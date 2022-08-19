ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cell Phones

Shop early Labor Day 2022 Samsung deals on top-rated TVs, appliances, laptops and tablets

By Jon Winkler, Reviewed
USA TODAY
USA TODAY
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=48xfd5_0hNxzcut00
Update your essential tech with these Samsung early Labor Day deals on laptops, appliances and more. Samsung/Reviewed

Recommendations are independently chosen by Reviewed’s editors. Purchases you make through our links may earn us a commission.

Labor Day 2022 is coming up and the savings are already impressive. From mobile devices to appliances , all of the essentials you need are on sale right now. Samsung is currently offering a wide variety of top-rated devices for wallet-friendly prices that you don't have to wait until Monday, September 5 to access.

Shop Samsung Labor Day deals

There’s more where this deal came from. Sign up for Reviewed’s Perks and Rec newsletter and we’ll keep deals coming every Sunday through Friday.

Samsung makes tablets, earbuds and appliances that have all ranked high in our tests and reviews. With these limited-time Labor Day deals, you can get your hands on must-have tech for prices that won't break the bank. There are also other offers going on at the same time: Reserve the new 55-inch Odyssey Ark 4K UHD gaming screen this weekend and get $100 the price tag of $3,499.99 before pre-orders start on Monday, September 22 .

Labor Day 2022: Shop the 70 best early sales at Lowe's, Best Buy and Amazon

Appliance sales: Save on Samsung, LG and Whirlpool for Labor Day 2022

One great way to save now (especially if you have an Android smartphone) is by grabbing the Samsung Galaxy Watch 4 . Typically listed for $199.99, you can get the new smartwatch for as low as $109.99 if you have the appropriate device to trade in for credit. The Galaxy Watch 4 is one of the best smartwatches we've ever tested for its bright and vibrant display showcasing its variety of features. The best features of the watch are its fitness apps, including a bioelectric impedance sensor that sends a tiny electrical current through your body to check several body composition stats.

If you need a little more in your hands, on your lap or in your home, check out more of these amazing Samsung deals available just in time for Labor Day.

Labor Day 2022: Shopping guide

Samsung Labor Day TV deals

Samsung TVs rank high on our list of the best TVs we've ever tested , so these deals can help you get the most out of your favorite content. If you watch movies in a bright room, the Samsung QN90B is a great choice and on sale for $1,399.99 in its 50-inch size. This particular TV is incredibly bright and is a great showcase for HDR content, along with next-generation games.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2MSzMN_0hNxzcut00
Get a better view of your favorite shows and movies with these Samsung TV deals available in time for Labor Day. Samsung/Reviewed

Samsung Labor Day laptop and tablet deals

If you need to get your online work done outside the office, Samsung has you covered with Labor Day laptop and tablet deals. You can take notes without the need for a notebook via the Samsung Galaxy Tab A8 tablet , now available for as low as $79.99. If you're headed back to school and need to get work done without breaking the bank, you can get a Samsung Galaxy Chromebook Go laptop for less than $100 right now.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=28wgLn_0hNxzcut00
Take computer power on the go with these Labor Day deals on Samsung laptops and tablets. Samsung/Reviewed

Samsung Labor Day appliance deals

If you want to update the tools that make your home run smooth, Samsung has you covered with these appliance deals. From compact microwaves to spacious refrigerators , you'll get quality features and a touch of style with the developer's devices.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2jwKmk_0hNxzcut00
Whether you need large storage space or compact cooking power, these Samsung appliance Labor Day deals help you shop smart. Samsung/Reviewed

Samsung Labor Day mobile deals

You can experience revolutionary technology with Samsung mobile devices. Enjoy your favorite songs anytime you want with a set of Samsung Galaxy Buds Live earbuds , on sale for as low as $59.99. When we tested the wireless headphones, the Buds Live impressed us with its unique design and good feature set. If you need a little more at your fingertips, there's the Samsung Galaxy S22 Ultra smartphone available for as low as $299.99. Even better, purchases of the advanced Galaxy S phone can upgrade their storage from 128 gigabytes to 512 gigabytes totally free.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4O9NMh_0hNxzcut00
Enjoy Samsung mobile tech in smartphones and earbuds with these Labor Day deals. Samsung/Reviewed

When is Labor Day 2022?

