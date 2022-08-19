ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Chicago, IL

Comments / 60

Pete peter
9d ago

I like how people comment and I guess they haven't gotten our of there homes recently. The west and southside are really needing The National Guards, It's sad that they can't get out of there house and enjoy the day. The gang Bangers have destroyed the Rest of the City

Reply(1)
13
Guest
10d ago

The truth hurts. What other way would you describe a city where your not safe anywhere?

Reply(13)
22
Robert Thomas
9d ago

Ain't this the same dude that made the Holocaust comment.. Yeah He'll never be governor of Illinois.

Reply(3)
17
 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
POLITICO

‘Dog whistle politics’ in Illinois

Good Wednesday morning, Illinois. About Tuesday’s primary: Trump’s candidates keep chalking up wins, but the headwinds facing Democrats appear to have eased, via POLITICO. PROGRAMMING NOTE: Illinois Playbook won’t publish Monday, Aug. 29, to Monday, Sept. 5. We’ll be back on our normal schedule Tuesday, Sept. 6.
ILLINOIS STATE
suburbanchicagoland.com

Morrison leads Republicans like lemmings off a cliff

Morrison leads Republicans like lemmings off a cliff. Cook County Republican Chairman Sean Morrison did what he does best, taking care of himself but failing to help the Cook County Republican organization he is tasked to lead. Seven candidates he slated in a big PR stunt to run in the November elections have either quit the race or been thrown off the ballot, many for stupid mistakes that a good qualified party leader would have known to avoid. Republican Darren Bailey, who needs Republican support in the suburbs to unseat Illinois Gov. JB Pritzker, “Daddy Warbucks,” should force Morrison to step down and replace him with a better GOP leader.
COOK COUNTY, IL
CBS Chicago

Student loans cancellation brings relief for Chicago-area borrowers

CHICAGO (CBS) – On Wednesday, President Joe Biden announced a new plan to cancel thousands of dollars in debt for millions of borrowers.CBS 2's Tim McNicholas dug into the plan, who qualifies and how it will affect local borrowers.Here's who is eligible for Biden's student loan forgiveness programTake the Illinois Institute of Technology (IIT) for example, an on-campus student there pays more than $70,000 a year, and this isn't even the most expensive school in Chicago.That adds up to a whole lot of debt, a chunk of which could now be erased.Tom O'Connell, of Mount Greenwood, graduated from Carthage College...
CHICAGO, IL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Illinois State
Local
Illinois Government
City
Chicago, IL
Chicago, IL
Government
ValueWalk

$500 Monthly Stimulus Checks from Illinois: Just Seven Days Left to Apply for This Money

Several states and local governments are sending monetary help to residents in one form or another. Thus, it is important for residents to keep a tab on these programs and adhere to the deadlines. One such program in which the deadline is nearing is for certain residents of Illinois. Residents only have a week left to apply for the monthly stimulus checks from Illinois. Specifically, this program is for residents of Evanston, Illinois, and will offer $500 monthly payments to eligible residents.
EVANSTON, IL
WISN

UPDATE: Plans for marijuana dispensary near Wisconsin-Illinois border withdrawn

RICHMOND, Ill. — Developers who planned to build a marijuana dispensary just steps from the Wisconsin-Illinois border withdrew their petition after public opposition, according to Richmond, Illinois officials. Neighbors told 12 News they were not fighting the dispensary itself, but the location on the road from Wisconsin. The proposed...
RICHMOND, IL
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Darren Bailey
1440 WROK

Mystery Person Won $1.3 Billion Lottery From This Illinois Store

If you happened to buy a lottery ticket from a certain Illinois convenience store, you might be nearly a billionaire now and not even now it. CBS News is reporting that there was only 1 winner from the $1.3 billion dollar mega-millions jackpot Friday night. That winner who remains a mystery purchased their ticket from a Des Plaines, Illinois Speedway store.
ILLINOIS STATE
WGN News

Groundbreaking for 58 ‘affordable’ apartments in Auburn Gresham

CHICAGO — The first of Chicago Mayor Lori Lightfoot’s INVEST South/West housing developments broke ground Wednesday morning. According to the initiative’s website, Evergreen Imagine is a mixed-use development consisting of two buildings going up on vacant land. The first, at 79th and Green, is set to contain 28 residential units and a ground-floor commercial space. […]
CHICAGO, IL
buildingupchicago.com

1400 South Wabash hits the teens in Chicago’s South Loop

I haven’t posted an update at 1400 South Wabash since May? That’s barely tolerable, if not entirely unacceptable. Let’s fix that now, as there’s been a lot of progress by Lendlease and Pepper Construction here. Looks like they’ve reached level 14-ish. Some reminders:. Developer –...
CHICAGO, IL
Cadrene Heslop

New Recurring Stimulus Program Open For Illinois Residents

Many states are implementing guaranteed income programs. These state support systems benefit families with recurring payments. Most programs like this have begun issuing monies to the chosen recipients. But the city of Evanston in Illinois just opened theirs on Monday. Thus, interested residents who meet the requirements can apply.
EVANSTON, IL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Chicago Tribune
CBS Chicago

Construction begins on $43 million affordable housing project in Auburn Gresham

CHICAGO (CBS) -- Crews broke ground Wednesday morning on a new $43 million mixed-use affordable housing development in the Auburn Gresham neighborhood.The 58-unit Auburn Gresham Apartments project along 79th Street is being funded in large part by $18 million in tax increment financing, $18 million in low-income housing tax credits, a $2.5 million city loan, and a donation of city land as part of the INVEST South/West initiative.The project from a joint venture of Imagine Group and Evergreen Real Estate Group will redevelop two vacant sites. The first, at 79th and Green, will be a three-story building with commercial and...
CHICAGO, IL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
CBS Chicago

Man dies after being stabbed in River North, driving a few blocks to Magnificent Mile

CHICAGO (CBS) -- A 36-year-old man is dead after being stabbed in River North and driving a few blocks until his car stopped on the Magnificent Mile Tuesday evening. As CBS 2's Charlie De Mar reported, it all happened at the height of rush hour around 6:45 p.m. The chain of events ended in the middle of the street on Michigan Avenue near Ontario Street and the Burberry store – but it began several blocks to the west at Ohio and Dearborn streets.Late Tuesday at the latter intersection, police had set up a barrier around a bloody black sandal...

Comments / 0

Community Policy