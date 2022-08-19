Winston-Salem, NC — One person is dead after a fatal car accident in Winston-Salem. Winston-Salem Police responded to Southbound US 52 near Ziglar Rd., in reference to a car accident around 1:23 am Saturday morning. During investigation officers found that for unknown reasons at this time both the 1997 Dodge pick-up driven by Elizabeth Goins and the 2012 Chrysler Town & County van driven by Heather Singleton were stopped in the right-hand lane of southbound US 52.

