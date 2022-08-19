ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
State Police investigating shooting involving Lake Charles Police

KATC News
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=17Jhdd_0hNxza9R00

State Police are investigating a shooting that happened early Friday involving Lake Charles Police officers.

OFficers were called to the 400 block of Hodges Street at about 6:30 a.m. Friday. They found a woman, later identified as Sheri Carlson, 45, of Lake Charles. She was standing near the doorway of an apartment there and allegedly pulled out a gun and fired it.

LCPD officers discharged their weapons, striking Carlson in the lower torso. A short time later, Carlson was taken into custody in a neighboring yard while still in possession of the handgun. Carlson was transported to a Lake Charles area hospital with non-life-threatening injuries, troopers say.

No officers were injured during the incident.

Louisiana State Police is the lead investigating agency for the officer-involved shooting. The Calcasieu Parish Sheriff’s Office Forensic Investigative Unit responded to the scene and is assisting with the investigation.

This is an active investigation and further information will be released when it becomes available, troopers say

