Public Safety

Foot found in Abyss Pool at Yellowstone National Park linked to July death

WSOC Charlotte
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3ehJuM_0hNy0gwU00

HELENA, Mont. — A foot that was found floating in Abyss Pool in Yellowstone National Park earlier this week has been linked to a July death, officials say.

According to a news release from officials at Yellowstone National Park, evidence gathered during their investigation so far says that the foot likely belonged to someone who died on the morning of July 31 at Abyss Pool.

Currently, the park believes there was no foul play. The investigation is continuing to determine the circumstances surrounding the death,” said YNP.

According to The Associated Press, YNP did not share any details about the July death, such how they believed the death happened, why officials don’t suspect foul play or who the foot belongs to.

News of the foot found in a shoe in Abyss Pool led a Maryland man to contact the National Park Service, saying that he and his family saw the shoe floating in the hot spring on August 11. According to the AP, the man sent over the photo of it to NPS. It has not been confirmed to be the same shoe as the one the employee found.

The Abyss Pool, according to YNP, is over 50 feet in depth and one of the deepest hot springs at Yellowstone. It is about 140 degrees Fahrenheit.

YNP said the investigation is ongoing, and no further information has been released.

To learn more about thermal areas and safety at YNP, you can visit their website. If you would like more information about the incident or other park news, visit this website.

