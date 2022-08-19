ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Roxbury Township, NJ

Saddle River County Park Playground in Rochelle Park NJ

Saddle River County Park Playground in Rochelle Park, New Jersey is part of the massive 577-acre Saddle River County Park. It consists of five parks that are linked by a multi-use path, with circular paths around some ponds. While each park in the system offers a playground we chose to focus on the ones with accessible playgrounds. This was the second accessible playground we visited and it was truly special. The other one is their playground in Ridgewood.
ROCHELLE PARK, NJ
Nomahegan Park Playground in Cranford NJ

Step into the forests of Cranford and you’ll discover the Nomahegan Park Playground that seems to stretch into the trees. With multi-level metal towers and a rope bridge, it’s as if your kids can climb into the sky. This is definitely one of the taller playgrounds in New Jersey offering fun at every level.
CRANFORD, NJ
Goffle Brook Park Playground in Hawthorne NJ

When we visited Goffle Brook Park Playground in Hawthorne last week we certainly didn’t have a sense of how massive Goffle Brook Park was. Had we realized that there were not one but three playgrounds we certainly would have tried to visit them all. That being said this playground,...
HAWTHORNE, NJ
Roxbury Township, NJ
Marquand Park Playground in Princeton NJ

Marquand Park Playground is one of the best places in Princeton to bring babies and younger children. The playground is perfect for 2 to 5 year olds, there is a large sand pit with lots of toys for kids to play with and lots of shade. We had frequent play...
PRINCETON, NJ
Heritage Park Playground in Asbury NJ

Heritage Park Playground in Asbury New Jersey is another one of those playgrounds that have undergone a massive renovation. Gone are the wooden playground structures. In its place is a very large playground structure with a three-level tower, a tot lot, and plenty of areas to play, climb, swing, slide, and more.
ASBURY, NJ
Grover Cleveland Park Playground in Caldwell NJ

Initially, we had a hard time finding the Grover Cleveland Park Playground in Caldwell. We drove down the street and kept passing this lush greenery. It looked like the park might be a beautiful park with trees and pathways. Then, at the moment we were ready to give up I spotted a glimpse of the playground.
CALDWELL, NJ
Carteret Park Playground and Sprayground in Carteret NJ

The Carteret Park Playground and Sprayground in Carteret New Jersey serve as the centerpiece for a rather large park. With several playground features and a musically-themed sprayground it’s the perfect spot for an outing with kids during the summer or year-round. Grownups will appreciate the peaceful beautiful setting while kids will appreciate all there is to do.
CARTERET, NJ
Mindowaskin Park Playground in Westfield NJ

The Mindowaskin Park Playground in Westfield New Jersey is truly special and has a design I have yet to see anywhere else. The playground buildings resemble an old-fashioned village. I immediately thought if Dicken’s Village had a playground this would be it. There are so many little details to love: the facade of the buildings, the pretend street lamps, and how the accessible details seem to be so naturally a part of the playground.
WESTFIELD, NJ
Jersey Family Fun is the go to resource for parents, grandparents, and loved ones looking for things to do with kids in New Jersey and ways to have fun with their children! Part online magazine for New Jersey families, part New Jersey blog, our team of parents blog about family fun in New Jersey, share great stories about family travel destinations, locate family friendly events in New Jersey for our Calendar of Events, research activities, and discover places to visit in New Jersey and elsewhere. Our stories include pictures, videos, and details from experiences of local parents like you. Whether you like to stay close to home or travel with your kids, are looking for free events in New Jersey, or something to do today, we have plenty of ideas for you to have fun with your family.

 https://www.jerseyfamilyfun.com

