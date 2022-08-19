ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
CoinDesk

Dubai-Based Virtuzone to Accept Crypto Payments via Binance Pay

Dubai-based business formation services provider Virtuzone has begun accepting cryptocurrency payments using Binance Pay. "Virtuzone's decision to accept cryptocurrency payments and integrate Binance Pay into its systems raises the bar for innovation and demonstrates the way forward when it comes to setting up businesses in the UAE,” said Nadeem Ladki, executive director of Business Development and Strategic Partnerships at Binance, in a Monday press release.
Argentina's Mendoza Province Now Accepts Cryptocurrencies for Tax Payments

The Argentine province of Mendoza has enabled the payment of taxes with cryptocurrencies, its tax authority announced on Saturday. With a population of more than 2 million, Mendoza is the fifth-largest territory in the country. According to instructions published by Mendoza's government, users will be able to pay with any...
Singapore's Central Bank Wants to Foster Digital Assets, Restrict Crypto Speculation

Singapore's central bank wants to promote a digital asset ecosystem while restricting crypto speculation, said Ravi Menon, managing director of the Monetary Authority of Singapore (MAS). Menon insisted that this stance is not contradictory during his opening remarks at a Green Shoots Seminar on Monday. Green Shoots sessions are used...
Market Wrap: Bitcoin and Ether Rebound Halts 3-Day Losing Streak

BTC and ETH Trade Higher to Begin the Week; Overnight Declines Offset by U.S. Markets. Bitcoin (BTC) started the week in positive territory, rising 3% on average trading volume. The largest cryptocurrency by market capitalization rebounded on Monday following three consecutive days of losses. Ether (ETH), the second-largest cryptocurrency by...
Polkadot Parachain Moonbeam Integrates Cross-Chain Messaging Protocol LayerZero

Polkadot parachain Moonbeam has integrated cross-chain messaging protocol LayerZero to facilitate Web3 interoperability, Polkadot said Monday. Moonbeam, a layer 1 blockchain protocol with 9.6 million lifetime transactions, according to Etherscan, already uses the Polkadot ecosystem’s internal messaging service, XCM. Derek Yoo, the CEO of Purestake, the development team behind Moonbeam, told CoinDesk that its integration of LayerZero, which raised $6 million in a Series A round in September, will offer a broader messaging service across various chains such as Ethereum, BNB Chain, Polygon and others. Yoo said this will encourage builders to deploy their applications on Moonbeam.
Web3 Domain Name Service Could Lose Its Web Address Because Programmer Who Can Renew It Sits in Jail

When members of the ENS DAO community go to its eth.link website, all they’ll see now is an empty page with a green domain expiration notice banner at the top. That’s because the only person with the authority to renew the domain, Virgil Griffith, is serving a 63-month prison sentence for helping North Koreans use cryptocurrencies to circumvent sanctions and has been unable to renew the domain from prison. According to a notice domain registrar GoDaddy published on its website late Friday, eth.link expired on July 26 and is set to return to a domain registry on Sept. 5, where it will be up for grabs for anyone who is able to take it.
