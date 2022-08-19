Read full article on original website
Shelby Reporter
Husband and wife duo serve the Shelby County area
PELHAM– Ethan and Jennifer Brackner are both co-owners of the Pelham located card playing shop Card Addicts, working to reach out to students and children of the Shelby County area. Ethan said Card Addicts is involved with the community in Pelham. “We sponsor the Pelham band, this is the...
Shelby Reporter
Meet Your Neighbor: Pastor Josh Knierim from The Church at Old Town
Pastor Josh Knierim has carved out a special place for himself and The Church at Old Town in the Helena community. Knierim has been in ministry for about 18 years, and said when the opportunity to help build TCAOT arose, he was happy to jump at the opportunity. “Our family...
wbrc.com
Beloved business owner one of the latest victims of Birmingham violence
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - The search continues for whoever killed a beloved Birmingham business owner this past weekend. We’re told 29-year-old Cedric Mahaffey was also heavily involved in church outreach as well. For those who knew Mahaffey, they say he could light up a room like no other. “Fun,...
Shelby Reporter
UA Alumni raise money for scholarships for SC Students
INDIAN SPRINGS – The Shelby County University of Alabama Alumni chapter held its fall kickoff at on Thursday, Aug. 18. Members met at Our Lady of the Valley Catholic Church at 6 p.m. “This organization is about raising money for scholarships for students from Shelby County that want to...
Shelby Reporter
Elizabeth Ann Shaw
Elizabeth Ann Shaw died at the East Glen nursing home in Trussville, Alabama, on August 20, 2022. A funeral service will be held on Thursday, August 25, 2022 at Union, the Church at Chelsea Park, at 2PM. The visitation will begin at 1PM. Pastor Patrick Smith is presiding and Bolton Funeral Home is directing.
Shelby Reporter
Summer’s bell rings, school is back
The anxiety of that last day of summer break has subsided and the first bells of the 2022 schoolyear have rung. The excitement of making the most of that last day of summer and staying up late one last time has surpassed, and the nerves of who will be in your class and what your teachers will be like has returned.
wbrc.com
Senior Airman surprises family at Birmingham restaurant
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - A Birmingham-area Senior Airman is back home after spending a year overseas. Jordan Davis surprised his mother as soon as he got home. Davis surprised his mom at a restaurant in Birmingham. He has been serving in South Korea. There were lots of hugs between Airman...
wbrc.com
‘I noticed a big fireball’: Ashland man saves a life using his Red Cross training
ASHLAND, Ala. (WBRC) - An East Alabama man was awarded for his heroic actions that saved a man’s life during a bad accident in April 2022. The American Red Cross gave Gary Thomas of Ashland the Red Cross Certificate of Merit. The Certificate of Merit is “the highest award given by the Red Cross to individuals who save or sustain a life using skills learned in a Red Cross Training Services course and is signed by the President of the United States.”
Greene County Mom Expands Diaper Bank Organization into Tuscaloosa
A Eutaw mother who launched the Bottoms Up Diaper Bank non-profit has expanded the organization into Tuscaloosa, providing free diapers for babies and families in need. Danielle Edison Lee, the founder and executive director, got the idea to create the organization in Greene County after having her second child. She said she needed extra help covering the cost of diapers, but the closest resource was located in Birmingham, making it hard for her to receive help.
wbrc.com
Some B’ham companies embrace 4-day work week
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - At the Jefferson County Housing Authority, every day may be a new day, but the five-day, eight-hour work week is history. “Around 2013, the office went to the four 9s and one 4,” says Human Resources Director Diane Clark. She says about five years ago, they decided that by keeping a maintenance worker on call, the office could close all day on Friday.
