Read full article on original website
Related
localsyr.com
Heat Advisory issued for much of CNY Monday
A Heat Advisory is in effect for much of Central New York, including the Syracuse area on Monday from Noon till 7 pm due to the impact from expected excessive heat and humidity combo. Heat indices for many in CNY Monday afternoon and early evening will range from the mid-90s...
localsyr.com
Rain and thunder arrive Monday evening
SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — After setting a record high of 94 Monday afternoon, rain will arrive Monday evening. Strong thunderstorms have been approaching from western New York and if they hold together, will bring rain to much of Central New York by 6 p.m. Monday. Some heavy rain and...
localsyr.com
Sea lions make a big splash at the Fair
GEDDES, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — It’s hot on the Fairgrounds, but sea lions are staying cool. They’ve been trained to do all types of tricks and it takes a lot of work. “Lots of time, lots of patience, lots of fish,” explained Jimmy Earhart the trainer at the Sea Lion Splash show.
localsyr.com
New smoking areas at NYS Fair not being utilized by all fairgoers
GEDDES, N.Y. (WSYR-TV)– The NYS fairgrounds are now smoke-free, legal substances are only allowed in six designated smoking areas around the perimeter of the fairgrounds during the NYS Fair this year. It’s a change from years past when smoking was allowed anywhere outdoors and it’s a welcomed change for...
IN THIS ARTICLE
localsyr.com
Local vendors overcome challenges at the State Fair
SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — For David Pizio, coming out to the New York State Fair isn’t just a yearly tradition, it’s a family tradition, as well. “We’ve been here since 1939,” he said, “I’ve been here 50 years myself, my father started in ’39 out here in the same location.”
localsyr.com
DEC needs witness’ help solving geese killing outside Van Buren sports bar
VAN BUREN, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — The Commissioner of the State Department of Environmental Conservation says his officers need help from eyewitnesses in the investigation of an SUV ramming into a flock of geese at Jammer’s Sports Bar and Little Jammer’s Ice Cream in Van Buren two weeks ago.
localsyr.com
Your Stories Q&A: New Byrne Dairy on Electronics Parkway to open August 31
(WSYR-TV) — You ask, we answer!. We have an update on the new Byrne Dairy and Deli on Electronics Parkway near Lockheed Martin. In early July, the Your Stories team was told construction was complete but National Grid still had to supply power to the site. Christian Brunelle from Byrne Dairy was hoping the store would be open by the end of July but cautioned that there was no timeline from National Grid.
localsyr.com
Secretary of State and DEC Commissioner visit New York State Fair
STATE FAIRGROUNDS, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — DEC Commissioner, Basil Seggos, and new Secretary of State, Robert Rodriguez took in all that the Great New York State Fair has to offer. Secretary Rodriguez started off the day at a naturalization ceremony for New Americans, a tradition at the State Fair. After that, he took a tour of the fairgrounds with NewsChannel 9’s Andrew Donovan.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
localsyr.com
Honoring men, women at NYS Fair for Law Enforcement Day
SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — The Great New York State Fair held Law Enforcement Day on Monday. In honor of the special day, any active or retired law enforcement officers could get into the state fair for free. Honoring our New York State Troopers for more than 100 years at...
localsyr.com
See what food Andrew Donovan is trying at the State Fair each day
STATE FAIRGROUNDS (WSYR-TV) — Every day, NewsChannel 9’s Andrew Donovan is introducing Central New Yorkers to new food vendors or new menu items made by Fair favorites. Watch the savory segment everyday around 5:45pm on NewsChannel 9.
localsyr.com
‘I do it for the kids’: North Country foster mother shares success story
WADDINGTON, N.Y. (WWTI) — Fostering is what brought St. Lawrence County resident Kathy Maybee to her five-year-old son. Kathy has been fostering toddler-age children since 2015. In the seven years, she has supported 15 kids, eventually adopting her son last week. “I always said I wanted to protect children,...
localsyr.com
California man charged with selling drugs at NYS Fairgrounds
Man arrested for selling and processing drugs at the State Fair. Geddes, NY (WSYR-TV) – A 27-year-old California has been arrested for selling drugs at the New York State Fair. State Police say Brian M. Johnston of Elk Grove, California was arrested Saturday following an investigation by the State Police Violent Gang & Narcotics Team into narcotics sales at the State Fairgrounds.
Comments / 0