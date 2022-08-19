Police investigating gunfire in Little Rock River Market

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. – Police in Little Rock are investigating a report of shots fired near the River Market area Friday afternoon.

According to the Little Rock Police Department, no one was injured in this incident on President Clinton Avenue between Cumberland and Ottenheimer Plaza.

An LRPD spokesperson said officers were eating lunch in the area and heard gunfire just after 3:30 p.m.

The officers ran toward the shots, which they determined to be two people shooting at each other. Police said two people are currently in custody.

Officers said a third person involved in the incident ran from the scene, Police searched a nearby parking deck for him but the man was not found. Authorities said he was wearing a green shirt and was missing a green shoe, adding that they believed him to be armed.

Around 5:30 p.m. Little Rock police released images of the man they are seeking for his possible involvement with the Friday afternoon incident.





Police said the gunfire did leave damage to some buildings in the area, including the Little Rock Chamber of Commerce building. Two vehicles were also hit by the gunfire.





There were no reports of any injuries tied to this incident.

The Little Rock Police Department is asking drivers to avoid the area for the next few hours as the investigation into this matter continues.

This is a developing story. Please check back for updates.

