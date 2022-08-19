Read full article on original website
Pete peter
9d ago
I like how people comment and I guess they haven't gotten our of there homes recently. The west and southside are really needing The National Guards, It's sad that they can't get out of there house and enjoy the day. The gang Bangers have destroyed the Rest of the City
Reply(1)
13
Guest
10d ago
The truth hurts. What other way would you describe a city where your not safe anywhere?
Reply(13)
22
Robert Thomas
9d ago
Ain't this the same dude that made the Holocaust comment.. Yeah He'll never be governor of Illinois.
Reply(3)
17
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Fun For Less in Chicago: Museum of Science and Industry Free DaysLashaunta MooreChicago, IL
2022 NBA Draft Review: Chicago BullsAdrian HolmanChicago, IL
Prepaid Gas Cards of $150 or Transit Cards of $50 Are AvailableCadrene HeslopChicago, IL
4 Great Steakhouses in IllinoisAlina AndrasIllinois State
This unique Chicago license plate is the first of its kind and is being auctioned offKath LeeChicago, IL
Related
POLITICO
‘Dog whistle politics’ in Illinois
Good Wednesday morning, Illinois. About Tuesday’s primary: Trump’s candidates keep chalking up wins, but the headwinds facing Democrats appear to have eased, via POLITICO. PROGRAMMING NOTE: Illinois Playbook won’t publish Monday, Aug. 29, to Monday, Sept. 5. We’ll be back on our normal schedule Tuesday, Sept. 6.
suburbanchicagoland.com
Morrison leads Republicans like lemmings off a cliff
Morrison leads Republicans like lemmings off a cliff. Cook County Republican Chairman Sean Morrison did what he does best, taking care of himself but failing to help the Cook County Republican organization he is tasked to lead. Seven candidates he slated in a big PR stunt to run in the November elections have either quit the race or been thrown off the ballot, many for stupid mistakes that a good qualified party leader would have known to avoid. Republican Darren Bailey, who needs Republican support in the suburbs to unseat Illinois Gov. JB Pritzker, “Daddy Warbucks,” should force Morrison to step down and replace him with a better GOP leader.
Student loans cancellation brings relief for Chicago-area borrowers
CHICAGO (CBS) – On Wednesday, President Joe Biden announced a new plan to cancel thousands of dollars in debt for millions of borrowers.CBS 2's Tim McNicholas dug into the plan, who qualifies and how it will affect local borrowers.Here's who is eligible for Biden's student loan forgiveness programTake the Illinois Institute of Technology (IIT) for example, an on-campus student there pays more than $70,000 a year, and this isn't even the most expensive school in Chicago.That adds up to a whole lot of debt, a chunk of which could now be erased.Tom O'Connell, of Mount Greenwood, graduated from Carthage College...
Stimulus update 2022: Deadline to apply for $500 monthly payments in just two days
The deadline for residents of Evanston, Illinois, to apply for a Guaranteed Income Pilot Program entailing $500-a-month payments is just days away.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Illinois Restaurant Called America’s Absolute Best Place for Pizza
Like most kids, I ate the stuff growing up. My Nana worked as a waitress at a pizza place (Gino's) in Chicago and I would see how it got made. Just out of high school, I got a job at a pizza joint (Al & Leda's), and as an adult, I reviewed just about every pizza I could get my grubby mitts on.
ValueWalk
$500 Monthly Stimulus Checks from Illinois: Just Seven Days Left to Apply for This Money
Several states and local governments are sending monetary help to residents in one form or another. Thus, it is important for residents to keep a tab on these programs and adhere to the deadlines. One such program in which the deadline is nearing is for certain residents of Illinois. Residents only have a week left to apply for the monthly stimulus checks from Illinois. Specifically, this program is for residents of Evanston, Illinois, and will offer $500 monthly payments to eligible residents.
This Illinois Orchard is One of the Best in the US for Apple Picking
Your weekend plans are set. A trip to an orchard that started in 1965 as a hobby, now regarded as one of the absolute best orchards in America. Is there anything to love more about the fall season?. Even spring and summer lovers will tell you that deep down, nothing...
WISN
UPDATE: Plans for marijuana dispensary near Wisconsin-Illinois border withdrawn
RICHMOND, Ill. — Developers who planned to build a marijuana dispensary just steps from the Wisconsin-Illinois border withdrew their petition after public opposition, according to Richmond, Illinois officials. Neighbors told 12 News they were not fighting the dispensary itself, but the location on the road from Wisconsin. The proposed...
