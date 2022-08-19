Read full article on original website
ComicBook
Tales of TWD Showrunner Plans Whisperers Origin Episode
Warning: this story contains spoilers for Sunday's "Dee" episode of Tales of the Walking Dead. Here's Hera (Anne Beyer), alpha of the Whisperers before Alpha (Samantha Morton). After episodes of The Walking Dead flashed back to show Alpha and daughter Lydia (Scarlett Blum) at the onset of the apocalypse, later revealing how they met Beta (Ryan Hurst), this week's chapter of the anthology series delved into the origins of "Mama" Dee (Morton). When chaos breaks out on the bayou riverboat where Dee and Lydia lived for a year after being holed up in a basement in Baltimore, "Dee" doesn't end with a scream — but a whisper.
ComicBook
Futurama Reboot Episode Titles Officially Revealed
Fry, Leela, Bender, and the other crew members of the Planet Express are being saved from cancellation once again as Hulu announced earlier this year that Futurama was returning with new episodes on its streaming service. While a release date for the Matt Groening series has yet to be confirmed at this point, the episode titles for the return of this beloved animated series have arrived online, giving us an idea of what these quirky animated characters will be up to.
ComicBook
Star Trek: The Next Generation Star Teases Appearance by Fan-favorite Character in Picard Season 3
Star Trek: Picard Season 3 is hinging itself on the "event" of Patrick Stewart's Jean-Luc Picard reuniting with his co-stars from Star Trek: The Next Generation – including Worf (Michale Dorn), Geordi La Forge (LeVar Burton), Will Riker (Jonathan Frakes), Deanna Troi (Marina Sirtis), and Beverly Crusher (Gates McFadden). That's an impressive ensemble to pull back together after so many years – and now we're hearing that Star Trek: Picard Season 3 may not be done with the big surprise returns yet!
survivornet.com
Rita Wilson, 65, Wife Of Tom Hanks, 66, And Mom Of Troubled Rapper ‘Chet Haze,’ 32, Releases Her ‘Dream’ Country Music Album: She’s Thriving After Beating Cancer
Actress and singer Rita Wilson overcomes breast cancer with new music. Releases 5th Album, ‘Rita Wilson Now & Forever: Duets.’ a collection of timeless songs from the 70’s. Wilson has been married to Oscar winner Tom Hanks, 66, since 1988, and has two adult children and a...
ComicBook
Yellowstone Season 5 Debuts First Teaser Trailer
It's time to get excited about new episodes of Yellowstone! The record-breaking Paramount Network series is returning for its fifth season in November, and fans have been anxiously awaiting the first footage from the new episodes. That footage arrived on Sunday night during the Video Music Awards on MTV. Paramount Network revealed the very first teaser trailer for Yellowstone Season 5 during the awards show, and it gave fans a very ominous feeling going into the new season.
All The Important Details About The "House Of The Dragon" Characters
Keep track of who's who and how they're all related on the new Game of Thrones spin-off.
ComicBook
Hellraiser: Original Pinhead Actor Weighs in on Female Casting for Hulu Reboot
Actor Doug Bradley helped bring the iconic villain "Pinhead" to life in eight Hellraiser films, but with a new take on the material coming to Hulu, it means a new performer is stepping into the shows of the demonic figure. During a recent appearance at Silver Scream Con, per Bloody Disgusting, Bradley offered his thoughts on the new casting, praising Clayton's work on the Netflix series Sense8 and also seeming supportive of the concept overall, given that the Hellraiser franchise has a history of pushing the horror genre in exciting new directions. The new Hellraiser will debut on Hulu on October 7th.
ComicBook
Power Rangers Announces Season 30 Cosmic Fury, Reveals Return of Dino Fury Cast
Hasbro and eOne decided to kick off National Power Rangers Day with a huge announcement, officially unveiling Power Rangers' 30th season. In a new video Power Rangers Dino Fury executive producer and showrunner Simon Bennett officially revealed that season 30 will be titled Power Rangers Cosmic Fury, and that he will be returning as showrunner, but that's not all. Bennett also revealed that for the first time since Mighty Morphin Power Rangers, a team will return for a third season, as the Dino Fury cast will be reprising their roles as the Rangers in Cosmic Fury, which will take their adventures into space and across the galaxy. Cosmic Fury will air in 2023, and you can check out the full reveal in the video below,.
ComicBook
She-Hulk Star Watched The Incredible Hulk to Prepare for MCU Role
In the span of just two episodes, She-Hulk: Attorney at Law has brought us a weird and surprising extension of the Marvel Cinematic Universe. The live-action Disney+ series has been both showcasing the origin story of Jennifer Walters / She-Hulk (Tatiana Maslany) and continuing threads that have been lingering in the MCU for decades, including a few from 2008's The Incredible Hulk. That was certainly the case in Episode 2, which saw Jen begin to defend the parole case of Emil Blonsky / Abomination (Tim Roth), who famously was the antagonist of The Incredible Hulk. Steve Coutler, who portrays Jen's boss, Holden Holliway, recently told ComicBook.com's Phase Zero podcast that he did rewatch The Incredible Hulk to prepare for that storyline.
Harry Styles Fans Threw Chicken Nuggets On Stage And Honestly, I'm Just As Confused As He Was
"Interesting, very interesting approach."
