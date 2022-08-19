ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Elm Mott, TX

You ‘robbed it from God,’ judge says as he places woman on probation for theft of $170K from Central Texas church

By Tommy Witherspoon
KWTX
 4 days ago
Cover picture for the article
SsgtA
4d ago

Well, I wouldn’t have said that. You need only point to any benevolence program the church sponsors. Like, missions funds for children. Or halfway house endeavors for families who are homeless. If the church amasses the money but isn’t engaged in any form of philanthropy, then say, you’re still going to prison BUT, we’re going to divide the money between different charitable organizations. If the church contests, then let them surrender their tax free status. After all, if you aren’t sponsoring charity, then you are not, in fact, a charitable organization 🤷🏼‍♂️. That’s just me, though.

16
Mr. Dan
3d ago

That’s the problem with our Justice System! Perpetual probation! She should have went to Prison for at least 50 years with no probation. We need to get accountability for crime back where it was.

9
Desiree
4d ago

she will disappear before the rest it paid for, just watch. she won't be able to find a decent job now

13
 

