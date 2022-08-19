ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Otsego County, NY

Three rescued from hanging car in Homer

HOMER, N.Y. (WHCU) — Firefighters in Cortland County rescued three people from a car. The Homer Fire Department says the vehicle was hanging over an embankment on Saturday morning. Crews helped get the occupants out of the car safely. No injuries were reported. New York State Police, TLC Ambulance,...
HOMER, NY
Syracuse.com

Update: All eastbound lanes of Thruway just east of Utica reopened

Update as of 11:45 a.m.: All lanes are reopened, according to the New York Thruway Association. Update as of 8:30 a.m.: The crash involved a pickup truck and tractor-trailer in a work zone, said Trooper Tara McCormick, a spokesperson for State Police. The tractor-trailer jackknifed and as a result the lanes are expected to be closed for two hours, she said.
UTICA, NY
Syracuse.com

71-year-old motorcyclist killed in Madison County crash

Lincoln, N.Y. — A 71-year-old motorcyclist was killed Monday morning after he hit a utility pole, according to the Madison County Sheriff’s Office. Ellis Boyles, of Oneida, was riding a 1975 Kawasaki motorcycle west on Creek Road near Fairview Avenue in the town of Lincoln at 11:25 a.m. when he veered off the north shoulder of the road and struck the utility pole, deputies said in a news release.
MADISON COUNTY, NY
localsyr.com

Oneida Police investigating fatal crash

ONEIDA, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — The Oneida City Police Department was dispatched to a crash on Fairview Avenue around 2:30 p.m. on Sunday, August 28. Police and fire departments responded to the scene and discovered a pick-up truck that crashed into a tree. The driver of the truck, John R....
ONEIDA, NY
Syracuse.com

Oneida deputies charge woman in motel arson investigation

Oriskany, N.Y. — A Missouri woman who was wanted in connection with an arson investigation in Oneida County was arrested Friday, deputies said. On Aug. 20, deputies released still images of surveillance footage asking the public for help identifying the woman they called a person of interest in the investigation.
ORISKANY, NY