Labor Day is a federal holiday that celebrates the contributions and successes of American workers. Observed annually on the first Monday of September, this year the holiday falls on Monday, September 5 . Labor Day weekend has unofficially became known as the end of summer and is often celebrated with incredible sales on back-to-school essentials , appliances, smart tech, furniture, kitchen tools and more.

What are the best Labor Day 2022 deals?

Labor Day is the best time to shop mega markdowns on brands like Samsung and more ahead of the Black Friday 2022 shopping rush. Historically, the best Labor Day deals are on home appliances like washers, dryers, refrigerators and more. While some Labor Day sales are still under lock and key, we've already seen early deals in each of those categories.

Be sure to bookmark this page, and check back frequently, to be the first to shop the best Samsung Labor Day deals available across all categories.

When do Labor Day 2022 sales start?

Most Labor Day sales start around early to mid-August and we are already seeing tons of early Labor Day 2022 deals on everything from patio furniture to home appliances. Today, you can shop amazing deals from the likes of Walmart , Amazon , Best Buy and more.

Back-to-school sales: 55+ back-to-school sales now available at Amazon, Target and Best Buy

Should I shop for Samsung Labor Day deals?

Absolutely! Samsung makes some of the best tech on the market so any chance to grab them for low prices is a special occasion. Everything from smartphones to washing machines are easy-to-use, stocked with features and have touches of style to stand out. Be sure to shop fast, as these prices are only around for a limited time.

Shop Samsung deals

Get deals and shopping advice delivered straight to your phone. Sign up for text message alerts from the experts at Reviewed.

The product experts at Reviewed have all your shopping needs covered. Follow Reviewed on Facebook , Twitter , Instagram , TikTok or Flipboard for the latest deals, product reviews and more.

Prices were accurate at the time this article was published but may change over time.

This article originally appeared on Reviewed: Shop early Labor Day 2022 Samsung deals on top-rated TVs, appliances, laptops and tablets

Comments / 0

Related
CBS News

The best 75 inch TVs in 2022

CBS Essentials is created independently from the CBS News staff. We may receive commissions from some links to products on this page. Promotions are subject to availability and retailer terms. Looking to upgrade your TV, and go really big while you do it? Check out the best 75-inch TVs of...
ELECTRONICS
The Verge

The M1 MacBook Air is down to its lowest price ever at Best Buy

Our Monday deals post is starting off strong with the M1-equipped MacBook Air, which is currently matching its best price to date at Best Buy. The retailer has discounted both the 256GB and 512GB configurations to $849.99 (normally $999.99) and $1,049.99 (normally $1,299.99), respectively. While it’s beginning to show its age a bit — especially with the recent release of the M2 model — the M1 Air still remains a terrific macOS laptop thanks to its speedy performance and excellent battery life. The 720p webcam is definitely a pain point for the last-gen machine, but at this price, you’ll have difficulty finding a laptop that can match the M1 Air, pound for pound. Read our review.
CELL PHONES
The Verge

Amazon’s Fire TV Stick 4K Max is nearly matching its Prime Day pricing

A streaming stick should definitely be on your back-to-school list if you’re heading back to college. After all, a good one can provide you with hours of budget-friendly entertainment when you need to unwind after studying. Buying one seems especially attractive today now that Amazon’s latest Fire TV Stick 4K Max is at the lowest price we’ve seen since Prime Day.
ELECTRONICS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Samsung Tvs#Samsung Mobile#Laptop#Samsung Reviewed#Shop Samsung Labor Day#Amazon Appliance#Lg#Whirlpool#Android
Kiplinger

Amazon Ending a Key Perk for Amazon Prime Customers

Months after raising its annual membership by 17%, Amazon.com is taking away one of its perks of Amazon Prime. Amazon announced to members that it will cease supporting Amazon Drive at the end of December 2023. Formerly known as Amazon Cloud Drive, Amazon Drive is a cloud storage application first offered by Amazon 11 years ago. Amazon Prime members received 5 GB of free cloud storage (with the option to buy more) in Amazon Drive to stash all sorts of files: photos, videos and more.
BUSINESS
deseret.com

Walmart is slashing prices: here are the best deals

As supply chains have recovered, Walmart has found itself with excessive inventory. Neil Saunders, managing director of GlobalData, was quoted by NBC News saying, “There are (pricing) problems in apparel, home furnishings, furniture and, to a certain extent, electronics. Those three areas going to be the ones where you’ll see the most discounting.”
GROCERY & SUPERMAKET
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
TCL
NewsBreak
Apple
NewsBreak
Technology
NewsBreak
Samsung
NewsBreak
Cell Phones
NewsBreak
Electronics
NewsBreak
Laptops
NewsBreak
Shopping
NewsBreak
Walmart
NewsBreak
Instagram
shefinds