ComicBook
Kevin Smith Says Marvel Could Own DC By Picking Up Batman: Caped Crusader
This week brought shocking news to Bat-fans around the world when it was revealed that the animated series Batman: Caped Crusader, a show from Batman: The Animated Series creator Bruce Timm and The Batman director Matt Reeves, was no longer happening at HBO Max. Unlike other projects at the streamer the series wasn't fully cancelled though and would continue production while it sought out a new home. Reports came in this week that other streaming services are eager to potentially take on the series, one of the first Batman-centric shows in decades to not air on a Warner Bros. platform. Noted fanboy, and former Batman scribe, Kevin Smith had an idea, what if Marvel and Disney took it?
ComicBook
Resident Evil Star Lance Reddick Responds to Netflix Cancelation
Resident Evil actor Lance Reddick has posted a video in response to Netflix's cancelation of the TV series. The Resident Evil series is one of the most influential franchises in gaming, so naturally, it only made sense for Hollywood to want to ride Capcom's gravy train to the box office and streamers. Film adaptations started releasing in the early 2000s to mixed reviews, but immense commercial success, particularly overseas. The films would eventually be rebooted with a more direct adaptation of the games in 2021, but it failed to make a splash. Netflix then decided to take a crack at the series with a show that existed within the world of the games, serving as a bit of a sequel to Resident Evil 5 with Albert Wesker in the lead role.
ComicBook
The Winchesters Prequel Reveals First Look at Jensen Ackles' Return as Dean
Supernatural is headed back to television once again — and now we have our latest look at what that will entail. On Friday, TV Insider debuted a new photo from The Winchesters, the highly-anticipated prequel series that will be arriving on The CW this fall. Executive producing and narrating the series will be Supernatural alum Jensen Ackles, and as it turns out, he will be appearing in person in the series as well. The photo reveals Dean holding a journal while leaning against his Chevy Impala "Baby", which fans are already speculating could be the source of the narration on the series.
ComicBook
The Rock Headed to Canada to Promote Black Adam
Dwayne "The Rock" Johnson is leaving America behind to travel to the shores of Canada in October, where he will be promoting the release of his new DC Universe movie, Black Adam. Johnson released a new promo for Black Adam where he speaks directly to Rock and/or DC fans in Toronto, letting them know the city will be an official stop on his promotional tour for Black Adam this fall. The video also teases some of the hot footage from the latest Black Adam trailers, looking even more pretty and polished than ever before.
ComicBook
NBC's Young Rock Recasting Multiple Wrestlers for Season 3
The chronicles of Dwayne Johnson's life are being retold on NBC's Young Rock. While the series began with an adolescent version of the future WWE Champion, Season 2 took things to the squared circle, bringing in the likes of Hunter Hearst Helmsley, Steve Austin, and Ric Flair to populate The Rock's wrestling locker room. Just as this version of The Rock, then known as Rocky Maivia, was years before he'd find his footing in the wrestling world, his peers were still on their early gimmicks. As production commences on Season 3, some of those famous members of the WWF locker room will have different actors lacing up their wrestling boots.
‘Red Sonja’: Oliver Trevena Boards Millennium Media Comic Book Film
EXCLUSIVE: Oliver Trevena (Wire Room) is the latest addition to the cast of Millennium Media’s comic book film Red Sonja, which has entered production in Bulgaria. He joins an ensemble led by Matilda Lutz, which also includes the previously announced Wallis Day, Robert Sheehan, Michael Bisping, Martyn Ford, Eliza Matengu, Manal El-Feitury and Katrina Durden. Inspired by the sword and sorcery comic books of the same name from Dynamite Entertainment, Red Sonja centers on the heroine of the same name originally created for Marvel Comics by Robert E. Howard and subsequently adapted by Roy Thomas. Though the character is described as a...
ComicBook
The Story of Netflix Trailer Celebrates the Streamer's 25th Anniversary
Today marks 25 years that Netflix has been in business, and a new trailer circles back to its beginnings with the classic red envelopes. "The Story of Netflix" recaps the company's 25-year history, where it became the leader of the "binge-watch" era. Young people today probably either don't remember or weren't old enough to recall the days where you had to go on Netflix's website to request physical DVDs. Luckily, "The Story of Netflix" trailer jogs the memory with old footage from commercials and even a look at the old-school Netflix website.
ComicBook
She-Hulk Star Reveals Why Daredevil is Not Competition
She-Hulk: Attorney at Law is set to bring Daredevil back to the Marvel Cinematic Universe, following Charlie Cox reprising his role as Matt Murdock for 2021's Spider-Man: No Way Home. Cox's Murdock is a New York-based super hero and attorney, appearing to make a trip to the opposite American coastline to join Tatiana Maslany's Jen Walters in California for an upcoming episode of She-Hulk's Disney+ series. With another lawyer coming to town so quickly after Jennifer Walters became the head of GLK&H's superhuman law division, one might think Nelson & Murdock could be seen as competition... but Holden Holloway himself does not see it that way.
ComicBook
Avatar: The Last Airbender Plugs Toph With Retro Anime Makeover
Avatar: The Last Bender has a lot going on behind the scenes, and its fanbase is basking in all the attention. After all, Netflix is spearheading a live-action adaptation of the series, and that's not to mention the work being down at Avatar Studios. While work goes down behind closed doors, fans are keeping the franchise alive, and one artist is hyping Avatar with a special retro makeover!
ComicBook
WWE Hall of Famer Nikki Bella Gets Married
WWE Hall of Famer Nikki Bella and Dancing With The Stars' Artem Chigvintsev officially got married this past weekend in Paris, France, as confirmed by Bella on her Instagram account. While confirming that the wedding would be recapped in a special four-part series on the E! Network, Bella wrote, "We said I DO, can't wait to share the entire journey with you all when our four-part special event, "Nikki Bella Says I Do," premieres on @eentertainment. #NikkiBellaSaysIDo"
WWE・
