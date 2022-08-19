Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
WNYT
Police investigating serious assault in Albany
Albany police are investigating a serious assault that sent a man to the hospital. Police say it happened on the 300 block of Sheridan Avenue. They say emergency personnel took the victim to Albany Medical Center, and a suspect is in custody. This is a developing story. Watch for updates...
spectrumlocalnews.com
Capital Region shootings leave six injured, one dead
A shooting in Troy on Saturday night has left a 14-year-old dead, and six people were shot in the early-morning hours of Sunday in Albany. Troy police say they received multiple 911 calls reporting a shooting on Sixth Avenue shortly before 11:30 p.m. Saturday. The 14-year-old was transported to Albany Medical Center, where he was pronounced dead.
Albany PD: Man arrested after Sheridan Ave sword attack
The Albany Police Department is investigating a serious assault on the 300 block of Sheridan Avenue. One victim has been taken to Albany Medical Center.
localsyr.com
Troy and Albany rocked by gun violence
(NEWS10)– Capital region violence erupted Saturday night. Troy Police say they were called to a shooting outside in the area of 151 Sixth Avenue around 11:30 p.m. Once on scene police found a 14-year-old suffering from several gunshot wounds. Police and emergency services provided lifesaving medical attention at the scene. The boy was transferred to an area hospital where he died.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
WRGB
Troy man pleads not guilty for July 2022 daytime shooting on Pearl Street
Albany, NY (WRGB) — An Troy man has pleaded not guilty for the July 2022 daytime shooting on Pearl Street. Tyshaun Purvis, 31 of Troy pleaded not Guilty to the following:. One Count of Criminal Possession of a Weapon in the Second Degree. One Count of Criminal Possession of...
APD: Pair seen with handgun on Lark Street arrested
Albany police officers responding to a complaint of two men armed with a handgun on Lark Street Friday night found the pair, and recovered the loaded weapon, officials said.
wamc.org
Investigation continues after six are shot in Albany student neighborhood
As Albany police were attempting to quell a disturbance in a Pine Hills student neighborhood early Sunday, six people a block away were hit by gunfire. The Albany Police Department says officers were clearing a large crowd on Hudson Avenue between Quail and Ontario Streets around 3 a.m. While breaking up the large fight, where police said glass bottles were thrown at officers, police responded to gunshots heard in the nearby area of Hamilton and Ontario Streets, where five people ranging in age from 19 to 29 were found with gunshot wounds.
wamc.org
Six shot in Albany's Pine Hills neighborhood, two in critical condition
Police say six people were shot in Albany’s Pine Hills neighborhood early Sunday. The Albany Police Department says officers were clearing a large crowd on Hudson Avenue between Quail and Ontario Streets around 3 a.m.. While breaking up the large fight, where police said glass bottles were thrown at officers, police responded to gunshots heard in the nearby area of Hamilton and Ontario Streets.
IN THIS ARTICLE
14-year-old shot and killed in Troy
TROY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — A 14-year-old male was shot and killed in Lansingburgh, according to Troy Police. Police responded to a reported shooting around 11:30 p.m. Saturday night near 151 6th Avenue. There, police found one victim, a 14-year-old male, with several gunshot wounds. The victim was taken to an area hospital where he was […]
WNYT
Albany Police investigating Hamilton Street shooting
Albany police are continuing to investigate a shooting that occurred early Sunday morning on Hamilton Street in Pine Hills. On Sunday, August 28, 2022 around 3:00 a.m., Albany police officers were clearing a large unruly crowd on Hudson Avenue between Quail and Ontario Streets where individuals in the crowd were fighting with each other.
WNYT
Elderly man dies after 787 accident
MENANDS – An elderly man is dead after a crash on 787 in Menands over the weekend. Police say 84-year-old Eddie Robinson was stopped in the center lane shortly before 7:30 a.m. Saturday. Why is unclear. Robinson was standing in front of his car when it was hit by...
Police investigating stabbing in Saratoga Springs
The Saratoga Springs Police Department is investigating a stabbing that happened near Phila Street on Sunday. Police said the victim, who has not been named, was found in the parking lot of the Saratoga Springs Public Library.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
msn.com
Six injured in early morning Hamilton Street shooting in Albany
Six people received gunshot wounds during an early morning shooting in Albany Sunday. Police are continuing to investigate an incident that occurred on Hamilton Street in Pine Hills. Around 3:00 a.m., Albany police officers assigned to the Pine Hills Detail, were clearing a large unruly crowd on Hudson Avenue between...
Coxsackie man dies in motorcycle crash
New York State Police investigated a deadly motorcycle crash in Hunter on Sunday. Troopers said Luke Niosi, 24, of Coxsackie was killed when his motorcycle went off the road.
Troy man dies after being hit by own car on I-787
A Troy man who stopped his car in the middle lane of I-787 Saturday morning was struck and killed by his own car, according to the New York State Police.
Families still seek answers, remember victims of 2020 homicide
TROY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — On Aug. 28, 2020 — Khalid Monroe and Caesar Soriano were shot and killed on the corner of 7th Avenue and Glen Avenue in Troy. Caesar was 26, and a father to two children. “He would stop and help anybody and do anything for anybody, he would make your day,” Sandra […]
Vermonter allegedly jumps into river fleeing police
A 36-year-old Bennington man was arrested Friday after running from police and jumping into the river near Walgreens on North Street.
24-Year-Old Killed In Singe-Vehicle Crash In Hunter
A 24-year-old man has died following a single-vehicle crash in the Capital District. The wreck happened in Greene County at around 6:30 p.m. Sunday, Aug. 28, in the town of Hunter, State police said. Investigators determined that Luke Niosi, of Coxsackie, was riding a 2022 Kawasaki Ninja motorcycle westbound on...
cnyhomepage.com
Woman charged with DWI and assault
SALISBURY, NY (WUTR/WFXV/WPNY) – A Dolgeville woman has been charged with DWI and Vehicular Assault in the Second Degree following a car-motorcycle accident Saturday night in the Town of Salisbury. New York State Troopers were called to the intersection of State Route 29A and McClure Road a little after 8:00PM Saturday.
Driver seriously injured after crash on Thruway in Albany
New York State Police said one person is seriously injured after a crash on the Thruway in Albany. The crash happened on August 26 around 3 p.m.
Comments / 0