LRPD arrest man wanted in connection to River Market shots-fired case
Little Rock police have arrested a man wanted in connection with a shots-fired incident in the River Market Friday afternoon.
KATV
LRPD arrest River Market shooting suspect
LITTLE ROCK (KATV) — Little Rock police have arrested the suspect involved in the Aug. 19 shooting incident in the River Market. Officials said Darien Williams was arrested Tuesday and charged with terroristic act and first-degree criminal mischief. No one was injured during the shooting incident.
Little Rock police make two arrests in Boulevard Ave shooting
Officials with the Little Rock Police Department have arrested two teenagers in connection with a deadly shooting in July.
Suspect in weekend shooting incident involving Sherwood police surrenders
Police in Sherwood have announced that the suspect in a weekend shooting incident involving law enforcement has been taken into custody.
Benton police investigating shots fired during weekend at Tyndall Park
LITTLE ROCK (KATV) — The Benton Police Department is investigating after receiving receiving reports of shots being fired at a community park over the weekend. According to the agency's social media account, officers from the BNPD responded to a call of shots fired just after 8 p.m. on Sunday following a disturbance at Tyndall Park.
Man dies after losing consciousness at Arkansas detention center, under investigation
GARLAND COUNTY, Ark. — Arkansas State Police are investigating after a man was found acting "strange" and later lost consciousness at a detention center in Garland County. Shortly after 4:00 a.m. on Tuesday morning, the Garland County Sheriff's Department received a call that said a man was acting "in a strange manner" and punching the concrete with his hands.
Little Rock police investigating after car crashes into home, driver runs away
Police in Little Rock are currently investigating after a car crashed into a house, causing injuries Monday afternoon.
Car crashes into Little Rock home then leaves scene, 1 injured
Stuttgart Daily Leader
Stuttgart Police Department Incident Reports: August 23, 2022
1800 block of N. Lowe St., first-degree criminal mischief and damage to property amounting to $1,000 or less. Four tires were reported to have been slashed on a vehicle. 1000 block of S. Prairie St., theft of mislaid, lost, or mistakenly delivered property. No provided address, failure to comply with...
WANTED: FBI searching for bank fraud suspect last seen in central Arkansas
Federal investigators are asking for the public’s help in finding a wanted man last seen in central Arkansas.
Sherwood police investigate officer-involved shooting
Witness describes River Market gunfire incident
Gunfire erupted in Little Rock's River Market area Friday afternoon. Two people were taken into custody within moments after it happened, but police are looking for another person LRPD says ran away from the scene.
Sherwood officer shoots at suspect who drove toward them, police say
Kait 8
Victim saved from Cleburne County house fire
HEBER SPRINGS, Ark. (KAIT) -Firefighters saved a person trapped in an early morning house fire Monday. A Heber Springs Fire Department media release said their fire crews were dispatched to a structure fire with a “possible victim trapped” around 2:00 a.m. on Aug. 22. The first crews to...
KATV
'Shots fired' Conway police investigating a shooting incident Thursday
LITTLE ROCK (KATV) — Conway police were investigating reports of a shooting Thursday afternoon, according to a post from the agency's Twitter account. Authorities said officers of the department responded to 100 block of Commerce Street in regards to a 'shots fired' call. Officials said there were no injuries...
Little Rock police search for missing woman last seen months ago
LITTLE ROCK, Ark. — The Little Rock Police Department is requesting the help of the public in locating a missing woman. 26-year-old Amberly Lemus was last seen in Little Rock in April 2022. Anyone with information regarding her whereabouts is urged to contact Detective Dearing at (501) 404-3014, Detective...
Little Rock sees an increase in pedestrian deaths
LITTLE ROCK, Ark. — Now that the school year has begun, that means that more people have been out on the roads, and more people, means that people need to pay closer attention to traffic. Recently, Little Rock has seen an increase in pedestrian deaths. The Little Rock Police...
firefighternation.com
DeValls Bluff (AR) Fire Chief Wants to Know Why Mayor Fired Him and Four Firefighters
DeValls Bluff Fire Chief Kelly Hutchinson says he and four firefighters were fired by the mayor and he has yet to learn why. After serving as chief for several years, he told Fox 16 news that the mayor scheduled a meeting with him and told him he and the others were terminated. But she gave no reason.
THV11
