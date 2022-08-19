ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
THV11

Comments / 5

Related
KATV

LRPD arrest River Market shooting suspect

LITTLE ROCK (KATV) — Little Rock police have arrested the suspect involved in the Aug. 19 shooting incident in the River Market. Officials said Darien Williams was arrested Tuesday and charged with terroristic act and first-degree criminal mischief. No one was injured during the shooting incident.
LITTLE ROCK, AR
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Police#Shooting#Violent Crime
KATV

Benton police investigating shots fired during weekend at Tyndall Park

LITTLE ROCK (KATV) — The Benton Police Department is investigating after receiving receiving reports of shots being fired at a community park over the weekend. According to the agency's social media account, officers from the BNPD responded to a call of shots fired just after 8 p.m. on Sunday following a disturbance at Tyndall Park.
BENTON, AR
Stuttgart Daily Leader

Stuttgart Police Department Incident Reports: August 23, 2022

1800 block of N. Lowe St., first-degree criminal mischief and damage to property amounting to $1,000 or less. Four tires were reported to have been slashed on a vehicle. 1000 block of S. Prairie St., theft of mislaid, lost, or mistakenly delivered property. No provided address, failure to comply with...
STUTTGART, AR
THV11

Sherwood police investigate officer-involved shooting

SHERWOOD, Ark. — Sherwood police officers responded to a call at the New Brittany apartments off of Jacksonville Cutoff in reference to a report of shots fired. Officers witnessed a male fleeing the scene in an older model maroon Chevrolet Tahoe. The suspect drove towards one of the officers,...
SHERWOOD, AR
Kait 8

Victim saved from Cleburne County house fire

HEBER SPRINGS, Ark. (KAIT) -Firefighters saved a person trapped in an early morning house fire Monday. A Heber Springs Fire Department media release said their fire crews were dispatched to a structure fire with a “possible victim trapped” around 2:00 a.m. on Aug. 22. The first crews to...
CLEBURNE COUNTY, AR
KATV

'Shots fired' Conway police investigating a shooting incident Thursday

LITTLE ROCK (KATV) — Conway police were investigating reports of a shooting Thursday afternoon, according to a post from the agency's Twitter account. Authorities said officers of the department responded to 100 block of Commerce Street in regards to a 'shots fired' call. Officials said there were no injuries...
CONWAY, AR
THV11

Little Rock police search for missing woman last seen months ago

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. — The Little Rock Police Department is requesting the help of the public in locating a missing woman. 26-year-old Amberly Lemus was last seen in Little Rock in April 2022. Anyone with information regarding her whereabouts is urged to contact Detective Dearing at (501) 404-3014, Detective...
LITTLE ROCK, AR
THV11

Little Rock sees an increase in pedestrian deaths

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. — Now that the school year has begun, that means that more people have been out on the roads, and more people, means that people need to pay closer attention to traffic. Recently, Little Rock has seen an increase in pedestrian deaths. The Little Rock Police...
LITTLE ROCK, AR
THV11

THV11

Little Rock, AR
27K+
Followers
6K+
Post
8M+
Views
ABOUT

Little Rock local news

 https://www.thv11.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy