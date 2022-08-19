ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Washington County, NY

Big Frog 104

NYSP: Mini Illegal Firearms Factory for Father and Son Plus One

Three men are being held without bail after police seized more than three dozen magazines and at least two dozen guns from a home New York's Washington County. Members of the State Police's Special Investigations Unit Gun Trafficking Interdiction Unit and the Bureau of Criminal Investigation (BC) conducted a search warrant at a home located on State Route 372 in Greenwich, New York on Thursday, August 18, 2022 following an investigation that led police to believe that illegal firearms were at the location. The Washington County District Attorney's Office assisted with the investigation.
GREENWICH, NY
