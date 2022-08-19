ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Schenectady, NY

WNYT

Police investigating serious assault in Albany

Albany police are investigating a serious assault that sent a man to the hospital. Police say it happened on the 300 block of Sheridan Avenue. They say emergency personnel took the victim to Albany Medical Center, and a suspect is in custody. This is a developing story. Watch for updates...
ALBANY, NY
spectrumlocalnews.com

Capital Region shootings leave six injured, one dead

A shooting in Troy on Saturday night has left a 14-year-old dead, and six people were shot in the early-morning hours of Sunday in Albany. Troy police say they received multiple 911 calls reporting a shooting on Sixth Avenue shortly before 11:30 p.m. Saturday. The 14-year-old was transported to Albany Medical Center, where he was pronounced dead.
ALBANY, NY
localsyr.com

Troy and Albany rocked by gun violence

(NEWS10)– Capital region violence erupted Saturday night. Troy Police say they were called to a shooting outside in the area of 151 Sixth Avenue around 11:30 p.m. Once on scene police found a 14-year-old suffering from several gunshot wounds. Police and emergency services provided lifesaving medical attention at the scene. The boy was transferred to an area hospital where he died.
ALBANY, NY
wamc.org

Investigation continues after six are shot in Albany student neighborhood

As Albany police were attempting to quell a disturbance in a Pine Hills student neighborhood early Sunday, six people a block away were hit by gunfire. The Albany Police Department says officers were clearing a large crowd on Hudson Avenue between Quail and Ontario Streets around 3 a.m. While breaking up the large fight, where police said glass bottles were thrown at officers, police responded to gunshots heard in the nearby area of Hamilton and Ontario Streets, where five people ranging in age from 19 to 29 were found with gunshot wounds.
ALBANY, NY
wamc.org

Six shot in Albany's Pine Hills neighborhood, two in critical condition

Police say six people were shot in Albany’s Pine Hills neighborhood early Sunday. The Albany Police Department says officers were clearing a large crowd on Hudson Avenue between Quail and Ontario Streets around 3 a.m.. While breaking up the large fight, where police said glass bottles were thrown at officers, police responded to gunshots heard in the nearby area of Hamilton and Ontario Streets.
ALBANY, NY
#Shooting#Albany Medical Center#Police#Violent Crime
NEWS10 ABC

14-year-old shot and killed in Troy

TROY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — A 14-year-old male was shot and killed in Lansingburgh, according to Troy Police. Police responded to a reported shooting around 11:30 p.m. Saturday night near 151 6th Avenue. There, police found one victim, a 14-year-old male, with several gunshot wounds. The victim was taken to an area hospital where he was […]
TROY, NY
WNYT

Albany Police investigating Hamilton Street shooting

Albany police are continuing to investigate a shooting that occurred early Sunday morning on Hamilton Street in Pine Hills. On Sunday, August 28, 2022 around 3:00 a.m., Albany police officers were clearing a large unruly crowd on Hudson Avenue between Quail and Ontario Streets where individuals in the crowd were fighting with each other.
WNYT

Elderly man dies after 787 accident

MENANDS – An elderly man is dead after a crash on 787 in Menands over the weekend. Police say 84-year-old Eddie Robinson was stopped in the center lane shortly before 7:30 a.m. Saturday. Why is unclear. Robinson was standing in front of his car when it was hit by...
MENANDS, NY
msn.com

Six injured in early morning Hamilton Street shooting in Albany

Six people received gunshot wounds during an early morning shooting in Albany Sunday. Police are continuing to investigate an incident that occurred on Hamilton Street in Pine Hills. Around 3:00 a.m., Albany police officers assigned to the Pine Hills Detail, were clearing a large unruly crowd on Hudson Avenue between...
ALBANY, NY
NEWS10 ABC

Families still seek answers, remember victims of 2020 homicide

TROY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — On Aug. 28, 2020 — Khalid Monroe and Caesar Soriano were shot and killed on the corner of 7th Avenue and Glen Avenue in Troy.  Caesar was 26, and a father to two children.  “He would stop and help anybody and do anything for anybody, he would make your day,” Sandra […]
TROY, NY
Daily Voice

24-Year-Old Killed In Singe-Vehicle Crash In Hunter

A 24-year-old man has died following a single-vehicle crash in the Capital District. The wreck happened in Greene County at around 6:30 p.m. Sunday, Aug. 28, in the town of Hunter, State police said. Investigators determined that Luke Niosi, of Coxsackie, was riding a 2022 Kawasaki Ninja motorcycle westbound on...
GREENE COUNTY, NY
cnyhomepage.com

Woman charged with DWI and assault

SALISBURY, NY (WUTR/WFXV/WPNY) – A Dolgeville woman has been charged with DWI and Vehicular Assault in the Second Degree following a car-motorcycle accident Saturday night in the Town of Salisbury. New York State Troopers were called to the intersection of State Route 29A and McClure Road a little after 8:00PM Saturday.

