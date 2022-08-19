Read full article on original website
Related
These Are The Finicky Perennials You Should Avoid Adding To Your Garden
While there are many beautiful varieties, not every plant is worth growing. Here are the top finicky perennials you should avoid adding to your garden.
The 5 Best Bushes To Plant In Front Of Your House
Planting bushes in front of your house can not only add color to your front yard, it can also create dimension and protection for your home's very foundation.
7 flowers you don't have to deadhead according to gardening experts
When you're a proud gardener, a spent and wilted flower display is not the look you want – especially in the summertime, aka growing season. The reality is that flowers bloom and die off. And no matter how stunning your roses, hydrangeas or geraniums look in full bloom, once spent, pretty they are not.
Our nightmare neighbour had trees in our front garden cut down after calling the council pretending to be me
A WOMAN has alleged a neighbour managed to get the council to cut her tree cut down by impersonating her on the phone to them. TikTok user Jody Brown posted a video showing workers outside her house chopping down a tree with the words “our neighbours had our tree cut down”.
IN THIS ARTICLE
I’m a gardening expert and this simple trick will mean you can always revive brown leaves on your houseplants
HOUSEPLANTS are hard to keep alive, particularly with the soaring temperatures of summer. But they will quickly tell you if you're doing a bad job with drooping stems and browning leaves. These signs don't spell the end for your beloved greenery as the experts have a hack to pull them...
I’m a gardening expert – the reason you lawn has yellow patches over summer & 3 simple fixes
WE often blame dry weather when it comes to grass turning straw-like and discolored. However, the most common causes of lawn discoloration involve wet weather, and a mistake you're making when mowing your grass. Lawn experts at Toolstation have shared their top tips for maintaining a luscious green garden. “If...
The Best Ways To Get Rid Of Pesky Tree Stumps
removing a tree requires more than just cutting it down. If you don't want it to grow back, you will also need to get rid of the pesky tree stump.
When Should You Bring Your Plants Inside This Fall?
Taking your potted plants back indoors after the end of summer can be tricky, so when should you do it this fall? Here is everything you need to know.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
I’m a lawn expert… my tips will make your grass thrive and it’s all about watering at the right time of the day
A LAWN whizz has revealed how to make your grass thrive and look lush whilst avoiding wasting water. With the UK and most of Europe under a dry spell, gardens may be looking a bit rough, full of yellow and brown patches. But although it might be tempting to grab...
No watering required: a drought-resistant garden for a changing climate
When garden designer Jane Gates moved out of London to the Sussex countryside in 2015, she fell in love with a traditional black barn conversion, and set about creating her perfect garden around it, inspired by celebrated plantswoman Beth Chatto’s gravel garden in Colchester, Essex. What she didn’t know was just how quickly her dry, drought-resistant garden would become relevant to today’s changing climate.
How To Get Rid Of Moss In Your Lawn
Moss can look beautiful in landscaping, but it can also be a nuisance if it grows spontaneously. Here is how to remove it when it takes over your yard.
Can You Really Use Ladybugs To Get Aphids Off Your Plants?
Shouting “leave my flowers alone!” is usually my first response when I see thousands — okay, maybe hundreds — of aphids crawling all over the stems of a favorite flower. Aphids are soft-bodied insects with mouth parts they use to pierce leaves and stems, sucking the...
How to get rid of slugs: 10 quick ways to save garden plants
If you've spotted silvery slime trails, you'll want to know how to get rid of slugs ASAP. Unfortunately, these gross gastropods are a permanent fixture of temperate climates that get lots of rain and they can do some serious damage to your plants. Their favorite thing to eat is tender leaves, shoots, and seedlings, and they are very fond of lettuce and other green crops you're sure to be growing in your vegetable garden.
How To Get Rid of Bugs on Indoor Houseplants and Keep Them Gone
Dealing with a pest infestation is every plant owner's worst nightmare. But don't give up! It is possible to get your indoor garden back to normal with a little extra effort. There are a handful of ways to go about getting rid of all kinds of houseplant bugs. "Common plant...
How To Best Mulch Your Garden This Fall
Mulch promotes healthy plant growth and adds nutrients by mimicking a forest floor. Here's the best way to best mulch your garden this fall.
5 Mistakes Everyone Makes When Planting A Tree
Trees can be a great addition to any yard, but you may be making a few mistakes when planting them. Here are some mistakes to avoid when planting a tree.
The Best Way To Prepare Your Roses For Winter
Before winter beckons, it's important to set up your roses for the best chance at surviving those freezing temperatures. Here's what you need to know.
4 Easy Ways To Keep Cicadas Out Of Your Yard
Typically, you'll find cicadas living in trees, as that is their primary food source. Here are the easiest ways to keep cicadas out of your yard.
This Fiddle Fig Leaf Tree Looks So Real That You’d Never Know It Was Fake — and It’s 50% Off
We independently select these products—if you buy from one of our links, we may earn a commission. All prices were accurate at the time of publishing. Let’s all take a minute to appreciate plants. They’re versatile, beautiful, and literally keep us alive, not to mention they’re one of the few home accessories that never go out of fashion and fit in with every decor style. But if you don’t have a green thumb, you know the sense of struggle and disappointment that comes with trying (and failing) to keep a finicky flower alive. Believe me, I’ve unintentionally killed a sapling or two, and for a long time I thought having an even mildly botanical home aesthetic was out of the cards for me. Fortunately, fake plants exist, and they come in many varieties, much like their living counterparts. You have to really look for ones that actually look realistic, as there are a lot of artificial shrubs and blossoms on store shelves that look obviously fake. We recently found one, however, that’s anything but.
Why Feng Shui Says You Shouldn't Have Dried Flowers In Your Home
Feng shui is the incorporation of life force energy, and dried flowers are the opposite. Here's why you shouldn't decorate your home with dried flowers.
Comments / 0