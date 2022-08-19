Read full article on original website
Xbox Game Pass Friends And Family Branding Seemingly Discovered Online
Branding for the Xbox Game Pass family subscription plan has seemingly leaked, showing off the potential logo for Microsoft's subscription service. It's nothing revolutionary in the graphic design department that Twitter user Aggiornamenti Lumia, but it does suggest that Microsoft's approach to allowing users to share their subscription won't be limited to just their family members.
PlayStation Buys A Mobile Studio, But Says Single-Player AAA Games Remain A Focus
Following its acquisition of Destiny developer Bungie earlier this year, PlayStation has now acquired yet another big studio. Sony Interactive Entertainment today announced plans to buy Savage Game Studios, a mobile studio based in Finland and Germany, that is currently working on a AAA live-service game for mobile. Whether or not this game will be a PlayStation franchise or a new IP remains to be seen.
The Last of Us Part 1 Has Several Innovative Accessibility Features
Like several other PlayStation 5 games, The Last of Us Part 1 will feature a number of accessibility options that include audio descriptions for cinematics, alternative controls, and much more. One of the more interesting features uses the DualSense controller to enhance dialogue. The controller vibrates when a specific line...
Sonic Frontiers Preorders Are Discounted Already
Sonic Frontiers will offer a fresh spin on 3D Sonic platforming in just a couple short months. If you're looking forward to the Blue Blur's upcoming outing, you can save on your preorder through Fanatical right now. Fanatical is offering a $7 discount on PC preorders. You'll also get a voucher for 5% off your next purchase along with the Adventurer’s Treasure Box preorder bonus.
New PS5 Console Revision Spotted In Australia
New PS5 console models have launched in Australia, and similar to previous PlayStation iterations of the pat, they bear new model numbers. These new editions--the CFI-1202B digital console and the CFI-1202A disc console--don't have any outward changes but internally they are lighter. As spotted by Press Start, the Disc PS5...
A New Mafia Game Is In Development
2K Games has confirmed a new entry in its Mafia series is in development at Hangar 13, the team that made Mafia III and Mafia: Definitive Edition. General manager Roman Hladík confirmed this in a blog post celebrating the Mafia franchise's 20th anniversary. "I'm happy to confirm we've started work on an all-new Mafia project! While it's a few years away and we can't share anything more right now, we're really excited to keep working on this beloved franchise and to entertain our players with new stories," the developer said.
Amazon Gaming Week Is Live - Check Out The Best Deals
Amazon Gaming Week is back, and from now until September 9 you’ll find a variety of games and gaming accessories available with steep price cuts. Whether you’re looking to stock up on new titles, upgrade your desktop, or pick up a new monitor for your battlestation, Amazon has you covered for the next week and change. We’ve perused its catalog to uncover the best deals, which you’ll find listed below. Just make sure to check out the savings before they disappear on September 9.
Ash Ketchum Is Playable For The First Time In A Pokemon Game In Masters EX
As part of Pokemon Master EX's third anniversary, players can now obtain and play as anime protagonist Ash, for the first time in any Pokemon title. The anniversary celebration includes other events and the announcement of other sync pairs. As previously teased, Ash and Pikachu can battle together as a...
Island Cities - Jigsaw Puzzle
Get The Original Mafia Game For Free Starting September 1
To celebrate the Mafia franchise's 20th anniversary, the original Mafia title will be free on Steam from September 1 through September 5. Once you’ve claimed the game, it’s yours to keep forever--so make sure you find time to add the mob adventure to your Steam library. It’s hard...
Nintendo Won't Raise the Price of the Switch | GameSpot News
Speaking to Eurogamer, Nintendo's president said in a statement: "we will determine our future pricing strategies through careful and continued deliberations," and do not have any plans to "increase the trade price of its hardware." Instead, Nintendo is decreasing the size of Switch packaging to help with shipping issues, by making the cardboard box it comes in 20% smaller, which in turn will help the company's bottom line by using fewer materials.
Midnight Report
Dream Hacker
Hard landing
Splatoon 3 Nintendo Switch OLED Still Available At Amazon, Walmart, And More
The Nintendo Switch OLED Splatoon 3 Edition is still available at multiple major retailers. The console launched on Friday, and it's the first special-edition Switch OLED Nintendo has made. It's a bit surprising that the console has remained in stock at most major retailers through the weekend, but we'd still recommend ordering ASAP if you're interested. There's no telling when it will sell out across the board, and it's unclear if Nintendo will continue to manufacture the console throughout the holiday season.
Across The Globe
Baccarat Corsair
Obedient Servant
Today's Wordle Answer (#436) - August 29, 2022
Let's face it: the Monday blues can't be cured by much. However, getting the Wordle answer correct is a solid start to making a Monday the best day that it can be. We're back with another edition of our Wordle guides, this time for puzzle #436 on August 29. The answer today is a fairly common word that almost every player should know and know how to spell. For players that haven't started, though, they can check out our recommended list of starting words to give themselves an edge.
