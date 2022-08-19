Former President Trump to host rally at Mohegan Sun Arena
WILKES-BARRE TOWNSHIP, LUZERNE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU)— The 45th President of the United States announced he will be holding a rally at the Mohegan Sun Arena in the upcoming weeks.
According to a representative from Donald Trump’s team, the former president plans to go to the Mohegan Sun Arena on Saturday, September 3 at 7 pm to deliver remarks in support of Doug Mastriano, Dr. Mehmet Oz, and the entire Pennsylvania Trump ticket.Biden reschedules visit to Wilkes-Barre
Officials said the doors will open at 2 p.m. and special guest remarks will begin at 4 p.m.
For general admission tickest, go to Donald Trump's website.
