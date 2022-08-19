ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Nebraska State

WOWT

The Strolling Piano a hit at Nebraska State Fair

GRAND ISLAND, Neb. (KSNB) - There are several new things to see at the Nebraska State Fair, including a new attraction that’s leaving people scratching their heads. No one knows where, and no one knows when, but each day fair-goers are greeted by a strolling piano man. He’s Josh...
NEBRASKA STATE
WOWT

Iowa facing special education teacher shortage

Partly cloudy, warm and humid this morning. Dry through the early afternoon as temperatures warm into the upper 80s. Scattered storms are likely for the late afternoon into the evening. Emily's Friday night forecast. Updated: 21 hours ago. A stormy weekend forecast with heavy rain potential. Big Red Extra: Huskers...
IOWA STATE
WOWT

Nebraska inmate convicted for murdering wife dies in custody

TECUMSEH, Neb. (WOWT) - An inmate at a state correction facility has died. According to the Nebraska Department of Correctional Services, 41-year-old Kevin Miller died Thursday at Johnson County Hospital. Miller was serving a life sentence at the Tecumseh State Correctional Institution on charges in Lancaster County for first-degree murder...
TECUMSEH, NE
WOWT

Lincoln man killed in motorcycle crash

LINCOLN, Neb. (WOWT) - A crash in Lincoln left one person dead Friday night. According to the Lincoln Police Department, at 10:15 p.m. Friday a motorcyclist was headed east on Cornhusker Highway approaching 27th Street. Witnesses allegedly told police the motorcyclist was speeding and ran a red light. The driver...
LINCOLN, NE
WOWT

Nugent: Huskers struggle to maximize potential

DUBLIN, Ireland (WOWT) - Nebraska is the first major college team in 85 years to lose seven straight games by single digits, that from the Big Ten’s research department. Wonder if they can also tell us what percentage of surprise onside kicks have been successful the last 85 years?
LINCOLN, NE
WOWT

Huskers drop season opener in Ireland to Northwestern, 31-28

DUBLIN (WOWT) - Nebraska fans, it’s finally here: The Huskers will take the field an ocean away late Saturday morning — Lincoln time — and get this highly anticipated 2022 football season underway. First Quarter. Nebraska strikes on their opening drive of the game with a 32-yard...
LINCOLN, NE

