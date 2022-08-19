Read full article on original website
Tenboremag
9d ago
All these democrats that change parties but are still democrats at heart. Do they think they're fooling everyone?
Kathleen Yates
10d ago
I would Never Vote for Anyone who is Against Our Great Country..Betsy you are DONE!!
Daniel Baumann
9d ago
How about Oregon rejects Johnson and Kotex.... 🗳 Vote Christine Drazan
NBC News
Oregon's nonaffiliated candidate hits opponents from both sides
The campaign of Oregon's non-affiliated gubernatorial hopeful, former Democratic state Sen. Betsy Johnson, has a new campaign ad that hits the state's Republican and Democratic nominees from all sides. The new ad attacks Democratic nominee and former state House Speaker Tina Kotek on issues like homeless camping, the 2020 protests...
Tina Kotek: A track record to count on (Opinion)
Editor’s note: We asked the three leading candidates for governor – Democratic nominee Tina Kotek, Republican nominee Christine Drazan and nonaffiliated candidate Betsy Johnson – to write an op-ed on why Oregonians should choose them as their next governor. Except for light editing, the op-eds are presented as submitted. To read the op-eds by Christine Drazan and Betsy Johnson, go to oregonlive.com/opinion.
Christine Drazan: A new direction for Oregon (Opinion)
Editor’s note: We asked the three leading candidates for governor – Democratic nominee Tina Kotek, Republican nominee Christine Drazan and nonaffiliated candidate Betsy Johnson – to write an op-ed on why Oregonians should choose them as their next governor. Except for light editing, the op-eds are presented as submitted. To read the op-eds by Tina Kotek and Betsy Johnson, go to oregonlive.com/opinion.
klcc.org
Unaffiliated Oregon governor candidate Betsy Johnson qualifies for November ballot
Betsy Johnson has loomed large all year in the race to be Oregon’s next governor. Now, she’s officially a candidate. State elections officials announced Thursday that Johnson had submitted far more than the 23,744 signatures needed to appear on the November ballot as an unaffiliated candidate. She’ll face Democrat Tina Kotek and Republican Christine Drazan, in a three-way race that has attracted national attention both for its political dynamics and the fact it features three female candidates.
Betsy Johnson: Saving the state we love (Opinion)
Editor’s note: We asked the three leading candidates for governor – Democratic nominee Tina Kotek, Republican nominee Christine Drazan and nonaffiliated candidate Betsy Johnson – to write an op-ed on why Oregonians should choose them as their next governor. Except for light editing, the op-eds are presented as submitted. To read the op-eds by Christine Drazan and Tina Kotek, go to oregonlive.com/opinion.
KGW
Video shows Jan. 6 Capitol rioters storming Oregon senator's office
A 25-year-old Florida man was the first rioter to enter Sen. Jeff Merkley's office. He received 18 months of probation, including three months of home detention.
Homeless dying at disproportionate rate in Multnomah County
Newly released state figures say 207 homeless people have died in Oregon this year through June.Far more homeless people are dying in Multnomah County than any other part of Oregon, according to recently released state figures. The Oregon Health Authority reports that 207 homeless people died in the state in the first six months of 2022. Of those, 73 died in Multnomah County. That is 35% of the total, even though the county only accounts for 19% of the state's population. Multnomah County has consistently had the highest number of homeless people in federally required Point in Time counts,...
thelundreport.org
Is Oregon’s Measure 110 Working? An Advocate Says Yes, And Asks For Patience
This is a transcript of a recent episode of Think Out Loud on Oregon Public Broadcasting. You can listen to the episode here. It’s now been almost two years since Oregonians passed Measure 110. That ballot measure decriminalized small amounts of illegal drugs and directed more money to addiction recovery services, but it has taken a long time to distribute those funds. The bulk of the money for the first budget cycle has finally been distributed to a wide variety of service providers.
philomathnews.com
Counties with the oldest homes in Oregon
There’s an undeniable charm that comes with pre-World War II American architecture, characterized by high ceilings, crown molding, hardwood floors, and ornate details. In fact, 12.8% of all housing units in America were built in 1939 or before, showing the popularity of the preservation of these units. Owning a piece of history can sometimes come with a cost: Many old homes come with asbestos, lead piping, knob-and-tube wiring, and other outdated building styles that can rack up a hefty price tag to modernize. However, with more and more modernized pre-war homes on the market, generally located just outside bustling downtown metros, investing in property that has withstood the test of time is an attractive prospect.
