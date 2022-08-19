Read full article on original website
Related
Stimulus update 2022: Exact date huge $3,200 direct check payment will be sent out revealed
The first batch of massive $3,200 direct payments is set to go out to eligible Alaska residents next month.
Direct payments of $750 to be sent to Americans – but eligible families have just three days to file paperwork
DIRECT payments of $750 are being sent to Americans - but eligible families have just three days to file paperwork. The governor of Rhode Island said families will be able to receive the cash top-up in a child tax rebate. The recent budget plan passed in June 2022 included the...
Social Security payments: First half of monthly $1,682 checks to be sent in just six days
People who receive Supplemental Security Income are scheduled to receive their first of two $841 checks in September in only six days.
California Senate passes bill to protect fast-food workers
Under the Fast Food Recovery Act, a council would be authorized to set the minimum wage and regulate working conditions for fast-food workers.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Energy & Environment — California pushes to stay climate leader
California eyes its next steps on climate action. Meanwhile, the EPA says 15 states are overdue on air pollution plans, and Virginia may be along for the ride on new California car rules. This is Overnight Energy & Environment, your source for the latest news focused on energy, the environment and beyond. For The Hill,…
Comments / 0