KWQC
2 Davenport men sentenced to prison for meth, firearm charges
DAVENPORT, Iowa (KWQC) - Two Davenport men were sentenced to prison Thursday on meth and firearm charges, according to a media release. Robert Stanley Nelson, III, 42, was sentenced to 168 months; or 14 years, in prison on a conspiracy to distribute methamphetamine charge. He was also ordered to serve five years of supervised release after the prison sentence.
KIMT
SE Iowa man sent to prison for Mower County kidnapping
AUSTIN, Minn. - Abducting a woman in Mower County is sending a southeast Iowa man to prison. Keshaun Austin Baker, 22 of Bettendorf, IA, was sentenced Tuesday to three years and five months behind bars, with credit for 34 days already served, and ordered to pay $223.13 in restitution. Baker...
ourquadcities.com
Man sentenced to 30 years for meth distribution
A Mexican citizen was sentenced as leader and organizer of a methamphetamine conspiracy operating in the Quad Cities and two separate states. Ricardo Renteria Gutierrez, 49, a Mexican citizen, was sentenced August 19 to 30 years in prison for conspiracy to distribute methamphetamine. Additionally, Gutierrez was ordered to serve five years of supervised release to follow his prison term.
ourquadcities.com
QC man sentenced for bank robbery
A Davenport man has been sentenced to federal prison for bank robbery,. Arnordo Corderrel Turner, 34, was sentenced August 18 to 65 months in prison for bank robbery. Following his imprisonment, Turner will serve three years of supervised release. On June 16, 2021, Davenport police officers were called to the...
KWQC
Details released in Wataga arrests
The Knox County Sheriff’s Office has released the list of outstanding warrants and bond amounts for the four individuals who were arrested in Wataga on August 22. Nathan Cantu Failure To Appear Warrant $100,000 Aggravated Assault/Discharge Firearm $500,000 Criminal Damage to Property $10,000 Criminal Damage to Property and Violation of Order of Protection $100,000 Aggravated […]
Silvano Marez Rios, age 50, a Mexican citizen who resided in West Liberty, was sentenced on Thursday, August 18 to 33 months in federal prison for fraud in connection with immigration documents, aggravated identity theft, misuse of a Social Security number and illegal reentry. He was also ordered to serve three years of supervised release […]
KWQC
Knox Co. deputies arrest 4 suspects on warrants totaling $2.2M
GALESBURG, Ill. — The Knox County Sheriff's Department arrested four wanted suspects Monday, Aug. 22 as part of an operation in Wataga. The sheriff's department received information Monday regarding several wanted subjects at Willard Street Apartments. Assisted by the Galesburg Police Department and FBI Task Force, deputies conducted an operation that resulted in their arrest.
KCJJ
Davenport woman faces drug and weapon charges after traffic stop
A Davenport woman was arrested Saturday after she was allegedly found in possession of marijuana and a handgun. Police say 21-year-old Lataya Johnson was a passenger in a black Saturn SUV stopped by officers for not having license plates. Upon contact, the odor of marijuana was allegedly coming from inside, and a probable cause search was conducted.
KCJJ
Iowa City teen arrested for alleged sale of marijuana and fake narcotics
An Iowa City woman was taken into custody on warrants stemming from the illegal sale of narcotics. Members of the Iowa City Police Department reportedly conducted a controlled purchase of marijuana in a parking lot on the 2500 block of Cascade Lane on February 18th. 18-year-old Libby Frantz of 2nd Avenue and an unnamed co-defendant delivered 14 grams of the drug during the incident.
ourquadcities.com
Davenport man sentenced to 8 years for felon in possession of firearm
A 35-year-old Davenport man has been sentenced to serve eight years in prison for being a felon in possession of a firearm, a news release says. Davantres Deshawn Moore, after his prison term, has been ordered to serve three years of supervised release. According to court documents, Moore was arrested in possession of a loaded firearm while in violation of a no-contact order. Moore has a history of violence including multiple convictions for assault and domestic abuse assault, as well as numerous no-contact order violations. He was most recently convicted for stalking in violation of a protective order and attempted burglary second degree, the release says.
4 arrested after apartment complex raid
On Monday, August 22, deputies from the Knox County Sheriff’s Department received information about the location of several wanted subjects. Acting on this information, an operation was conducted at the Willard Street Apartments in Wataga, resulting in four individuals being taken into custody on warrants totaling nearly $3 million. Theresa Cantu, of Galesburg was arrested […]
ourquadcities.com
Two Davenport men sentenced to federal prison on drug charges
aledotimesrecord.com
Galesburg man suspected of stealing hand guns, ammo, laptops from cars and garages
GALESBURG — A Galesburg man is in Knox County jail after allegedly committing multiple local burglaries, including a theft of guns. At 7:57 a.m. Friday, officers responded to the 800 block of North West Street, where the victim advised that at some point since 7:30 p.m. the previous evening, a subject entered his garage and stole several handguns from an unlocked gun safe. It appeared entry had been gained through a window. Four handguns were reported missing, while other weapons were left behind.
KWQC
Police investigate robbery at Davenport convenience store
DAVENPORT, Iowa (KWQC) - The Davenport Police Department is investigating an early morning robbery at a Davenport convenience store. Around 1:55 a.m. Monday, Davenport police responded to Kwik Shop, 1136 E. Locust St., for a report of a robbery. Preliminary information indicates that a person displayed a weapon and demanded...
ktvo.com
2 southeast Iowa men face multiple charges following weekend traffic stop
Mt. PLEASANT, Iowa — Two southeast Iowa men are facing multiple charges following a weekend traffic stop. Just before 8 p.m. Saturday, Henry County sheriff's deputies pulled over a vehicle in Mt. Pleasant for a traffic violation. The driver of the vehicle was Jesse A. Rutherford, 34, of Washington,...
KCJJ
Coralville man arrested for assault after trying to kick woman out of their shared apartment
A Coralville man was taken into custody early Monday after a domestic incident turned physical. According to the police report, officers were dispatched to the Iowa Lodge on the Coralville Strip for a 911 hangup. Arriving officers were met by both parties involved. The alleged woman victim said that her live-in partner, 22-year-old Pedro Fabian Cobo, came home drunk and wanted to kick her out of the apartment.
ourquadcities.com
Five Burlington men sentenced regarding seizure of 362 lbs. of meth
Five Burlington men have been sentenced to decades in prison for conspiring to distribute drugs in the Burlington area. The charges are related to a conspiracy involving seizure of 362 pounds of ice. methamphetamine during an Arizona traffic stop. The conspiracy started by at least Dec. 1, 2019 and continued...
Five Sentenced In Burlington Meth Ring
(Burlington, IA) — Five Burlington men will each spend more than ten years in federal prison for their roles in a meth distribution ring in the Burlington area. Prosecutors say the ring was discovered in January of 2020 when a van was stopped in Arizona with approximately 362 pounds of ice methamphetamine that the driver admitted was headed to Burlington. Thirty-seven-year-old Rudolph Allen was given the largest sentence at 20 years, 51-year-old Clyde Stewart Junior was sentenced to 17 years, 42-year-old Demetrius Goudy received 18 years, 36-year-old Gregory Johnson got 14 years, and 42-year-old Brian Davis Junior will serve ten-and-a-half years in prison.
