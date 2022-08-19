Read full article on original website
cw34.com
Man from Riviera Beach wins $3.5M Florida Lotto jackpot
RIVIERA BEACH, Fla. (CBS12) — A man from Riviera Beach claimed a $3.5 million Florida Lotto jackpot. The drawing happened in May. David James, 70, chose to get his cash in a one-time lump sum payment of $2.26 million. James bought the winning ticket from the Publix on Blue...
cw34.com
Man arrested on hoax bomb and weapons charges in Port St. Lucie
PORT ST. LUCIE, Fla. (CBS12) — Police found a man dressed in a ballistics vest with two guns and an AR-15 rifle in his car, along with a suspicious item that led to the evacuation of several homes in Port St. Lucie. The discovery of the weapons came during...
cw34.com
Family members, bystanders help rescue and revive unconscious boy from hotel pool
WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. (CBS12) — A teen girl and bystanders helped rescue and revive a young boy who nearly drowned in a hotel pool in West Palm Beach. The dramatic rescue happened Friday night at the Springhill Suites Hotel off Metrocentre Boulevard. Police said a 911 caller said...
cw34.com
Police: Man kills longtime friend in shooting in West Palm Beach, no charges
WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. (CBS12) — Police say a man from Lake Worth shot and killed his longtime friend at an apartment in West Palm Beach. The shooting happened Friday night at the Emerald Isle apartment complex on San Marino Boulevard. The first officers on scene found the 25-year-old...
cw34.com
Woman reported missing in Stuart
STUART, Fla. (CBS12) — Police are looking for a missing woman from Stuart. According to police, 42-year-old Adrian Patricia Robinson left east Stuart on Saturday at 3 a.m. while driving a 2007 Honda Pilot. Police found the car abandoned at a family member's home in Fort Pierce with the keys still inside of it.
cw34.com
Woman airlifted to hospital after road rage shooting
WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. (CBS12) — A woman is in the hospital after a road rage shooting on Sunday at 8:14 a.m. According to West Palm Beach police, the incident began with an exchange of words between several people in a 2016 red Nissan Altima and a 44-year-old woman at the intersection of Australian Avenue and Palm Beach Lakes Boulevard.
cw34.com
Police arrest college student for bringing gun to campus
WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. (CBS12) — Police arrested a college student from Chicago for bringing a gun to campus on Saturday. West Palm Beach police said staff at Keiser University alerted officers of an investigation that led to the discovery of the gun and two magazines in the student's dorm room at the campus on N. Military Trail.
cw34.com
$3,000 reward offered in July 4th double homicide investigation
DELRAY BEACH, Fla. (CBS12) — The Delray Beach Police Department is offering up to a $3,000 reward for information on a double homicide of Gerhode Ocean and Joney Dolcine that took place on July 4. Both men died after being shot multiple times at a party on SW 3rd...
cw34.com
Two fishermen drown in Loxahatchee National Wildlife Refuge
BOCA RATON, Fla. (CBS12) — Authorities recovered the bodies of two fisherman from the Loxahatchee National Wildlife Refuge near West Boca. The Palm Beach County Sheriff's Office said the two men were with family fishing at the dead end of Lox Road in unincorporated Boca Raton. For an unknown reason, the men went into the water, went into distress and fell underwater. The two never resurfaced. A third man jumped into the water to help but later realized he couldn't. He returned to shore and called 911. This happened just before 2 p.m.
cw34.com
Mom: Guard opened cell, encouraged brawl behind bars, let inmate bleed profusely from face
WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. (CBS12) — Two inmates in a fight that ended with an eyebrow bite. The reported instigator was freed, but the sheriff's deputy who should've kept it from happening is accused of keeping it under wraps so tight that neither got medical attention, and he insisted the whole thing never happened.
cw34.com
Company from Jupiter built engine for Artemis 1
MERRITT ISLAND, Fla. (CBS12) — CBS12 News is counting down to Monday’s launch of Artemis 1. In the mission, an unmanned space-craft (the Orion capsule) will orbit the moon and return to earth. Orion will ride on a rocket called The SLS (Space Launch System). Parts for SLS...
cw34.com
Charlie Crist selects Miami teachers union president as running mate
MIAMI (CBS12) — Democrat Charlie Crist announced his running mate in the Florida governor's race. Crist selected 42-year-old Karla Hernandez-Mats, the president of United Teachers of Dade, the teachers union in Miami, which is also the largest teachers union in the southeast United States. The announcement took place Saturday...
