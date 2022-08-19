We independently select these products—if you buy from one of our links, we may earn a commission. All prices were accurate at the time of publishing. Let’s all take a minute to appreciate plants. They’re versatile, beautiful, and literally keep us alive, not to mention they’re one of the few home accessories that never go out of fashion and fit in with every decor style. But if you don’t have a green thumb, you know the sense of struggle and disappointment that comes with trying (and failing) to keep a finicky flower alive. Believe me, I’ve unintentionally killed a sapling or two, and for a long time I thought having an even mildly botanical home aesthetic was out of the cards for me. Fortunately, fake plants exist, and they come in many varieties, much like their living counterparts. You have to really look for ones that actually look realistic, as there are a lot of artificial shrubs and blossoms on store shelves that look obviously fake. We recently found one, however, that’s anything but.

