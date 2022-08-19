ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
California State

California voters oppose another Biden presidential run. But Newsom a top contender, poll says

By Lindsey Holden
The Sacramento Bee
The Sacramento Bee
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0f8s1V_0hNy0u3Q00

California voters don’t want President Joe Biden run for a second term, and the state’s Democrats have Gov. Gavin Newsom leading a list of alternatives for the 2024 presidential nomination, according to a new poll.

A Berkeley Institute of Governmental Services-Los Angeles Times online poll found 31% of California voters favored Biden seeking another four years as president, while 61% oppose his candidacy and 8% have no opinion. Democrats are more evenly split, with 46% in favor of Biden running again, 46% opposed and 8% with no opinion.

The poll, conducted earlier this month, asked 9,254 registered California voters about their preferences. The survey has a margin of error of plus or minus 2%.

Republicans are strongly against a second Biden presidential run, with only 9% favoring his candidacy, 87% opposing and 4% with no opinion.

Most voters also don’t want to see former President Donald Trump run again, with 25% in favor 71% in opposition and 4% with no opinion. Nearly all Democrats surveyed were against Trump as a presidential candidate, with 91% in opposition and just 7% in favor.

Republicans want to see another Trump presidential run, with 66% in favor, 29% in opposition and 5% who have no opinion.

Thirty-eight percent of GOP voters favor Trump as a Republican presidential candidate, while 27% want to see Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis as the party’s pick. Former Vice President Mike Pence has support from 7% of voters.

Without Trump as a candidate, 53% of Republican voters back DeSantis and 9% support Pence.

No presidential consensus, but Californians like Newsom

Although there’s no consensus pick to replace Biden, Newsom tops a field of potential Democratic candidates that includes Vermont Sen. Bernie Sanders, Vice President Kamala Harris and Transportation Secretary Pete Buttigieg.

Newsom has used his gubernatorial re-election campaign to run print and television ads contrasting California policies on abortion rights and gun control with those in Republican-controlled states like Florida and Texas.

Moves like these, as well as a recent high-profile trip to Washington, D.C., have led many to speculate Newsom is raising his national profile ahead of a potential presidential run.

Even so, the governor has repeatedly said he has “sub-zero interest” in pursuing the presidency.

The poll gave California voters a list of 16 political leaders and asked who they would like to see as a presidential candidate if Biden does not seek another term.

Newsom and Sanders are the top choice of 13% of voters. Harris was the first for 10%, while Buttigieg and New York Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez tied for fourth place with 7%.

“While many California Democrats are not convinced that Biden should run again, the absence of a clear Democratic alternative may afford the president more space in avoiding a serious primary challenge should he decide to seek re-election,” said Eric Schickler, Berkeley IGS co-director, in a statement.

When asked for their first or second choice, voters placed Newsom ahead of the others.

Twenty-five percent of voters said the governor would be their first or second choice for presidential candidate. Sanders and Harris trailed with 18% selecting them as first or second choice.

Buttigieg would be the first or second choice pick for 13% of voters, while 7% of voters said the same of Ocasio-Cortez.

Without Newsom as a candidate, Sanders is the top pick of 15% of California Democrats. Harris trails with 12%, Buttigieg is in third with 8% and Ocasio-Cortez and Massachusetts Sen. Elizabeth Warren tied for fourth with 7%.

“The poll finds that Newsom’s potential support as a presidential candidate is broadly distributed, receiving 20%-30% of the first or second choice preferences of voters across most of the major subgroups of the Democratic primary electorate,” said Mark DiCamillo, Berkeley IGS Poll director, in the poll results.

“On the other hand, support for Sanders and Harris is more fragmented,” DiCamillo said. “For example, while Sanders receives strong support from liberals and younger voters, he polls poorly among older voters and political moderates. Similarly, while Harris does well among Latino and Black Democratic primary voters, she receives less support from whites and independent voters.”

Comments / 516

Mekaela Knodt
4d ago

Governor Newsom has almost completely destroyed CA. Just think of what would happen to the whole country if he were to win the election for being president. I hate to say it, but America would more than likely experience another American Civil War, but on a much larger scale, meaning not just on the eastern part of the country

Reply(43)
172
Cal 2269
4d ago

Oh please run, we’d do anything to get rid of him. If you think he’s good, really take a look at SF all the changes were enacted when he was mayor.

Reply(1)
83
joe smith
4d ago

absolutely not. if you want high crime, illegal immigrants, homelessness and drug abuse then vote Newsom

Reply(73)
240
Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
California State
State
Vermont State
Local
California Elections
State
Massachusetts State
State
Florida State
State
Washington State
City
Washington, CA
State
Texas State
Local
California Government
The List

Inside The Eyebrow-Raising Connection Between Liz Cheney's Husband And Hunter Biden

Much has been made of Wyoming Congresswoman Liz Cheney's outspoken criticism of former president Donald Trump's involvement in the January 6 insurrection at the Capitol. That the Republican representative has turned against the GOP leader is likely largely to blame for the fact that her re-election is in question, with CNN reporting that her defeat is almost certainly imminent on election day this Tuesday.
WYOMING STATE
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Kamala Harris
Person
Mike Pence
Person
Pete Buttigieg
Person
Ron Desantis
Person
Joe Biden
Person
Gavin Newsom
Person
Bernie Sanders
Person
Donald Trump
The Independent

Alex Jones issues ‘emergency message’ begging Trump to watch his show after publicly backing DeSantis

Conspiracy theorist Alex Jones created a minor media storm this week when he announced that he would no longer “pigheadedly” support Donald Trump.Instead, he announced on his Infowars show that he would now be supporting Florida Governor Ron DeSantis saying he was “someone who is better than Trump”.Previously Mr Jones had disagreed with the Trump administration over its Covid-19 vaccination plans but had disregarded that opposition to avoid the “nightmare scenario” of Joe Biden being elected president.“That said, I am supporting DeSantis. DeSantis has just gone from being awesome to being unbelievably good,” said Mr Jones said on Thursday.“I...
FLORIDA STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Election State#Democrats#Sen Elizabeth Warren#Politics Federal#Politics Whitehouse#Election Federal#Republicans#Gop
Daily Mail

Joe's free vacation! The Bidens take over $20m sprawling South Carolina beachfront estate owned by Democrat donor who backed Obama and Kamala - and has just donated to Liz Cheney's primary fund

Joe Biden and the First Family are enjoying a sumptuous summer getaway on a secluded island thanks to a big money Democrat donor who has had the ear of Presidents and VIPs, DailyMail.com can exclusively reveal. The President and disgraced son Hunter are staying for free at a sprawling beachfront...
U.S. POLITICS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Presidential Election
NewsBreak
Republican Party
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Elections
NewsBreak
Democratic Party
The Sacramento Bee

The Sacramento Bee

27K+
Followers
663
Post
5M+
Views
ABOUT

Founded in 1857, The Sacramento Bee is the flagship newspaper of McClatchy. As the region’s leading media company, The Sacramento Bee’s print, online, mobile, and direct mail products reach 98% of the Sacramento market. The Sacramento Bee has won six Pulitzer Prizes and is consistently recognized with industry awards for superior journalism, setting the high standard for each of its sister properties across the country.

 https://www.sacbee.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy