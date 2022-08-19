ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Uinta County, WY

oilcity.news

Wyoming lawmakers seek to restrict secretary of state’s authority

A legislative committee is considering several election reforms, including open primaries, ranked-choice voting and creating an office to oversee Wyoming’s elections. Wyoming lawmakers are considering removing election-related duties from the office of secretary of state. The Joint Corporations, Elections and Political Subdivisions committee passed a motion during a Thursday...
WYOMING STATE
cowboystatedaily.com

Wyoming Legislature Considering Open Primaries, Ranked Choice Voting Elections

***For All Things Wyoming, Sign-Up For Our Daily Newsletter***. The Wyoming Legislature is considering initiating a new form of elections in the state. On Thursday morning, the Joint Corporations, Elections and Political Subdivisions Committee approved drafting separating bills that would establish open or “jungle” primary elections and a pilot program for ranked choice voting elections in Wyoming.
WYOMING STATE
cowboystatedaily.com

Wyoming Public Land Users Watch “Corner Crossing” Case With Interest

***For All Things Wyoming, Sign-Up For Our Daily Newsletter***. Two frequent Wyoming public land users – an avid hunter and a scientific researcher – said they’ll continue to err on the side of caution as they wait for the outcome of a “corner crossing” trespass civil lawsuit against four out-of-state hunters.
WYOMING STATE
Douglas Budget

Counties with the oldest homes in Wyoming

Stacker compiled a list of the counties with the oldest homes in Wyoming using data from the U.S. Census Bureau. Originally published on stacker.com, part of the TownNews Content Exchange.
WYOMING STATE
Uinta County Herald

WYDOT details upcoming projects

EVANSTON — Representatives from Wyoming Department of Transportation (WYDOT) held an open house in the Superintendent’s Building at the Evanston Roundhouse & Railyards Complex on Thursday, Aug. 18. The purpose of the meeting was to obtain public input regarding WYDOT’s planned projects in Uinta County, hear what local agencies are working on and provide an overview of WYDOT.
UINTA COUNTY, WY
KSLTV

Why one part-time Utah mayor just announced he’s going full-time

MIDVALE, Utah — Many mayors in Utah are part-time, especially those in smaller cities, but one recently announced he’s now dedicating himself to the job full-time. Midvale Mayor Marcus Stevenson just left his other part-time job so that he could focus on the city. “Midvale needs an advocate...
MIDVALE, UT
Uinta County Herald

Judith Ann Hankin

Judith Ann Hankin passed away at Evanston Regional Hospital on Wednesday, Aug. 24, after a brief illness. Judy was born Sept. 17, 1946, in Kemmerer, to David and Connie Nelson. She was the oldest of six children. Judy graduated from Kemmerer High School in 1965. Soon after, she married Barry...
KEMMERER, WY
cowboystatedaily.com

Wyoming Scientists Worried About Declining Bee Population

***For All Things Wyoming, Sign-Up For Our Daily Newsletter***. A species that is central to the very existence of life on earth is in peril, according to several organizations that monitor bee populations worldwide. The Intergovernmental Science-Policy Platform on Biodiversity and Ecosystem Services (IPBES) reported in 2019 that bees are...
WYOMING STATE
WyoFile

A Gray day dawns for Wyoming’s future elections

Until primary election night, when he won his party’s Wyoming secretary of state nomination, Rep. Chuck Gray (R-Casper) had a pretty dismal 2022. None of the five bills he sponsored in the budget session passed, including four that didn’t even come up for a vote. Opinion — The...
WYOMING STATE
ABC4

Utah officials respond to claims of voter fraud by ‘My Pillow Guy’

UTAH (ABC4) – We’re two-and-a-half months away from the mid-term election, and the topic of election fraud is already taking center stage in politics. Utah’s top officials are responding to the “My Pillow Guy” who claims Utah voting is fraudulent and even criminal.   Mike Lindell, also known as the “My Pillow Guy,” recently went on […]
UTAH STATE
thetrek.co

Wyoming: Wind River Range (July 17-19)

A couple gave me a ride back to the trail, on the way to their own day hike. Back on trail, I started hiking over sage desert land, walking towards the Wind River Range. I soon met two ranchers, cutting brush on their land by the trail. They waved as I approached, gave me a cookie and told me to watch out for bears.
LANDER, WY
kmvt

Idaho Democrats react to Special Session called by Governor

BOISE, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) —Idaho Democratic lawmakers said they are excited about the prospect of finally giving a meaningful funding boost to education which is always a priority for Democrats, but are disappointed to see another revenue cut that prioritizes the wealthy and well-connected and corporations over working families. On...
IDAHO STATE

