WOWT
The Strolling Piano a hit at Nebraska State Fair
GRAND ISLAND, Neb. (KSNB) - There are several new things to see at the Nebraska State Fair, including a new attraction that’s leaving people scratching their heads. No one knows where, and no one knows when, but each day fair-goers are greeted by a strolling piano man. He’s Josh...
WOWT
Iowa facing special education teacher shortage
Partly cloudy, warm and humid this morning. Dry through the early afternoon as temperatures warm into the upper 80s. Scattered storms are likely for the late afternoon into the evening. Emily's Friday night forecast. Updated: 21 hours ago. A stormy weekend forecast with heavy rain potential. Big Red Extra: Huskers...
WOWT
Nebraska inmate convicted for murdering wife dies in custody
TECUMSEH, Neb. (WOWT) - An inmate at a state correction facility has died. According to the Nebraska Department of Correctional Services, 41-year-old Kevin Miller died Thursday at Johnson County Hospital. Miller was serving a life sentence at the Tecumseh State Correctional Institution on charges in Lancaster County for first-degree murder...
WOWT
Federal court sentences Lincoln man tp 20 years for distributing cocaine, fentanyl resulting in serious bodily injury
OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - Below is a roundup of sentences handed down last week in federal court in Omaha, according to updates Monday from acting U.S. Attorney Steven Russell. The acting U.S. Attorney’s office in Omaha reminds the public that there is no parole in the federal system. Jesse...
WOWT
JARET’S 6 FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Scattered storms Saturday evening, hot and muggy Sunday
OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - Scattered thunderstorms are developing early this evening and a few may get on the strong side in western Iowa with gusty winds and some small hail possible. Elsewhere, a few showers and non-severe thunderstorms will also be possible. The best chances will be before midnight with...
WOWT
More than $8,000 in merchandise stolen from Verizon store in south Lincoln
LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - Investigators believe more than $8,000 worth of merchandise was stolen from a Verizon store in south Lincoln. On Sunday, around 9 a.m., officers with the Lincoln Police Department were dispatched to Verizon, off 30th Street and Pine Lake Road, on a report of a burglary. LPD...
WOWT
Lincoln man killed in motorcycle crash
LINCOLN, Neb. (WOWT) - A crash in Lincoln left one person dead Friday night. According to the Lincoln Police Department, at 10:15 p.m. Friday a motorcyclist was headed east on Cornhusker Highway approaching 27th Street. Witnesses allegedly told police the motorcyclist was speeding and ran a red light. The driver...
WOWT
Lincoln man arrested after allegedly taking motorcycle from fatal crash scene
LINCOLN, Neb. (WOWT) - New details in a fatal crash in Lincoln. Two people are facing legal trouble after the deadly crash in Lincoln this weekend. Friday night witnesses reported seeing a motorcyclist speed through a red light at north 27th and Cornhusker before crashing into a Ford truck. The...
WOWT
Nugent: Huskers struggle to maximize potential
DUBLIN, Ireland (WOWT) - Nebraska is the first major college team in 85 years to lose seven straight games by single digits, that from the Big Ten’s research department. Wonder if they can also tell us what percentage of surprise onside kicks have been successful the last 85 years?
WOWT
Huskers drop season opener in Ireland to Northwestern, 31-28
DUBLIN (WOWT) - Nebraska fans, it’s finally here: The Huskers will take the field an ocean away late Saturday morning — Lincoln time — and get this highly anticipated 2022 football season underway. First Quarter. Nebraska strikes on their opening drive of the game with a 32-yard...
