Colonie police identify woman killed in crash
The Colonie Police Department has identified the woman who was killed in a crash on Monday after they had released photos of her tattoos. The woman had been identified as Stacy Benoit, 40, of Albany.
Albany man facing multiple charges after traffic stop
An Albany man is facing several charges after a traffic stop in Malta. New York State Police said James Delessio Jr., 35, was arrested on August 20.
Mother, son charged with assault at Altamont Fairgrounds
A mother and son have been arrested for allegedly assaulting multiple people in the Altamont Fairgrounds parking lot. New York State Police said Angelique Anaya, 37, of Schenectady, and Sacario Anaya, 19, of Rotterdam, were arrested on August 21.
Police make arrest in Pittsfield bank robbery
The Pittsfield Police Department has made an arrest in connection with an unarmed robbery at Greylock Federal Credit Union on August 8. Daniel McCutchen, 53, of Pittsfield, was arrested on August 18.
Bullets graze two victims in weekend Albany shooting
Albany police are investigating a shooting. It happened around 4 a.m. Sunday near Washington Avenue and Quail Street. Police say a 26-year-old man suffered a graze wound to his neck. Then, a short time later, an 18-year-old man was found at UAlbany’s uptown campus with graze wounds they believe were suffered during the same incident. Both victims are expected to be okay.
Suspect arrested two months after theft of purse in Amsterdam
AMSTERDAM, NY (WRGB) — An Amsterdam man faces charges in connection with the theft of a purse in the city in June. Police say that on the evening of June 16, they were notified that a purse had been stolen from a business on Forest Avenue. Officers responded to the business to speak with the victim and look for witnesses. The victim alerted police that the purse contained cash and credit cards.
Schenectady police are investigating a shooting on State Street Monday night. One person was injured.
Saratoga County man accused of injuring trooper during DWI arrest
A Saratoga County man is facing a slew of charges after allegedly resisting arrest. Police say as 35-year-old James Delessio Jr. was being arrested on DWI charges Monday when he resisted. Police say a trooper was injured during his resistance. Police say they also found him in possession of drugs.
Suspects sought in reported armed robbery, child abduction at UAlbany
Multiple law enforcement agencies were searching for two men in a silver sedan, possibly an Infiniti or Lexus, in connection with a report of an armed robbery and a kidnapping of a child Monday on the perimeter of the University at Albany campus near I-90, New York State University Police said.
Charges dropped against Saratoga Black Lives Matter leader
All charges against the leader of Saratoga Black Lives Matter have been dropped in Albany City Court. Lexis Figuereo was facing multiple criminal charges related to a Black Lives Matter protest in April 2021 outside the Albany Police Department’s South Station. Some of those charges were dropped in June.
Pair accused of Fulton County siding construction scam
Two people have been arrested in connection with an alleged siding construction scam. The Fulton County Sheriff's Office said Keith Orr, 50, and Tracy Orr, 46, were arrested on August 18.
Man sentenced for First Street Drive by shooting death in Albany
Albany, NY (WRGB) — A Troy man has been sentenced to 35 years followed by 5 years of post-release supervision, as a Violent Predicate Felon for a deadly stabbing that happened last May in Albany. Jhajuan Sabb, 22, of Troy pleaded guilty to one Count of Manslaughter in the...
Pittsfield drive by shooting under investigation
Pittsfield police are investigating after someone fired a gun from a car Saturday morning. Police confirm it happened near the intersection of Robbins Ave and Columbus Avenue. Police say no one was injured and so far, no arrests have been made.
A man from the Capital District who was already behind bars is facing additional charges after he was allegedly caught with drugs. Rensselaer County jail inmate Tyrone Harris, age 32, of Troy, was arrested following an investigation by a correctional officer on Thursday, Aug. 18, sheriff’s officials said. Officers...
