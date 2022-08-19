Read full article on original website
Related
Albany man facing multiple charges after traffic stop
An Albany man is facing several charges after a traffic stop in Malta. New York State Police said James Delessio Jr., 35, was arrested on August 20.
NYSP: Mini Illegal Firearms Factory for Father and Son Plus One
Three men are being held without bail after police seized more than three dozen magazines and at least two dozen guns from a home New York's Washington County. Members of the State Police's Special Investigations Unit Gun Trafficking Interdiction Unit and the Bureau of Criminal Investigation (BC) conducted a search warrant at a home located on State Route 372 in Greenwich, New York on Thursday, August 18, 2022 following an investigation that led police to believe that illegal firearms were at the location. The Washington County District Attorney's Office assisted with the investigation.
Police make arrest in Pittsfield bank robbery
The Pittsfield Police Department has made an arrest in connection with an unarmed robbery at Greylock Federal Credit Union on August 8. Daniel McCutchen, 53, of Pittsfield, was arrested on August 18.
Mother, son charged with assault at Altamont Fairgrounds
A mother and son have been arrested for allegedly assaulting multiple people in the Altamont Fairgrounds parking lot. New York State Police said Angelique Anaya, 37, of Schenectady, and Sacario Anaya, 19, of Rotterdam, were arrested on August 21.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Rensselaer County Jail Inmate Busted With ‘Large Amount' Of Drugs, Police Say
A man from the Capital District who was already behind bars is facing additional charges after he was allegedly caught with drugs. Rensselaer County jail inmate Tyrone Harris, age 32, of Troy, was arrested following an investigation by a correctional officer on Thursday, Aug. 18, sheriff’s officials said. Officers...
WNYT
Saratoga County man accused of injuring trooper during DWI arrest
A Saratoga County man is facing a slew of charges after allegedly resisting arrest. Police say as 35-year-old James Delessio Jr. was being arrested on DWI charges Monday when he resisted. Police say a trooper was injured during his resistance. Police say they also found him in possession of drugs.
Mother, Son Accused Of Assaulting Multiple People At Parking Lot Of Altamont Fairgrounds
A 37-year-old woman and her teenage son are facing charges after allegedly assaulting several people at a parking lot in the region. The incident happened Sunday, Aug. 21, in Albany County at the Altamont Fairgrounds. State police were called just after 8 p.m. on the last day of the fair...
WRGB
Suspect arrested two months after theft of purse in Amsterdam
AMSTERDAM, NY (WRGB) — An Amsterdam man faces charges in connection with the theft of a purse in the city in June. Police say that on the evening of June 16, they were notified that a purse had been stolen from a business on Forest Avenue. Officers responded to the business to speak with the victim and look for witnesses. The victim alerted police that the purse contained cash and credit cards.
IN THIS ARTICLE
Pair accused of Fulton County siding construction scam
Two people have been arrested in connection with an alleged siding construction scam. The Fulton County Sheriff's Office said Keith Orr, 50, and Tracy Orr, 46, were arrested on August 18.
newyorkupstate.com
Mom, son attack people in parking lot dispute over honking at Upstate NY fair, troopers say
Village of Altamont, N.Y. — A mother and son were arrested after a traffic dispute turned into an assault in a parking lot of the Altamont Fairgrounds this weekend, troopers said. The mother and son were in a vehicle at 8:10 p.m. Sunday in the parking lot and were...
Columbia County man accused of stealing car
A Columbia County man has been arrested after allegedly stealing a car in Chatham. The Columbia County Sheriff's Office said Ryan Mongiori, 29, of Chatham, was arrested on August 20.
Vermont police searching for driver possibly involved in homicide
Brattleboro Police are looking to identify a vehicle that may have been involved in a homicide Friday night.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Colonie police identify woman killed in crash
The Colonie Police Department has identified the woman who was killed in a crash on Monday after they had released photos of her tattoos. The woman had been identified as Stacy Benoit, 40, of Albany.
Lake George man facing several charges after domestic incident
New York State Police (NYSP) arrested Joshua Whitty, 32 of Lake George on Sunday. Whitty was allegedly involved in a domestic dispute where he damaged property.
Multiple People Assaulted at Altamont Fair, Mom and Son Arrested
A fun day at the fair with the family? Well, not this family. It was Sunday night, the final night of the 2022 Altamont Fair. The melee went down in, of all places, the parking area. State Police were called to the scene when it was reported that a fight...
WNYT
Arrest made in connection with Pittsfield bank robbery
Pittsfield police have arrested a man in connection to a bank robbery earlier this month. Police say 53-year-old Daniel McCutchen walked into Greylock Credit Union and presented a handwritten note demanding money. Police say he fled with an unknown amount of cash. Police say they arrested him last Thursday at...
WRGB
Two arrested, accused of running siding construction scam
JOHNSTOWN, NY (WRGB) — The Fulton County Sheriff's Office have announced the arrest of two people, accused in a construction scam. 50-year-old Keith Orr and Tracy Orr, 46, were arrested, charged with grand larceny. The two are accused of taking payments of several thousand dollars under the name P.O.M...
WNYT
Charges dropped against Saratoga Black Lives Matter leader
All charges against the leader of Saratoga Black Lives Matter have been dropped in Albany City Court. Lexis Figuereo was facing multiple criminal charges related to a Black Lives Matter protest in April 2021 outside the Albany Police Department’s South Station. Some of those charges were dropped in June.
Schenectady PD investigating State Street shooting
Schenectady police are investigating a shooting on State Street Monday night. One person was injured.
Amsterdam woman accused of welfare fraud
The Montgomery County Sheriff's Office (MCSO) arrested Tiffany Rourke, 37, of Amsterdam on August 16. Deputies say that she lied on her application for SNAP benefits. When she applied for benefits she allegedly did not disclose everyone living in her home or all income earned.
Comments / 4