NBC 29 News
Shenandoah National Park requiring masks in buildings
WAYNESBORO, Va. (WVIR) - Shenandoah National Park is requiring all visitors above the age of 2 to wear a mask inside its buildings, regardless of vaccination status. “Basically, we follow the community levels that are published by CDC,” Park Superintendent Pat Kenney said Monday, August 22. “Then we will adjust accordingly.”
Virginia Realtors: Housing prices soar, sales drop
CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - According to a report by the Virginia Realtors Group, there was a nearly 26% drop in homes sold last month compared to July 2021. It says this is the biggest decrease in sales in more than seven years. This follows national trends, as across the US,...
BGCCV holds 2nd annual Back To School Bash
The Commonwealth reached a total 2 million reported COVID cases on Tuesday, August 16. Volunteers are working to help remove invasive plants from the Washington Park trail system, improving the conditions for native vegetation to grow. Ting Student Bash. Updated: Aug. 20, 2022 at 5:57 PM EDT. On Saturday, August...
Ethics board: SD Gov. Noem may have ‘engaged in misconduct’
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (AP) — A South Dakota ethics board on Monday said it found sufficient information that Gov. Kristi Noem may have “engaged in misconduct” when she intervened in her daughter’s application for a real estate appraiser license, and it referred a separate complaint over her state airplane use to the state’s attorney general for investigation.
