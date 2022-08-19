Read full article on original website
Related
All the hidden iPhone codes you can type to unlock secret features
YOUR iPhone can accept little-known codes that unlock special features. They can help you find better signal or even uncover your unique device number. We've rounded up some of the best Apple codes for you to try. Some may work better than others, depending on your device and location. How...
Facebook Fixes Unique Glitch Hampering User Experience
Meta Platforms Inc META Facebook acknowledged users facing bizarre posts on their feeds and assured efforts to resolve the issue, the TechCrunch reports. Facebook tweeted that a configuration change “caused some people to have trouble with their Facebook Feed,” and the company has now fixed the error. Global...
technewstoday.com
How to Record Phone Conversation on iPhone?
Android makes it easy to record phone conversations, but that’s not the case for iPhones. Apple has not added that feature yet due to legal complications. In many places, recording calls with only one party present is totally legal. But in some places, you may face serious legal repercussions. Since Apple does not allow it natively, we have to use some workarounds to record phone conversations successfully.
How To Stop Your iPhone From Overheating
Chances are if you've used an iPhone for a year or more you've probably encountered problems with overheating. It's not a consistent issue, and it can affect most electronic devices, but iPhones getting too warm has been happening for quite some time. Though it's important to keep in mind that...
IN THIS ARTICLE
How to find your hidden iPhone apps
We previously published a guide on how to hide your iPhone apps, this guide will show you how to find hidden apps on your iPhone. The iPhone comes with a feature that lets you hide apps from your Home Screen, this is a useful feature if you have a lot of apps and do not want to have too many pages of apps. As well as hiding individual apps you can also hide whole pages of apps from your device.
Elon Musk told staff at his brain-chip company Neuralink he's frustrated with their slow progress, report says
Elon Musk told Neuralink staff he's frustrated with the company's slow progress, Reuters reported. Musk, a Neuralink cofounder, recently approached rival Synchron about a deal, Reuters said. Synchron this year beat Neuralink to the first human trials of brain interface tech. Elon Musk is reportedly growing frustrated with slow progress...
9to5Mac
[Update: iOS 16 support] This adapter turns standard CarPlay into wireless, actually works
Do Wireless CarPlay adapters actually work? I bought two cars a few years ago. The Honda Civic came with wired Apple CarPlay. The Honda HR-V had a basic entertainment system that I upgraded with an Alpine unit with Wireless CarPlay. I really wanted Wireless CarPlay in the Civic, but replacing its entertainment system was too disruptive. Now there’s a solution for turning standard CarPlay into Wireless CarPlay…
CNET
Stop Charging Your iPhone the Wrong Way: Get a Full Battery Faster
You'd think it would be simple: "Here's the best way to charge your iPhone." But charging an iPhone isn't as straightforward as plugging it in, even though it should be. Wall charger? That's a fine way to do charge your iPhone, but there are so many other ways to do it that can work better... or worse. It all depends on what kind of charger you have, where you charge it and what settings and features you have turned on or off on a phone.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Apple workers hit back against the company's return-to-office plans, saying they have carried out 'exceptional work' from home
A group of previously office-based workers at Apple circulated a petition arguing employees have shown they can do "exceptional work" from home.
yankodesign.com
This Manta Ray inspired submarine folds for easy transportation on land
The design of submarines has not seen a radical change all these years, but this one designed by UAE-based startup, Highland Systems is all set to change that. With a shape seeming inspired by the manta ray, this underwater machine boasts a futuristic hydrodynamic design. The spanning wings can fold for easier transportation on land which is a huge advantage as compared to contemporary submarines that the world knows of.
This Time-Saving Attachment Turns Your Power Washer Into a Mini Zamboni for Just $37
It may be sunny and hot out right now, but fall is coming sooner than you expect, which means fall cleanup time. Whether it’s your deck, your patio, or your sidewalks and driveway, you’ll be out there giving them a good washing before the flakes fall. The best way to get those outdoor surfaces clean is, of course, a pressure washer. Even then, however, that narrow stream of water makes it a tedious job, and one where it’s easy to miss spots. A pressure washer surface cleaner attachment allows you to cut wide, clean swaths across your deck, driveway or pathways, and...
Revolutionary New Tech Could Change Wi-Fi Forever
A solid internet connection is pretty much a must for anyone into online gaming. Unless you enjoy being thwarted by stuttering and lag mid-match, of course. While there’s always the option to use an Ethernet connection for that buttery smooth gameplay, many people still rely on a wireless connection for gaming, which can be great or horrendous depending on your provider, router, and where you live.
Comments / 0