Apple Experts Agree: You Should Disable This iPhone Setting ASAP For More Storage

Are constant low storage notifications on your phone driving you up a wall? Do you rush to delete countless photos and videos, emails, notes, and whatever else you can think of — only to realize it’s never, ever enough to properly restore your storage? Dealing with storage issues on your expensive phone is a typical frustration, but there are steps you can take to remedy the situation. Apple experts agree: you should disable this iPhone setting ASAP for more storage.
CELL PHONES
Daily Mail

More bad news for consumers as McDonalds, Coca Cola and Huggies are among brands to warn of price hikes as America struggles with rocketing inflation – even the humble NYC bodega breakfast price doubles

Enjoying a Big Mac and a glass of Coca-Cola will no longer be a cheap treat amid soaring inflation. Major companies including McDonalds, Coca-Cola, Huggies maker Kimberly-Clark and even the humble bodega owners in New York City have been forced to make their products more expensive to cope with higher costs - adding more pressure on ordinary households.
BUSINESS
ohmymag.co.uk

Android users: Samsung wants to pay you to make a switch. Here’s how

If you have an Android phone, Samsung is offering you a chance to upgrade to its newest phone models with little or no cost to you. The Galaxy Z Flip 4 and Fold 4 phones – both foldable devices – will go on sale on August 25, with prices ranging between £999 and £1,650. But, you can benefit from this sweet deal that the Korean tech giant is offering.
CELL PHONES
TechRadar

Amazon leaves popular Prime Video show high and dry after shock cancelation

The Wilds has been cancelled by Amazon Studios after two seasons. According to multiple outlets, including Deadline (opens in new tab) and Variety (opens in new tab), Amazon has abandoned the popular Prime Video show less than three months after its second season was released. Deadline suggests that the series' main cast members were only informed about the decision on Thursday, July 28. At the time of writing, though, members of the core cast are yet to publicly comment on the matter.
TV SERIES
The Independent

Amazon says asking Jeff Bezos about Prime subscriptions is ‘gross harassment’

Amazon has said that the Federal Trade Commission’s investigation into the company is “harassing” Jeff Bezos.A filing from the shopping giant released by the FTC reveals how lawyers representing its current chief executive Andy Jassy and former head Jeff Bezos complain that asking the businessmen for testimony is “grossly unreasonable”.The commission is looking into Amazon Prime – and how difficult it is to cancel the subscription service – as well as “five separate non-Prime subscription programs”.The 49-page document alleges that the FTC requesting civil investigative demands (CIDs) – which are similar to subpoenas – from Mr Bezos and Mr Jassy...
NFL
ZDNet

Why you should really stop charging your phone overnight

What's the best way to charge an iPhone to get the longest possible battery life? I asked myself this question and decided to do some experimenting to find out. Before going to sleep, I used to do what millions of other people do: I put my iPhone on to charge overnight.
CELL PHONES
shefinds

These Are The Worst Charging Mistakes That Are Ruining Your Phone’s Battery, Tech Experts Say

Mistakes happen in life. But if you’re continuing to make the same old charging mistakes when it comes to your smart phone, you could be throwing away money. As innocent and simple as charging may seem — what more is there to do than plug a charging cable into your phone, you may be wondering — the truth is a little more complex. Repeated negative charging habits can slowly diminish battery power and affect how well your phone operates. The sooner you get a handle on charging, the more likely you’ll have a smart phone that lasts you several years. These are the worst charging mistakes that are ruining your iPhone’s battery, according to tech experts.
CELL PHONES
Robb Report

The World’s Richest Family Loses $11.4 Billion in One Day as Walmart Stocks Tumble

One family is really feeling the sting of Walmart’s current financial difficulties. The fortune of the Walton family, which owns nearly half of the Bentonville, Arkansas-based retailer, tumbled by $11.4 billion on Tuesday, according to Bloomberg Businessweek. The drop followed the announcement that the chain was slashing its yearly earnings outlook for the second time in 2022.
STOCKS
USA TODAY

USA TODAY

582K+
Followers
62K+
Post
286M+
Views
ABOUT

From news to sports, we help you stay connected to the world around you.

 https://www.usatoday.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy