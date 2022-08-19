ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Man from Riviera Beach wins $3.5M Florida Lotto jackpot

RIVIERA BEACH, Fla. (CBS12) — A man from Riviera Beach claimed a $3.5 million Florida Lotto jackpot. The drawing happened in May. David James, 70, chose to get his cash in a one-time lump sum payment of $2.26 million. James bought the winning ticket from the Publix on Blue...
cw34.com

Woman reported missing in Stuart

STUART, Fla. (CBS12) — Police are looking for a missing woman from Stuart. According to police, 42-year-old Adrian Patricia Robinson left east Stuart on Saturday at 3 a.m. while driving a 2007 Honda Pilot. Police found the car abandoned at a family member's home in Fort Pierce with the keys still inside of it.
STUART, FL
cw34.com

Woman airlifted to hospital after road rage shooting

WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. (CBS12) — A woman is in the hospital after a road rage shooting on Sunday at 8:14 a.m. According to West Palm Beach police, the incident began with an exchange of words between several people in a 2016 red Nissan Altima and a 44-year-old woman at the intersection of Australian Avenue and Palm Beach Lakes Boulevard.
WEST PALM BEACH, FL
cw34.com

Police arrest college student for bringing gun to campus

WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. (CBS12) — Police arrested a college student from Chicago for bringing a gun to campus on Saturday. West Palm Beach police said staff at Keiser University alerted officers of an investigation that led to the discovery of the gun and two magazines in the student's dorm room at the campus on N. Military Trail.
WEST PALM BEACH, FL
cw34.com

Two fishermen drown in Loxahatchee National Wildlife Refuge

BOCA RATON, Fla. (CBS12) — Authorities recovered the bodies of two fisherman from the Loxahatchee National Wildlife Refuge near West Boca. The Palm Beach County Sheriff's Office said the two men were with family fishing at the dead end of Lox Road in unincorporated Boca Raton. For an unknown reason, the men went into the water, went into distress and fell underwater. The two never resurfaced. A third man jumped into the water to help but later realized he couldn't. He returned to shore and called 911. This happened just before 2 p.m.
BOCA RATON, FL
cw34.com

Company from Jupiter built engine for Artemis 1

MERRITT ISLAND, Fla. (CBS12) — CBS12 News is counting down to Monday’s launch of Artemis 1. In the mission, an unmanned space-craft (the Orion capsule) will orbit the moon and return to earth. Orion will ride on a rocket called The SLS (Space Launch System). Parts for SLS...
JUPITER, FL
cw34.com

Charlie Crist selects Miami teachers union president as running mate

MIAMI (CBS12) — Democrat Charlie Crist announced his running mate in the Florida governor's race. Crist selected 42-year-old Karla Hernandez-Mats, the president of United Teachers of Dade, the teachers union in Miami, which is also the largest teachers union in the southeast United States. The announcement took place Saturday...
FLORIDA STATE

