Read full article on original website
Related
'Not Just Putin's War:' Former US Diplomat Says Many Russians Now Support 'National Extermination Of Ukraine'
As Vladimir Putin's war in Ukraine enters its seventh month now, a former U.S. diplomat said that more and more Russians support Moscow's acts and want to eradicate its war-torn neighbor. What Happened: Daniel Fried, distinguished fellow at the Atlantic Council and former Ambassador to Poland, in a tweet on...
Ukraine and Russia: What you need to know right now
Aug 8 (Reuters) - International alarm over weekend artillery attacks on Ukraine's Zaporizhzhia nuclear complex grew on Monday with Kyiv warning of the risk of a Chornobyl-style catastrophe and appealing for the area to be made a demilitarised zone. read more.
Pentagon: Russian military ‘unlikely to succeed’ at recruitment target
The U.S. government doesn’t think Russian President Vladimir Putin’s recent effort to increase the size of his military by more than 130,000 troops will succeed, a senior U.S. defense official said Monday. Putin, who last week signed a decree to boost Russia’s combat personnel from 1.9 million to...
Trump’s Latest Courtroom Blunder Is Wild—Even for Trump
Former President Donald Trump has pulled plenty of odd moves in the courtroom over the course of his turbulent career. Even by those standards, his latest legal filing is pretty out there. On Monday, Trump’s attorneys asked a Florida judge to freeze the government’s review of documents seized by the...
IN THIS ARTICLE
“Trump never pays his bills”: Truth Social reportedly stiffs contractor amid financial “disarray”
Former President Donald Trump's Twitter knockoff Truth Social stiffed a contractor in the latest sign of financial "disarray" at the troubled social network, according to Fox Business. Truth Social, which is headed by former Rep. Devin Nunes, R-Calif., is in a "bitter battle" with RightForge, the network's web host and...
CoinDesk
Court Rejects Central African Republic’s Plan to Offer Citizenship for Crypto Investment: Report
The high court of the Central African Republic (CAR) has denied the government’s plan to offer citizenship, land and valuable minerals to investors who purchase $60,000 of its government-supported cryptocurrency, the sango coin, saying that the proposal is unconstitutional, according to a report from Bloomberg. The court said that...
CoinDesk
Inflation Hedge or Not, Bitcoin's True Value Is Separation of Money and State
For the first week in a while, the non-crypto world was louder than the crypto world. How U.S. President Biden is paying off everyone’s student loans (through the Public Service Loan Forgiveness program) How Fed Chair Jerome Powell was skiing with all his friends in the Tetons (at the...
CoinDesk
CoinSwitch CEO, in Wake of Searches by Indian Authorities, Says the Crypto Exchange Is 'Fully Cooperating'
Indian crypto exchange CoinSwitch Kuber CEO Ashish Singhal said Saturday "we are fully cooperating" with the Enforcement Directorate, two days after searches at five locations by the financial crimes agency. Disclosing the news of the searches on Thursday, the Bangalore cell of India's Enforcement Directorate told CoinDesk "Searches were conducted...
Comments / 0