RELATED PEOPLE
Mystery Person Won $1.3 Billion Lottery From This Illinois Store
If you happened to buy a lottery ticket from a certain Illinois convenience store, you might be nearly a billionaire now and not even now it. CBS News is reporting that there was only 1 winner from the $1.3 billion dollar mega-millions jackpot Friday night. That winner who remains a mystery purchased their ticket from a Des Plaines, Illinois Speedway store.
Groundbreaking for 58 ‘affordable’ apartments in Auburn Gresham
CHICAGO — The first of Chicago Mayor Lori Lightfoot’s INVEST South/West housing developments broke ground Wednesday morning. According to the initiative’s website, Evergreen Imagine is a mixed-use development consisting of two buildings going up on vacant land. The first, at 79th and Green, is set to contain 28 residential units and a ground-floor commercial space. […]
buildingupchicago.com
1400 South Wabash hits the teens in Chicago’s South Loop
I haven’t posted an update at 1400 South Wabash since May? That’s barely tolerable, if not entirely unacceptable. Let’s fix that now, as there’s been a lot of progress by Lendlease and Pepper Construction here. Looks like they’ve reached level 14-ish. Some reminders:. Developer –...
New Recurring Stimulus Program Open For Illinois Residents
Many states are implementing guaranteed income programs. These state support systems benefit families with recurring payments. Most programs like this have begun issuing monies to the chosen recipients. But the city of Evanston in Illinois just opened theirs on Monday. Thus, interested residents who meet the requirements can apply.
IN THIS ARTICLE
Construction begins on $43 million affordable housing project in Auburn Gresham
CHICAGO (CBS) -- Crews broke ground Wednesday morning on a new $43 million mixed-use affordable housing development in the Auburn Gresham neighborhood.The 58-unit Auburn Gresham Apartments project along 79th Street is being funded in large part by $18 million in tax increment financing, $18 million in low-income housing tax credits, a $2.5 million city loan, and a donation of city land as part of the INVEST South/West initiative.The project from a joint venture of Imagine Group and Evergreen Real Estate Group will redevelop two vacant sites. The first, at 79th and Green, will be a three-story building with commercial and...
fox32chicago.com
Group of 4 attempted to force woman into vehicle on Chicago's Near West Side: police
CHICAGO - A group of unknown offenders attempted to force a 30-year-old woman into a vehicle on Chicago's Near West Side Wednesday morning. Around 7:26 a.m., police say the victim was on the sidewalk in the 200 block of South Sangamon Street in the West Loop when a vehicle approached her and a person got out of the vehicle.
Man fatally stabbed in neck near Magnificent Mile, Chicago police say
A man was fatally stabbed in the neck on near the Magnificent Mile Tuesday night, Chicago police said.
Family of man who died after falling from boat in Chicago's 'Playpen' raising money for funeral
The family of a man who drowned after falling from a boat last week in Chicago's "Playpen" are raising money to cover the cost of his funeral services.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
dailybadgerbulletin.com
Racine inmate accused of trying to choke out another inmate | Crime and Courts
RACINE — A Racine inmate has been accused of trying to choke out another inmate. Michael L. Wells Jr., 28, of the 1100 block of Kewaunee Street, was charged with a felony count of battery by prisoners. According to a criminal complaint:. On Aug. 16, an investigator with the...
blockclubchicago.org
Jeffery Pub Hit-And-Run Victim Donald Huey Moved To L.A. To Get Out Of Chicago. Visiting For His Grandma’s Birthday, He Was Killed, Sister Says
SOUTH SHORE — A 25-year-old suburban native was healing from his brother’s death and “on the right track” with his new life in Los Angeles when a hit-and-run driver killed him outside Jeffery Pub while he was visiting friends and family in Chicago, his sister said.
Does this Geneva Hamburger restaurant live up to the hype
While visiting Geneva I wanted to try a restaurant that was on Chicago's Best. The name of that restaurant is The Burger Local in Geneva. This restaurant is known for their hamburgers obviously from their name.
Man dies after being stabbed in River North, driving a few blocks to Magnificent Mile
CHICAGO (CBS) -- A 36-year-old man is dead after being stabbed in River North and driving a few blocks until his car stopped on the Magnificent Mile Tuesday evening. As CBS 2's Charlie De Mar reported, it all happened at the height of rush hour around 6:45 p.m. The chain of events ended in the middle of the street on Michigan Avenue near Ontario Street and the Burberry store – but it began several blocks to the west at Ohio and Dearborn streets.Late Tuesday at the latter intersection, police had set up a barrier around a bloody black sandal...
Comments / 60