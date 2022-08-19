Read full article on original website
Related
abc45.com
Liberty Man Arrested for July Truck Theft
ALAMANCE COUNTY, N.C. — On July 7, Burlington Police found an abandoned truck on Hanford Rd. that had been stolen the day before from an address on Garrett Rd., located in southwest Alamance County. Inside the truck was a rifle which was also stolen from the Garrett Rd. address.
abc45.com
Deadly car accident in Winston-Salem leaves two people dead
Winston-Salem, NC — One person is dead after a fatal car accident in Winston-Salem. Winston-Salem Police responded to Southbound US 52 near Ziglar Rd., in reference to a car accident around 1:23 am Saturday morning. During investigation officers found that for unknown reasons at this time both the 1997 Dodge pick-up driven by Elizabeth Goins and the 2012 Chrysler Town & County van driven by Heather Singleton were stopped in the right-hand lane of southbound US 52.
abc45.com
One person shot after selling an item in Winston-Salem
Winston-Salem, NC — Winston-Salem Police are investigating a shooting that happened late Friday night leaving one person injured. Officers arrived at 2328 N Glenn Ave., when officers arrived on scene they found 22-year-old William Carson suffering from gunshot wounds inside a car. Upon investigation officers found Carson and a friend arrived to 2328 N Glenn Ave., to sell an item to unknown suspects.
abc45.com
Winston-Salem police have arrested two men after a fatal shooting in May
Winston-Salem, NC — Winston-Salem Police have arrested two men who were involved in a shooting in May that left one person dead. On May 22, 2022 Winston-Salem Police responded to a shooting at 2723 Ansonia St. When officers arrived on scene they found 20-year-old Juan Hernandez-Mariche suffering from multiple gunshot wounds. Officers began lifesaving measures, including CPR, until EMS personnel arrived and pronounced Hernandez-Mariche dead on the scene.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
abc45.com
One injured after late night shooting in Winston-Salem
Winston-Salem — Winston-Salem Police responded to a shooting late Saturday night. Officers arrived at 1098 Hutton St in reference to shots being fired, when officers arrived on the scene they found evidence of a shooting but no victims or suspects. A few minutes later officers responded to 1029 Betty Drive on a reported shooting.
Comments / 0