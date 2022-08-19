ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Putnam County, WV

WOWK 13 News

I-64 widening project ‘on schedule’ between Nitro and St. Albans

KANAWHA COUNTY, WV (WOWK) – The I-64 construction to project to widen the interstate between Nitro and St. Albans exits is moving on schedule. According to the project’s chief engineer says while the project started slow, the crew is on schedule in their timeline for the project. This also means that this weekend drivers can […]
NITRO, WV
WSAZ

Motorcycle rider on the run after I-64 pursuit

PUTNAM COUNTY, W.Va. (WSAZ) - Police are looking for a motorcycle rider after a high-speed pursuit through two counties Tuesday night ended in the Hurricane area, dispatchers in Putnam and Cabell counties say. The incident started after 10 p.m. in the Barboursville area and continued on Interstate 64 into Putnam...
PUTNAM COUNTY, WV
Parkersburg News & Sentinel

Pipe replacement temporarily close Roane County road

SPENCER — Frozen Camp Road in Roane County was temporarily closed on Monday for an emergency pipe replacement. Lake Washington Road in Wood County will be closed about a third mile from DuPont Road from 7:30 to 5 p.m. today for a culvert replacement. Inclement weather or unforeseen circumstances...
ROANE COUNTY, WV
wchstv.com

Fire reported at home in Pinch in Kanawha County

KANAWHA COUNTY, W.Va. (WCHS) — Crews responded Tuesday morning to a house fire in Pinch in Kanawha County. Dispatchers said the call was reported about 8 a.m. in the 300 block of West Vickers Drive. No one was apparently inside the home. Crews were still at the scene about...
KANAWHA COUNTY, WV
WSAZ

Body found in Kanawha County

KANAWHA COUNTY, W.Va. (WSAZ) - An investigation is underway after a body was found Friday in Cross Lanes, the Kanawha County Sheriff’s Office said Monday. Deputies found the person during a well-being check in the 5000 block of Saulton Drive. The cause of death is unknown, but the body...
KANAWHA COUNTY, WV
Lootpress

Fatal accident reported in Jackson County

JACKSON COUNTY, WV (LOOTPRESS) – An accident turned fatal in Jackson County. On Thursday August 18, 2022, at approximately 6:25 pm, Tpr. Simms and Cpl. Morgan responded to a motor vehicle crash involving a 2021, Chevrolet Silverado and a 2021, Coachman Mirada RV on Middleway Pike, in Jefferson County.
JACKSON COUNTY, WV
WSAZ

School bus driver shortage forces some Lincoln County routes to change

LINCOLN COUNTY, W.Va. (WSAZ) - Less than a week into the new school year in Lincoln County, several school bus routes have needed to change. “We have a number of employees who are out right now and that’s impacting our ability to have our normal routes with our school buses,” District Communications Director Chris Williams said.
LINCOLN COUNTY, WV
WOWK 13 News

Ironton mayor faces operating a vehicle impaired charge

LAWRENCE COUNTY, OH (WOWK) – The mayor of Ironton has been charged after allegedly operating a vehicle while impaired, according to the Ohio State Highway Patrol. The OSHP tells WOWK 13 News Mayor Sam Cramblit of Ironton was pulled over early Saturday morning, around 1:02 a.m. Aug. 20, 2022, for allegedly failing to use his […]
IRONTON, OH
wchstv.com

Mayor of Ironton charged with operating a vehicle under the influence

IRONTON, Ohio (WCHS) — The mayor of Ironton was charged with operating a vehicle under the influence over the weekend, court records said. Samuel T. Cramblit, 31, of Ironton is accused of failing to stop at a stop sign and not using a turn signal prior to a traffic stop on South Fourth Street early Saturday, according to court documents filed in Ironton Municipal Court.
IRONTON, OH
WSAZ

Summerfest rocks the South Charleston Indian Mound

South Charleston, WV. (WSAZ) -Summerfest, the Ultimate Eagles tribute. There is a summer music festival in our area that now spans a part of 4 decades. Summerfest 2022 in South Charleston concluded with a 4 day run with a rousing tribute to the renown Eagles pop band. The air was tropical, the food succulent and the music nostalgic. So sit back and enjoy Tony’s narrative of a memorable Saturday night on the Indian Mound.
SOUTH CHARLESTON, WV
WSAZ

Teacher’s vehicle hit by bullets on the way to work

LAWRENCE COUNTY, Ohio (WSAZ) - Two bullets hit a school teacher’s vehicle Tuesday morning as she was on her way to work, according to the Lawrence County Sheriff’s Office. The call came in just after 7:30 a.m. by the woman who told deputies she had been shot at.
LAWRENCE COUNTY, OH

