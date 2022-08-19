Read full article on original website
Tekonsha Football Preview: Depth, strength and speed looks to propel Tekonsha back to playoffs
TEKONSHA — The Tekonsha Indians are one of only 90 teams from around the state of Michigan to compete in the land of 8-man football. Now if you have never seen 8-man football the concept is simple enough, two teams with three less players on each side of the ball on a field that is not as wide. What you would not expect with the loss of a pair of offensive lineman or a skill position player...
Livingstone College hoping future is as bright as blue turf
Sean Gilbert is calling on his high school football roots and a revamped coaching staff to improve Livingstone College's fortunes in 2022. The post Livingstone College hoping future is as bright as blue turf appeared first on HBCU Gameday.
Kedon Slovis to start at QB for Pitt
Kedon Slovis will start at quarterback for Pitt when the No. 17 Panthers open the season against rival West Virginia
