I-64 widening project ‘on schedule’ between Nitro and St. Albans
KANAWHA COUNTY, WV (WOWK) – The I-64 construction to project to widen the interstate between Nitro and St. Albans exits is moving on schedule. According to the project’s chief engineer says while the project started slow, the crew is on schedule in their timeline for the project. This also means that this weekend drivers can […]
wchstv.com
Construction on new Nitro-St. Albans bridge on pace to be completed by end of 2022
NITRO, W.Va. (WCHS) — Construction on a new bridge spanning the Kanawha River from Nitro to St. Albans is on pace to be completed by the end of the year, state road officials said. The new Donald M. Legg Memorial Bridge is expected to open to traffic by the...
West Virginia Division of Highways sinkhole photos show why drivers must avoid high water
CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK) – “Turn around, don’t drown” is the common phrase to remind drivers to avoid high water, but the West Virginia Division of Highways is sharing some photos to show another reason why driving into high water can be so dangerous – hidden sinkholes. After heavy rains created flooding and high water in […]
Police pursue motorcycles traveling 150 mph on I-64 east
Cabell County Dispatch says around 10 p.m. police began pursuing one motorcycle in Barboursville traveling around 150 miles per hour.
wchsnetwork.com
Work on Park Place Plaza in South Charleston stretches onto the roadways
SOUTH CHARLESTON, W.Va. — As the first tenant of the upcoming Park Place Plaza in South Charleston is expected to break ground next week, Mayor Frank Mullens says work on the roadways to prepare for it will be happening with it. Park Place Plaza will be located on the...
WSAZ
Motorcycle rider on the run after I-64 pursuit
PUTNAM COUNTY, W.Va. (WSAZ) - Police are looking for a motorcycle rider after a high-speed pursuit through two counties Tuesday night ended in the Hurricane area, dispatchers in Putnam and Cabell counties say. The incident started after 10 p.m. in the Barboursville area and continued on Interstate 64 into Putnam...
Parkersburg News & Sentinel
Pipe replacement temporarily close Roane County road
SPENCER — Frozen Camp Road in Roane County was temporarily closed on Monday for an emergency pipe replacement. Lake Washington Road in Wood County will be closed about a third mile from DuPont Road from 7:30 to 5 p.m. today for a culvert replacement. Inclement weather or unforeseen circumstances...
wchstv.com
Fire reported at home in Pinch in Kanawha County
KANAWHA COUNTY, W.Va. (WCHS) — Crews responded Tuesday morning to a house fire in Pinch in Kanawha County. Dispatchers said the call was reported about 8 a.m. in the 300 block of West Vickers Drive. No one was apparently inside the home. Crews were still at the scene about...
1 taken to hospital after crash at Quarrier and Morris in Charleston
UPDATE (11:03 a.m. on Monday, Aug. 22): Kanawha Metro says that Quarrier St. is back open at Morris St. CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK)—Quarrier St. is closed at Morris St. in Charleston due to a crash. Kanawha Metro says that two vehicles were involved in the crash and that one of the cars went into a light […]
wchstv.com
Police search for suspects after two-county pursuit that reached speeds up to 105 mph
PUTNAM COUNTY, W.Va. (WCHS) — Police were continuing to search Wednesday morning for suspects after a two-county chase in which speeds reached up to 105 mph. Dispatchers said the pursuit started in Cabell County. One driver pulled off at the Hurricane exit on Interstate 64 and ran on foot...
wchstv.com
Detectives: Body found in freezer in Cross Lanes after well-being check made
CROSS LANES, W.Va. (WCHS) — Investigators have released new information about a body that was found on Friday in Cross Lanes. Detectives with the Kanawha County Sheriff's Office said Wednesday that the body was found in a freezer after a well-being check at a home in the 5000 block of Saulton Drive.
‘Imagine the Kanawha River being a rage, that is what we had’: Chapmanville resident on flash flooding
CHAPMANVILLE, WV (WOWK) – Flash flooding shocked many residents in the Chapmanville area Sunday afternoon. “It looked like a giant lake. If you can imagine Kanawha River being a rage, that’s exactly what we had here.” Kathy Barker, Resident The creek along Mud River Road was covering the bridge people in that area use […]
WSAZ
Body found in Kanawha County
KANAWHA COUNTY, W.Va. (WSAZ) - An investigation is underway after a body was found Friday in Cross Lanes, the Kanawha County Sheriff’s Office said Monday. Deputies found the person during a well-being check in the 5000 block of Saulton Drive. The cause of death is unknown, but the body...
Fatal accident reported in Jackson County
JACKSON COUNTY, WV (LOOTPRESS) – An accident turned fatal in Jackson County. On Thursday August 18, 2022, at approximately 6:25 pm, Tpr. Simms and Cpl. Morgan responded to a motor vehicle crash involving a 2021, Chevrolet Silverado and a 2021, Coachman Mirada RV on Middleway Pike, in Jefferson County.
wchsnetwork.com
Kanawha County, Charleston officials announcing ‘largest joint venture’ on Wednesday
CHARLESTON, W.Va. — The Kanawha County Commission and officials with the city of Charleston will announce Wednesday a partnership described as “the largest joint venture” between Kanawha County and West Virginia’s capital city. The event at the Charleston Coliseum and Convention Center will also involve highlighting...
WSAZ
School bus driver shortage forces some Lincoln County routes to change
LINCOLN COUNTY, W.Va. (WSAZ) - Less than a week into the new school year in Lincoln County, several school bus routes have needed to change. “We have a number of employees who are out right now and that’s impacting our ability to have our normal routes with our school buses,” District Communications Director Chris Williams said.
Ironton mayor faces operating a vehicle impaired charge
LAWRENCE COUNTY, OH (WOWK) – The mayor of Ironton has been charged after allegedly operating a vehicle while impaired, according to the Ohio State Highway Patrol. The OSHP tells WOWK 13 News Mayor Sam Cramblit of Ironton was pulled over early Saturday morning, around 1:02 a.m. Aug. 20, 2022, for allegedly failing to use his […]
wchstv.com
Mayor of Ironton charged with operating a vehicle under the influence
IRONTON, Ohio (WCHS) — The mayor of Ironton was charged with operating a vehicle under the influence over the weekend, court records said. Samuel T. Cramblit, 31, of Ironton is accused of failing to stop at a stop sign and not using a turn signal prior to a traffic stop on South Fourth Street early Saturday, according to court documents filed in Ironton Municipal Court.
WSAZ
Summerfest rocks the South Charleston Indian Mound
South Charleston, WV. (WSAZ) -Summerfest, the Ultimate Eagles tribute. There is a summer music festival in our area that now spans a part of 4 decades. Summerfest 2022 in South Charleston concluded with a 4 day run with a rousing tribute to the renown Eagles pop band. The air was tropical, the food succulent and the music nostalgic. So sit back and enjoy Tony’s narrative of a memorable Saturday night on the Indian Mound.
WSAZ
Teacher’s vehicle hit by bullets on the way to work
LAWRENCE COUNTY, Ohio (WSAZ) - Two bullets hit a school teacher’s vehicle Tuesday morning as she was on her way to work, according to the Lawrence County Sheriff’s Office. The call came in just after 7:30 a.m. by the woman who told deputies she had been shot at.
