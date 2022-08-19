Read full article on original website
Dubai-Based Virtuzone to Accept Crypto Payments via Binance Pay
Dubai-based business formation services provider Virtuzone has begun accepting cryptocurrency payments using Binance Pay. "Virtuzone's decision to accept cryptocurrency payments and integrate Binance Pay into its systems raises the bar for innovation and demonstrates the way forward when it comes to setting up businesses in the UAE,” said Nadeem Ladki, executive director of Business Development and Strategic Partnerships at Binance, in a Monday press release.
Argentina's Mendoza Province Now Accepts Cryptocurrencies for Tax Payments
The Argentine province of Mendoza has enabled the payment of taxes with cryptocurrencies, its tax authority announced on Saturday. With a population of more than 2 million, Mendoza is the fifth-largest territory in the country. According to instructions published by Mendoza's government, users will be able to pay with any...
Stimulus update 2022: Exact date huge $3,200 direct check payment will be sent out revealed
The first batch of massive $3,200 direct payments is set to go out to eligible Alaska residents next month.
Direct payments of $750 to be sent to Americans – but eligible families have just three days to file paperwork
DIRECT payments of $750 are being sent to Americans - but eligible families have just three days to file paperwork. The governor of Rhode Island said families will be able to receive the cash top-up in a child tax rebate. The recent budget plan passed in June 2022 included the...
“Trump never pays his bills”: Truth Social reportedly stiffs contractor amid financial “disarray”
Former President Donald Trump's Twitter knockoff Truth Social stiffed a contractor in the latest sign of financial "disarray" at the troubled social network, according to Fox Business. Truth Social, which is headed by former Rep. Devin Nunes, R-Calif., is in a "bitter battle" with RightForge, the network's web host and...
Singapore's Central Bank Wants to Foster Digital Assets, Restrict Crypto Speculation
Singapore's central bank wants to promote a digital asset ecosystem while restricting crypto speculation, said Ravi Menon, managing director of the Monetary Authority of Singapore (MAS). Menon insisted that this stance is not contradictory during his opening remarks at a Green Shoots Seminar on Monday. Green Shoots sessions are used...
Social Security payments: First half of monthly $1,682 checks to be sent in just six days
People who receive Supplemental Security Income are scheduled to receive their first of two $841 checks in September in only six days.
Crypto Coin AVAX Drops 11% After Self-Described Whistleblower Says Avalanche Weaponized Litigation Against Rivals
The AVAX token dropped to its lowest price since July 13 on Monday after a self-described "whistleblower" website accused Ava Labs, the company behind the Avalanche blockchain, paid lawyers to hurt competitors and keep regulators at bay. On Friday, Crypto Leaks, a self-proclaimed whistleblower, published a report saying that some...
Court Rejects Central African Republic’s Plan to Offer Citizenship for Crypto Investment: Report
The high court of the Central African Republic (CAR) has denied the government’s plan to offer citizenship, land and valuable minerals to investors who purchase $60,000 of its government-supported cryptocurrency, the sango coin, saying that the proposal is unconstitutional, according to a report from Bloomberg. The court said that...
FTX’s Sam Bankman-Fried Denies Crypto Exchange Is Planning to Acquire Huobi
FTX CEO Sam Bankman-Fried said in a tweet Monday morning the crypto exchange had no plans to acquire Huobi. Huobi is one of the world's largest crypto exchanges, with a daily trading volume of over $1 billion, according to data from CoinGecko. Speculation had been growing that FTX – which...
Market Wrap: Bitcoin and Ether Rebound Halts 3-Day Losing Streak
BTC and ETH Trade Higher to Begin the Week; Overnight Declines Offset by U.S. Markets. Bitcoin (BTC) started the week in positive territory, rising 3% on average trading volume. The largest cryptocurrency by market capitalization rebounded on Monday following three consecutive days of losses. Ether (ETH), the second-largest cryptocurrency by...
Westrock Coffee CEO on SPAC Deal and Market Differentiation : J Block
Westrock Coffee Company closed its SPAC deal to start trading publicly today. Scott Ford, CEO and co-founder, joined Cheddar News to discuss the state of his business. “We were the first company, and I think still the only one to have a fully digitally traceable supply chain," he said.
CoinSwitch CEO, in Wake of Searches by Indian Authorities, Says the Crypto Exchange Is 'Fully Cooperating'
Indian crypto exchange CoinSwitch Kuber CEO Ashish Singhal said Saturday "we are fully cooperating" with the Enforcement Directorate, two days after searches at five locations by the financial crimes agency. Disclosing the news of the searches on Thursday, the Bangalore cell of India's Enforcement Directorate told CoinDesk "Searches were conducted...
Polkadot Parachain Moonbeam Integrates Cross-Chain Messaging Protocol LayerZero
Polkadot parachain Moonbeam has integrated cross-chain messaging protocol LayerZero to facilitate Web3 interoperability, Polkadot said Monday. Moonbeam, a layer 1 blockchain protocol with 9.6 million lifetime transactions, according to Etherscan, already uses the Polkadot ecosystem’s internal messaging service, XCM. Derek Yoo, the CEO of Purestake, the development team behind Moonbeam, told CoinDesk that its integration of LayerZero, which raised $6 million in a Series A round in September, will offer a broader messaging service across various chains such as Ethereum, BNB Chain, Polygon and others. Yoo said this will encourage builders to deploy their applications on Moonbeam.
Web3 Domain Name Service Could Lose Its Web Address Because Programmer Who Can Renew It Sits in Jail
When members of the ENS DAO community go to its eth.link website, all they’ll see now is an empty page with a green domain expiration notice banner at the top. That’s because the only person with the authority to renew the domain, Virgil Griffith, is serving a 63-month prison sentence for helping North Koreans use cryptocurrencies to circumvent sanctions and has been unable to renew the domain from prison. According to a notice domain registrar GoDaddy published on its website late Friday, eth.link expired on July 26 and is set to return to a domain registry on Sept. 5, where it will be up for grabs for anyone who is able to take it.