domino
When This Family of 5 Packed Up for Birmingham, They Took Brooklyn With Them
It was the porches that ultimately sold Alice Callahan Thompson on her family’s Birmingham, Alabama, home. They weren’t particularly palatial and they didn’t come with a fancy swing—it was simply the idea of sitting on them that she liked. After living in New York City for close to two decades, the actor, model, and advocate and her husband, Kyser, president of marketing consultancy Now What, had grown accustomed to lounging on a stoop or balcony as they indulged in one of their favorite pastimes: people watching. “From the Black Lives Matter protests to the Polish man playing his accordion in the park, there was so much to see,” recalls Alice. Of course, the view is a little different in their Birmingham neighborhood. From the screened-in space out back, Alice can watch her two eldest, Timothy (7) and Rosemary (5), playing in the yard as Kyser smokes meat on the grill, while the front veranda is the best spot to catch runners and cyclists jetting by. “It’s not the same, but at least I’m still seeing people,” she says.
birminghammommy.com
Birmingham Consignment Sales, Fall 2022
It’s everyone’s favorite time of year! Consignment time!! Whether you’re selling or buying there are plenty of sales to choose from! Here’s your list of Consignment Sales happening in and around Birmingham this fall!. Birmingham Consignment Sales. Alabaster:. Renewed Threads. Alabaster First United Methodist Church. Friday,...
Bodies of male, female found by city workers in overgrown Birmingham lot
An investigation is underway after two bodies were found in an overgrown lot in Birmingham’s Wylam community. The discovery was made just before 11:30 a.m. in the 500 block of Cambridge Street. Birmingham Public Works employees were working in the area when they spotted the remains. The bodies are...
wbrc.com
Ricky Hamrick’s family begging community to provide information on loved one’s murder
BESSEMER, Ala. (WBRC) - Ricky Hamrick’s loved ones are still searching for answers. The family now increasing the reward for information that could lead to Hamrick’s killers to $10,000. He was gunned down on July 24, in front of his 8-year-old daughter while selling two handguns. It has...
Bham Now
Get your tickets now for Dinner in the Streets—Aug. 30 at Michael’s Restaurant Parkside
After a 3-year hiatus, Dinner in the Streets is back, and with it the chance to dine and connect outside with others under the lights of Birmingham—all for a good cause. Sponsored by The Salvation Army of Greater Birmingham’s Echelon Junior Advisory Board, Dinner in the Streets will be at Michael’s Restaurant on Tuesday, August 30, starting at 5:30PM.
Birmingham buys 100,000 trash cans with trackable anti-theft chips, free for residents
The City of Birmingham will be giving its residents 96-gallon trash cans for street garbage pickup. The Birmingham City Council voted Tuesday to approve a contract for 100,000 uniform trash cans equipped with anti-theft chips that allow cans to be tracked if they are stolen. The contract with Toter, LLC is for up to $6.556 million.
wbrc.com
BJCC working to ensure City Walk remains pristine and safe
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - If you have visited City Walk over the last few weeks you have probably seen an increase in security and safety features. City Walk visitors are seeing a lot of cones and barricades. The street barricades are in place for weekend road closures. That way, all the amenities that span the ten city blocks will be safer for pedestrians to enjoy.
Shelby Reporter
New sign at Veterans Park complete
ALABASTER – The new welcome sign at Veterans Park in Alabaster is now complete, with the new message board expected to turn on Thursday, Sept. 1. City Public Information Officer Neal Wagner said the electronic message board, which is a large part of the newly built sign, is currently undergoing a few final networking steps before being officially activated.
wbrc.com
Pelham Travelodge closed; Pelham City leaders issue Declaration of Emergency
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - Pelham Mayor Gary Waters issued a Declaration of Emergency for the Travelodge on Oak Mountain Circle on Monday, August 22, 2022. The emergency orders the Travelodge to immediately close until further notice. The order says the “premises is not and cannot be rendered fit for commercial...
wbrc.com
Anniston Regional Training Center expanding
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - The first responder shortage is an issue for several communities across the state, but now the city of Anniston is working to fix the problem. They’re investing more than $1 million dollars to expand the Anniston Regional Training Center. This expansion project will not only add more classrooms and training courses, but it will also help with recruitment and retention.
