Pelham, AL

Shelby Reporter

Husband and wife duo serve the Shelby County area

PELHAM– Ethan and Jennifer Brackner are both co-owners of the Pelham located card playing shop Card Addicts, working to reach out to students and children of the Shelby County area. Ethan said Card Addicts is involved with the community in Pelham. “We sponsor the Pelham band, this is the...
SHELBY COUNTY, AL
Shelby Reporter

Meet Your Neighbor: Pastor Josh Knierim from The Church at Old Town

Pastor Josh Knierim has carved out a special place for himself and The Church at Old Town in the Helena community. Knierim has been in ministry for about 18 years, and said when the opportunity to help build TCAOT arose, he was happy to jump at the opportunity. “Our family...
HELENA, AL
Shelby Reporter

UA Alumni raise money for scholarships for SC Students

INDIAN SPRINGS – The Shelby County University of Alabama Alumni chapter held its fall kickoff at on Thursday, Aug. 18. Members met at Our Lady of the Valley Catholic Church at 6 p.m. “This organization is about raising money for scholarships for students from Shelby County that want to...
SHELBY COUNTY, AL
Shelby County, AL
Society
City
Pelham, AL
County
Shelby County, AL
Pelham, AL
Society
Local
Alabama Society
Shelby Reporter

Elizabeth Ann Shaw

Elizabeth Ann Shaw died at the East Glen nursing home in Trussville, Alabama, on August 20, 2022. A funeral service will be held on Thursday, August 25, 2022 at Union, the Church at Chelsea Park, at 2PM. The visitation will begin at 1PM. Pastor Patrick Smith is presiding and Bolton Funeral Home is directing.
TRUSSVILLE, AL
Shelby Reporter

Summer’s bell rings, school is back

The anxiety of that last day of summer break has subsided and the first bells of the 2022 schoolyear have rung. The excitement of making the most of that last day of summer and staying up late one last time has surpassed, and the nerves of who will be in your class and what your teachers will be like has returned.
SHELBY COUNTY, AL
wbrc.com

Senior Airman surprises family at Birmingham restaurant

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - A Birmingham-area Senior Airman is back home after spending a year overseas. Jordan Davis surprised his mother as soon as he got home. Davis surprised his mom at a restaurant in Birmingham. He has been serving in South Korea. There were lots of hugs between Airman...
BIRMINGHAM, AL
wbrc.com

‘I noticed a big fireball’: Ashland man saves a life using his Red Cross training

ASHLAND, Ala. (WBRC) - An East Alabama man was awarded for his heroic actions that saved a man’s life during a bad accident in April 2022. The American Red Cross gave Gary Thomas of Ashland the Red Cross Certificate of Merit. The Certificate of Merit is “the highest award given by the Red Cross to individuals who save or sustain a life using skills learned in a Red Cross Training Services course and is signed by the President of the United States.”
ASHLAND, AL
92.9 WTUG

Greene County Mom Expands Diaper Bank Organization into Tuscaloosa

A Eutaw mother who launched the Bottoms Up Diaper Bank non-profit has expanded the organization into Tuscaloosa, providing free diapers for babies and families in need. Danielle Edison Lee, the founder and executive director, got the idea to create the organization in Greene County after having her second child. She said she needed extra help covering the cost of diapers, but the closest resource was located in Birmingham, making it hard for her to receive help.
TUSCALOOSA, AL
wbrc.com

Some B’ham companies embrace 4-day work week

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - At the Jefferson County Housing Authority, every day may be a new day, but the five-day, eight-hour work week is history. “Around 2013, the office went to the four 9s and one 4,” says Human Resources Director Diane Clark. She says about five years ago, they decided that by keeping a maintenance worker on call, the office could close all day on Friday.
BIRMINGHAM, AL
domino

When This Family of 5 Packed Up for Birmingham, They Took Brooklyn With Them

It was the porches that ultimately sold Alice Callahan Thompson on her family’s Birmingham, Alabama, home. They weren’t particularly palatial and they didn’t come with a fancy swing—it was simply the idea of sitting on them that she liked. After living in New York City for close to two decades, the actor, model, and advocate and her husband, Kyser, president of marketing consultancy Now What, had grown accustomed to lounging on a stoop or balcony as they indulged in one of their favorite pastimes: people watching. “From the Black Lives Matter protests to the Polish man playing his accordion in the park, there was so much to see,” recalls Alice. Of course, the view is a little different in their Birmingham neighborhood. From the screened-in space out back, Alice can watch her two eldest, Timothy (7) and Rosemary (5), playing in the yard as Kyser smokes meat on the grill, while the front veranda is the best spot to catch runners and cyclists jetting by. “It’s not the same, but at least I’m still seeing people,” she says.
BIRMINGHAM, AL
birminghammommy.com

Birmingham Consignment Sales, Fall 2022

It’s everyone’s favorite time of year! Consignment time!! Whether you’re selling or buying there are plenty of sales to choose from! Here’s your list of Consignment Sales happening in and around Birmingham this fall!. Birmingham Consignment Sales. Alabaster:. Renewed Threads. Alabaster First United Methodist Church. Friday,...
BIRMINGHAM, AL
wbrc.com

BJCC working to ensure City Walk remains pristine and safe

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - If you have visited City Walk over the last few weeks you have probably seen an increase in security and safety features. City Walk visitors are seeing a lot of cones and barricades. The street barricades are in place for weekend road closures. That way, all the amenities that span the ten city blocks will be safer for pedestrians to enjoy.
BIRMINGHAM, AL
Shelby Reporter

New sign at Veterans Park complete

ALABASTER – The new welcome sign at Veterans Park in Alabaster is now complete, with the new message board expected to turn on Thursday, Sept. 1. City Public Information Officer Neal Wagner said the electronic message board, which is a large part of the newly built sign, is currently undergoing a few final networking steps before being officially activated.
ALABASTER, AL
wbrc.com

Anniston Regional Training Center expanding

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - The first responder shortage is an issue for several communities across the state, but now the city of Anniston is working to fix the problem. They’re investing more than $1 million dollars to expand the Anniston Regional Training Center. This expansion project will not only add more classrooms and training courses, but it will also help with recruitment and retention.
ANNISTON, AL

