NORFOLK, Va. — The Hampton University Marching Force will head to New York City to perform at the U.S. Open Wednesday, the university announced Monday. The band will be part of the HBCU Live festivities, which aim to celebrate culture, history, and pride at the U.S. Open, the school said. The university also said the band will be stopping to perform at high schools along the way to recruit the next generation.

HAMPTON, VA ・ 3 HOURS AGO