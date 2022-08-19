ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Uinta County, WY

gastronomicslc.com

Local Utah restaurant quits amid continuing staffing issues

Sad news just in hot off the press, Fenice Mediterranean Bistro in downtown SLC is no more. Local food blogger SLC Eats spied the following information recently posted to the doors of the Mediterranean styled restaurant. The notice reads:. “8/21/2022 Dear Fenice Patrons and Supporters. Due to the many challenges...
SALT LAKE CITY, UT
Herald-Journal

Are Utah gas prices excessively high?

While I seldom agree with the current President, he recently talked about the oil and gas industry being excessively greedy and sticking it to the public. Right now (8/22/2022) in Tremonton, the gas prices for regular 85 octane gas range from $4.39.9-$4.49.9 per gallon. In Logan, it’s even higher.
LOGAN, UT
Idaho State Journal

In-N-Out Burger opens in north Utah after longtime planning

LOGA, Utah — Locals queued up early on Wednesday to get a taste of northern Utah’s newest fast-food addition: In-N-Out Burger. “I know we had people here before 5 a.m.,” said Denny Warnick, the chief operating officer for In-N-Out. “We’re just so blessed.” Baylee Luker and Ryan Ball treated themselves a little while after the burger joint opened around 10 a.m. ...
LOGAN, UT
sweetwaternow.com

Manila Man Sentenced to 25 Years in Wyoming State Penitentiary

GREEN RIVER — A 42-year-old Manila, UT man will spend at least the next 25 years in the Wyoming State Penitentiary after pleading guilty to two first-degree felony sexual assault of a minor charges today in Third District Court. Paul Hamilton Sawyer was sentenced to concurrent 25-50 year sentences...
MANILA, UT
Uinta County Herald

8-23-2022 Uinta County Herald legal notices

Residents of Uinta County are invited to an informal hearing to discuss the Uinta County Fairgrounds grandstand updates. We anticipate use of federal and local funds to replace the outdated grandstand in the rodeo arena, and request your input to provide the best seating possible with the funds available. The...
UINTA COUNTY, WY
ABC4

UDC addresses concerns of new State Correctional Facility

SALT LAKE CITY (ABC4) – Recently, over 2,400 inmates were transferred from the Utah State Prison in Draper to the new Utah State Correctional Facility in Salt Lake City. The move was made from July 11 through July 15. Since then, the inmates have been getting a feel for their new environment located five miles […]
SALT LAKE CITY, UT
KSLTV

University of Utah student killed in Nevada crash

WINNEMUCCA, Nev. — A University of Utah student was killed in a single-vehicle rollover crash near Winnemucca, Nevada, earlier this month. The incident happened on Interstate 80, near state mile marker 186, at approximately 1:42 p.m. on Saturday, Aug. 6. “Preliminary investigation determined that a gray Toyota 4runner SUV...
WINNEMUCCA, NV
restaurantclicks.com

Where to Get the Freshest Seafood in Salt Lake City

Salt Lake City is a beef- and chicken-heavy place, perhaps given all the protein people want before and after hiking in the summer or hitting the slopes in the winter. And because the city is far from the ocean, people don’t typically expect to find good seafood. However, some...
SALT LAKE CITY, UT
Herald-Journal

Logan no place to buy your gas

If you want to save money on the price of gas, if you go over the hill to Brigham city you can get gas for 27 cents a gallon less as of Sunday 8/21/2022. It looks like we here in Cache Valley are paying far to much.
LOGAN, UT
ksl.com

In 'retirement,' this Utah man who cannot move is busier than ever

SALT LAKE CITY — Steve Mikita, a man who has spent his life spinning adversity into advantage, has found yet another reason to celebrate as he enters his 67th year. He can now turn his head from side to side. It's not much of a turn, almost undetectable, but...
restaurantclicks.com

Must-Try Mexican Restaurants in Salt Lake City

Mexican food is some of my favorite food in the world. It is such a diverse cuisine that I cannot get enough of it. I’m always on the lookout for good Mexican restaurants. I was recently on a trip to Salt Lake City, and I had the chance to try some of the best Mexican restaurants in the city.
SALT LAKE CITY, UT
kjzz.com

Weekend flooding closes businesses, leaves hiker missing; more monsoon rain coming

SALT LAKE CITY (KUTV) — Monsoonal rains beat portions of Utah over the weekend, leaving homes and businesses damaged and a family searching for their missing loved one. According to the National Weather Service, another round of summer storms are coming mid-week. But the risk for more flash floods remained present across the state's national parks on Sunday, even as many parts of Utah were drying out.
SALT LAKE CITY, UT
Uinta County Herald

There’s gonna be a new sheriff in town

EVANSTON — The 2022 Wyoming Primary Election has come to a close, with attention now shifting toward the the November general election. Unofficial results for municipal, county, state and national offices are available online. Specific ballot information may be found on uintacounty.com and sos.wyo.gov. The results will become official after canvassing is complete, which was underway Thursday.
UINTA COUNTY, WY
ABC4

WATCH: Midway parents come home to tin-foiled house

MIDWAY, Utah (ABC4) – Members of the Heckel family out of Midway, Utah are known as quite the pranksters. The family is compiled of parent-duo Darin and Nancee and their six children ages 21 to 31-years-old. Recently, Darin and Nancee escaped to St. George for four days. In classic Heckel fashion, the kids took their […]
MIDWAY, UT
Herald-Journal

Mine operation scaring Sardine Canyon land

After visiting my father in Logan last weekend and while driving back to Sandy, I decided to take a little detour in Sardine Canyon. Having grown up in Logan, I've driven the canyon hundreds of times. So out of curiosity, I decided to see what the bright shiny building might be that is located up on a hill off the side of the road, midway between Logan and Brigham City.
LOGAN, UT