msn.com
Oregon workers need the Snake River dams
Oregon working families are caught in the tightening vice of inflation, paying record sums for gasoline, utilities, groceries and other necessities. Despite healthy wage gains, the median wage for working Oregonians, when adjusted for inflation, is declining. Working Oregonians can afford less now than they could a year ago. Economist Milton Friedman called inflation “the cruelest tax” because it saps buying power from consumers. Oregonians need the cruelty to end, and now.
klcc.org
New protections proposed for scenic Oregon creeks
Expanded monitoring in Oregon’s Siuslaw National Forest would protect the health of two scenic tributaries. The final draft of a new conservation plan was released Wednesday. It targets the Franklin and Wasson Creeks, homes to significant beaver and fish populations. In 2019, Congress designated the sites as Wild and Scenic Rivers.
Oregon’s school year starts with relaxed COVID-19 rules
When more than 50,000 students in the Portland and West Linn-Wilsonville school districts start class Tuesday, it will feel in large part like a return to pre-COVID norms. School districts are setting their own COVID-19 protocols this fall. In the two Portland-area districts starting Tuesday, masks are mostly optional, COVID-19 quarantines are shorter and far more students are vaccinated than was the case at the start of the 2021 school year.
COVID-19 in Oregon: These are the counties with the highest infection rates
Although it's not in the headlines as much as it was this time last year, due to 2021 Delta wave, COVID-19 is still infecting Oregonians amid the Omicron surge's subvariants.
msn.com
Oregon governor invokes emergency act, authorities order evacuations amid 4,700-acre wildfire
Oregon Gov. Kate Brown (D) invoked the state’s Emergency Conflagration Act on Saturday after a massive fire erupted in southwest Oregon. The Rum Creek Fire poses a “threat to life, safety, and property,” according to Brown’s declaration, qualifying for additional resources provided by the state. “It...
kezi.com
Oregon has 'similar' plans to phase out new gas vehicles as California, Washington
SALEM, Ore. — Both California and Washington signaled Thursday that they plan to adopt aggressive emissions targets over the next decade, such that new gas vehicles will be phased out entirely by 2035. While not necessarily at the same place in the process as its two neighbors, Oregon could follow suit in due time.
klcc.org
Wildfire continues to grow in Oregon’s Josephine County
A wildfire in remote southwest Oregon gained thousands of acres this weekend, forcing evacuations and destroying several structures. The Rum Creek Fire increased from about 1,200 acres Friday to over 9,500 acres by Sunday morning. Evacuations were ordered for several unincorporated communities along the Rogue River, a popular spot for rafters and fishers.
Oregon schools hand out millions of dollars in employee bonuses
As Oregon schools prepare to welcome back students, districts are paying out millions in employee hiring and retention bonuses. Some of the biggest rewards are going to employees in the hardest to staff categories, including bus drivers, special education teachers and school psychologists. Other payouts are going to every returning teacher in a district, even as virtually all teaching positions are filled.
Former Idaho lawmaker denied retrial after jury convicted him of raping legislative intern
A former Idaho lawmaker convicted of raping a 19-year-old legislative intern has been denied a retrial. Former Idaho state Rep. Aaron von Ehlinger’s motion to retry or acquit his rape conviction was denied Thursday by 4th District Judge Michael Reardon, The Idaho Statesman reported. Von Ehlinger is expected to be sentenced Aug. 31.
KTVZ
Gov. Brown orders public flags to half-staff Monday in honor of firefighter killed fighting S. Oregon wildfire
SALEM, Ore. (KTVZ) — Gov. Kate Brown has ordered all flags at Oregon public institutions to be flown at half-staff from sunrise to sunset next Monday, in honor and remembrance of Logan Taylor, a wildland firefighter who died August 18 while battling the Rum Creek Fire. "My heart breaks...
Oregon’s largest and ever-changing school district faces new problems
The new school year starts in portland next week and students are getting ready for what they hope is a normal school year.
