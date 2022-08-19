ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Port Barre, LA

Port Barre pair arrested, accused of exploitation of disabled person

KATC News
KATC News
 10 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0NVD7M_0hNxzWZP00

Two Port Barre people have been booked on exploitation charges, accused of spending money that belongs to a man one of them was a caretaker for.

Bryan Charles Vidrine, 46, and Amanda Renee Briscoe, 40, both of Port Barre, were booked with exploitation of the infirm following an investigation that began in April.

The sheriff's office was called by a person who said they had the power of attorney for a disabled family member and noticed some $30,000 in transactions on the family member's credit card that shouldn't have been there.

The complainant identified Briscoe as the family member's caretaker for the past five years.

Deputies found out that several online transactions between July 2020 and February 2022 had been made using the disabled man's credit card, including a state hunting license application that was purchased by Vidrine in November 2021.

Detectives checked with the bank, and found that $18,000 of the funds had been credited back to the man's account, leaving $12,000 lost.

Upon questioning by detectives, Vidrine allegedly said he used Briscoe's phone to get his hunting license, and found the credit card stored on the phone. Briscoe allegedly said she had the credit card in her phone because she purchased things for him. She also said other household members had used her phone for purchases.

Comments / 1

Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Port Barre, LA
Local
Louisiana Crime & Safety
Port Barre, LA
Crime & Safety
IN THIS ARTICLE
WAFB

Woman found shot to death in ditch

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - The Baton Rouge Police Department reported it is investigating a homicide after a woman was found dead in a ditch on Saturday, Aug. 27. BRPD said Jessica Green, 39, had been shot. According to detectives, she was found along Hiawatha Avenue near Navajo Street, which...
BATON ROUGE, LA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
Calcasieu Parish News

Louisiana Man Arrested for Attempted Murder and Other Charges After Pounding on a Door with a Gun and Firing at Officers

Louisiana Man Arrested for Attempted Murder and Other Charges After Pounding on a Door with a Gun and Firing at Officers. Baton Rouge, Louisiana – On August 22, 2022, the Baton Rouge Police Department reported that detectives arrested William Garner, 57 of Baton Rouge, Louisiana, on three counts of Attempt First Degree Murder, Possession of a Firearm, or Carrying Concealed Weapon by a Person Convicted of Certain Felonies and Illegal use of Weapons or Dangerous Instrumentalities.
BATON ROUGE, LA
westcentralsbest.com

VPSO Arrest Report for 08/19/2022-08/22/2022

Sheriff Sam Craft of the Vernon Parish Sheriff's Office announces recent arrests made by VPSO. Dekerist Jhy-Kei Sweazie, age 19, of Alexandria, was arrested on an outstanding Bench Warrant. Bond has not been set and Sweazie remains in the VPSO jail. August 20, 2022. Hubert Shane Strother (photo), age 42,...
VERNON PARISH, LA
KATC News

KATC News

33K+
Followers
13K+
Post
5M+
Views
ABOUT

Read the latest Acadiana, Louisiana news and weather from KATC News, updated throughout the day.

 https://katc.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy