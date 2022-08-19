ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Troy, NY

Tattoos Lead To ID Of Pedestrian Struck, Killed In Colonie

A woman who was struck and killed by a car in the region has been identified after police released photos of her tattoos. The Albany County incident happened at around 8:30 p.m. Monday, Aug. 22, in Colonie, near Central and Fairfield avenues, police said. Witnesses told Colonie Police the woman...
COLONIE, NY
Albany, NY
Albany, NY
Troy, NY
Troy, NY
WNYT

Bullets graze two victims in weekend Albany shooting

Albany police are investigating a shooting. It happened around 4 a.m. Sunday near Washington Avenue and Quail Street. Police say a 26-year-old man suffered a graze wound to his neck. Then, a short time later, an 18-year-old man was found at UAlbany’s uptown campus with graze wounds they believe were suffered during the same incident. Both victims are expected to be okay.
ALBANY, NY
WNYT

Woman critically wounded in Schenectady shooting

A woman is in critical condition after someone shot her Monday night in Schenectady. Police responded to the Z Deli on State Street around 9 p.m. for reports of a shooting. That’s where they found a 48-year-old woman with gunshot wounds to her chest. She’s now at Albany Medical...
SCHENECTADY, NY
WRGB

Suspect arrested two months after theft of purse in Amsterdam

AMSTERDAM, NY (WRGB) — An Amsterdam man faces charges in connection with the theft of a purse in the city in June. Police say that on the evening of June 16, they were notified that a purse had been stolen from a business on Forest Avenue. Officers responded to the business to speak with the victim and look for witnesses. The victim alerted police that the purse contained cash and credit cards.
AMSTERDAM, NY
spectrumlocalnews.com

Suspects sought in reported armed robbery, child abduction at UAlbany

Multiple law enforcement agencies were searching for two men in a silver sedan, possibly an Infiniti or Lexus, in connection with a report of an armed robbery and a kidnapping of a child Monday on the perimeter of the University at Albany campus near I-90, New York State University Police said.
ALBANY, NY
WNYT

Charges dropped against Saratoga Black Lives Matter leader

All charges against the leader of Saratoga Black Lives Matter have been dropped in Albany City Court. Lexis Figuereo was facing multiple criminal charges related to a Black Lives Matter protest in April 2021 outside the Albany Police Department’s South Station. Some of those charges were dropped in June.
WNYT

Arrest made in connection with Pittsfield bank robbery

Pittsfield police have arrested a man in connection to a bank robbery earlier this month. Police say 53-year-old Daniel McCutchen walked into Greylock Credit Union and presented a handwritten note demanding money. Police say he fled with an unknown amount of cash. Police say they arrested him last Thursday at...
PITTSFIELD, MA
WRGB

Man sentenced for First Street Drive by shooting death in Albany

Albany, NY (WRGB) — A Troy man has been sentenced to 35 years followed by 5 years of post-release supervision, as a Violent Predicate Felon for a deadly stabbing that happened last May in Albany. Jhajuan Sabb, 22, of Troy pleaded guilty to one Count of Manslaughter in the...
WRGB

Two arrested, accused of running siding construction scam

JOHNSTOWN, NY (WRGB) — The Fulton County Sheriff's Office have announced the arrest of two people, accused in a construction scam. 50-year-old Keith Orr and Tracy Orr, 46, were arrested, charged with grand larceny. The two are accused of taking payments of several thousand dollars under the name P.O.M...
FULTON COUNTY, NY
WNYT

Pittsfield drive by shooting under investigation

Pittsfield police are investigating after someone fired a gun from a car Saturday morning. Police confirm it happened near the intersection of Robbins Ave and Columbus Avenue. Police say no one was injured and so far, no arrests have been made.
PITTSFIELD, MA

