ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Oregon State

Comments / 38

Tenboremag
9d ago

All these democrats that change parties but are still democrats at heart. Do they think they're fooling everyone?

Reply(7)
7
Kathleen Yates
10d ago

I would Never Vote for Anyone who is Against Our Great Country..Betsy you are DONE!!

Reply(5)
20
Daniel Baumann
9d ago

How about Oregon rejects Johnson and Kotex.... 🗳 Vote Christine Drazan

Reply(3)
18
Related
NBC News

Oregon's nonaffiliated candidate hits opponents from both sides

The campaign of Oregon's non-affiliated gubernatorial hopeful, former Democratic state Sen. Betsy Johnson, has a new campaign ad that hits the state's Republican and Democratic nominees from all sides. The new ad attacks Democratic nominee and former state House Speaker Tina Kotek on issues like homeless camping, the 2020 protests...
OREGON STATE
The Oregonian

Tina Kotek: A track record to count on (Opinion)

Editor’s note: We asked the three leading candidates for governor – Democratic nominee Tina Kotek, Republican nominee Christine Drazan and nonaffiliated candidate Betsy Johnson – to write an op-ed on why Oregonians should choose them as their next governor. Except for light editing, the op-eds are presented as submitted. To read the op-eds by Christine Drazan and Betsy Johnson, go to oregonlive.com/opinion.
OREGON STATE
The Oregonian

Christine Drazan: A new direction for Oregon (Opinion)

Editor’s note: We asked the three leading candidates for governor – Democratic nominee Tina Kotek, Republican nominee Christine Drazan and nonaffiliated candidate Betsy Johnson – to write an op-ed on why Oregonians should choose them as their next governor. Except for light editing, the op-eds are presented as submitted. To read the op-eds by Tina Kotek and Betsy Johnson, go to oregonlive.com/opinion.
OREGON STATE
klcc.org

Unaffiliated Oregon governor candidate Betsy Johnson qualifies for November ballot

Betsy Johnson has loomed large all year in the race to be Oregon’s next governor. Now, she’s officially a candidate. State elections officials announced Thursday that Johnson had submitted far more than the 23,744 signatures needed to appear on the November ballot as an unaffiliated candidate. She’ll face Democrat Tina Kotek and Republican Christine Drazan, in a three-way race that has attracted national attention both for its political dynamics and the fact it features three female candidates.
OREGON STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Oregon State
Local
Oregon Government
The Oregonian

Betsy Johnson: Saving the state we love (Opinion)

Editor’s note: We asked the three leading candidates for governor – Democratic nominee Tina Kotek, Republican nominee Christine Drazan and nonaffiliated candidate Betsy Johnson – to write an op-ed on why Oregonians should choose them as their next governor. Except for light editing, the op-eds are presented as submitted. To read the op-eds by Christine Drazan and Tina Kotek, go to oregonlive.com/opinion.
OREGON STATE
Portland Tribune

Homeless dying at disproportionate rate in Multnomah County

Newly released state figures say 207 homeless people have died in Oregon this year through June.Far more homeless people are dying in Multnomah County than any other part of Oregon, according to recently released state figures. The Oregon Health Authority reports that 207 homeless people died in the state in the first six months of 2022. Of those, 73 died in Multnomah County. That is 35% of the total, even though the county only accounts for 19% of the state's population. Multnomah County has consistently had the highest number of homeless people in federally required Point in Time counts,...
MULTNOMAH COUNTY, OR
thelundreport.org

Is Oregon’s Measure 110 Working? An Advocate Says Yes, And Asks For Patience

This is a transcript of a recent episode of Think Out Loud on Oregon Public Broadcasting. You can listen to the episode here. It’s now been almost two years since Oregonians passed Measure 110. That ballot measure decriminalized small amounts of illegal drugs and directed more money to addiction recovery services, but it has taken a long time to distribute those funds. The bulk of the money for the first budget cycle has finally been distributed to a wide variety of service providers.
OREGON STATE
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Betsy Johnson
philomathnews.com

Counties with the oldest homes in Oregon

There’s an undeniable charm that comes with pre-World War II American architecture, characterized by high ceilings, crown molding, hardwood floors, and ornate details. In fact, 12.8% of all housing units in America were built in 1939 or before, showing the popularity of the preservation of these units. Owning a piece of history can sometimes come with a cost: Many old homes come with asbestos, lead piping, knob-and-tube wiring, and other outdated building styles that can rack up a hefty price tag to modernize. However, with more and more modernized pre-war homes on the market, generally located just outside bustling downtown metros, investing in property that has withstood the test of time is an attractive prospect.
OREGON STATE
msn.com

Oregon workers need the Snake River dams

Oregon working families are caught in the tightening vice of inflation, paying record sums for gasoline, utilities, groceries and other necessities. Despite healthy wage gains, the median wage for working Oregonians, when adjusted for inflation, is declining. Working Oregonians can afford less now than they could a year ago. Economist Milton Friedman called inflation “the cruelest tax” because it saps buying power from consumers. Oregonians need the cruelty to end, and now.
OREGON STATE
klcc.org

New protections proposed for scenic Oregon creeks

Expanded monitoring in Oregon’s Siuslaw National Forest would protect the health of two scenic tributaries. The final draft of a new conservation plan was released Wednesday. It targets the Franklin and Wasson Creeks, homes to significant beaver and fish populations. In 2019, Congress designated the sites as Wild and Scenic Rivers.
OREGON STATE
The Oregonian

Oregon’s school year starts with relaxed COVID-19 rules

When more than 50,000 students in the Portland and West Linn-Wilsonville school districts start class Tuesday, it will feel in large part like a return to pre-COVID norms. School districts are setting their own COVID-19 protocols this fall. In the two Portland-area districts starting Tuesday, masks are mostly optional, COVID-19 quarantines are shorter and far more students are vaccinated than was the case at the start of the 2021 school year.
PORTLAND, OR
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Legislature#Ne Arkansas State Capitol#Collective Bargaining#Democrats#Politics State#Republican#House#Enterin
klcc.org

Wildfire continues to grow in Oregon’s Josephine County

A wildfire in remote southwest Oregon gained thousands of acres this weekend, forcing evacuations and destroying several structures. The Rum Creek Fire increased from about 1,200 acres Friday to over 9,500 acres by Sunday morning. Evacuations were ordered for several unincorporated communities along the Rogue River, a popular spot for rafters and fishers.
JOSEPHINE COUNTY, OR
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Capitol
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Democratic Party
The Oregonian

Oregon schools hand out millions of dollars in employee bonuses

As Oregon schools prepare to welcome back students, districts are paying out millions in employee hiring and retention bonuses. Some of the biggest rewards are going to employees in the hardest to staff categories, including bus drivers, special education teachers and school psychologists. Other payouts are going to every returning teacher in a district, even as virtually all teaching positions are filled.
OREGON STATE
The Oregonian

The Oregonian

Portland, OR
80K+
Followers
46K+
Post
26M+
Views
ABOUT

We are the #1 news source in the PNW. Check out OregonLive.com for the best coverage of Portland and Oregon news, events and entertainment.

 https://www.oregonlive.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy