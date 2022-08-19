Are We Really Headed For A Recession? Here's What State Unemployment Rates And Payroll Employment Mean For The Economy

Missouri: Despite Being Divided On Marijuana Policy, Democrats Expect An Increase In Participation From The Campaign. Earlier this month, Missouri's Secretary of State Jay Ashcroft issued a certificate of sufficiency to the Legal Missouri 2022 campaign, formally placing the adult-use legalization initiative on the November ballot.Rep. Crystal Quade (D-Springfield), Democratic leader in the Missouri House, said that the cannabis proposal, which will appear on the ballot as Amendment 3 “will bring out younger voters. Traditionally, younger voters tend to vote Democratic, "so that is looking like good news for us,” she said.

MISSOURI STATE ・ 48 MINUTES AGO