. The band will be part of the HBCU Live festivities, which aim to celebrate culture, history, and pride at the U.S. Open, the school said. The university also said the band will be stopping to perform at high schools along the way to recruit the next generation.
HAMPTON, VA
