Are We Really Headed For A Recession? Here's What State Unemployment Rates And Payroll Employment Mean For The Economy

Stimulus update 2022: Exact date huge $3,200 direct check payment will be sent out revealed
The first batch of massive $3,200 direct payments is set to go out to eligible Alaska residents next month.
A New Permanent Costco Closing Continues Sweeping Company Changes
A fall closure represents the latest strategic move for the perennial chain. This article is based on corporate postings and accredited media reports. Linked information within this article is attributed to the following outlets:MoneyTalksNews.com, EatThis.com, FOX19.com, and LATimes.com.
Direct payments of $750 to be sent to Americans – but eligible families have just three days to file paperwork
DIRECT payments of $750 are being sent to Americans - but eligible families have just three days to file paperwork. The governor of Rhode Island said families will be able to receive the cash top-up in a child tax rebate. The recent budget plan passed in June 2022 included the...
Tracking U.S. Cannabis Capital Raises by Region & Industry Sector
The Viridian Capital Sector and Regional Trackers provide actionable intelligence on where capital is being raised (by country, state & region) and which of the twelve subsectors of cannabis/psychedelics is raising it. The chart arranges all U.S. States into the Midwest, South, Northeast, and West regions in order of total...
Social Security payments: First half of monthly $1,682 checks to be sent in just six days
People who receive Supplemental Security Income are scheduled to receive their first of two $841 checks in September in only six days.
California Senate-Passed Bills Head To Governor To Sign: Here's The Cannabis Legislation About To Become Law In The Golden State
The end of California's legislative session is just around the corner with setting up the framework of interstate trade of marijuana among the bills that will advance to the office of the governor of California for his signature. There are other bills still pending, such as one that would prohibit...
Cannabis Regulatory Update: Missouri Legal Marijuana Campaign, California 'Weed' Bills, Hempcrete In Zimbabwe
Missouri: Despite Being Divided On Marijuana Policy, Democrats Expect An Increase In Participation From The Campaign. Earlier this month, Missouri's Secretary of State Jay Ashcroft issued a certificate of sufficiency to the Legal Missouri 2022 campaign, formally placing the adult-use legalization initiative on the November ballot.Rep. Crystal Quade (D-Springfield), Democratic leader in the Missouri House, said that the cannabis proposal, which will appear on the ballot as Amendment 3 “will bring out younger voters. Traditionally, younger voters tend to vote Democratic, "so that is looking like good news for us,” she said.
Wabash National Expands Its North American Footprint
Wabash National Corporation WNC has added two dealers Bergey's Truck Centers and Allegiance Trucks, to its industry-leading North American dealer network. Bergey's Truck Centers and Allegiance Trucks will be full-line dealers of Wabash parts, services, and equipment, including dry and refrigerated van trailers, dry and refrigerated truck bodies, and platform trailers.
California Senate passes bill to protect fast-food workers
Under the Fast Food Recovery Act, a council would be authorized to set the minimum wage and regulate working conditions for fast-food workers.
Visa Whale Trades For August 29
A whale with a lot of money to spend has taken a noticeably bearish stance on Visa. Looking at options history for Visa V we detected 23 strange trades. If we consider the specifics of each trade, it is accurate to state that 34% of the investors opened trades with bullish expectations and 65% with bearish.
Here's Why Housing Prices Could Fall By 20% In 183 Cities Across US, Including Boise, Charlotte And Austin
According to a new study published in Fortune, if the U.S. economy falls deeper into a recession, housing prices could dip by as much as 20% in 183 cities nationwide. The data from Moody's analytics reveal that 183 of the 413 top housing markets are "overvalued" by more than 25%. If the slump in the housing market continues, it could translate to a price decline of as much as 20% in those markets.
Raoul Pal Thinks Surging Dollar Will 'Break' Equities, Oil, Crypto — Says This Could Be The Saving Factor This Week
Former Goldman Sachs executive and macroeconomic expert Raoul Pal believes if the dollar continues its rally, it could worsen the outlook for a lot of assets including oil and emerging market equities. What Happened: “If the dollar keeps going, it’s going to really break things. It has literally done parabolic...,”...
CME Group Pushes Deeper Into Crypto As Ethereum, Bitcoin Futures Now Available As A Euro-Denominated Option
Chicago Mercantile Exchange Group (CME) announced on Monday the launch of euro-denominated Bitcoin BTC/USD and Ethereum ETH/USD futures. Tim McCourt, global head of equity and FX products at CME Group, said the new products are made to allow institutional investors another way to buy the cryptocurrencies in a controlled environment.
Gold Sees Light at the End of the Fed's Tightening Tunnel
Gold Sees Light at the End of the Fed’s Tightening Tunnel. The FOMC hiked rates by 75 basis points in July. However, the recession drums are getting louder, and gold likes such music. Another large interest rate hike! The Fed raised the federal funds rate by 75 basis points...
HC Wainwright Bullish On This Small Cap Stock As Enrollment Starts In Pivotal Skin Disease Trial
Earlier this month, Timber Pharmaceuticals Inc TMBR reported that the first four patients had been enrolled in the Phase 3 ASCEND study of TMB-001 (topical isotretinoin, 0.05%). TMB-001 is under development for congenital ichthyosis (CI), a rare skin disorder characterized by dry, thickened, and scaling skin that affects around 80K...
DMT Producer PsyBio And Shrooms Grower Red Light Holland Share Their Most Recent Financial Results
PsyBio Therapeutics PSYB PSYBF, a biotech developing medicines based on naturally-occurring psychedelic substances, and mushroom producer Red Light Holland Corp. TRUFF announced the release of financial results and operational highlights. The First Six Months Of 2022 For PsyBio Therapeutics. PsyBio published results for the three and six month period ended...
Looking At ServiceNow's Recent Whale Trades
A whale with a lot of money to spend has taken a noticeably bearish stance on ServiceNow. Looking at options history for ServiceNow NOW we detected 18 strange trades. If we consider the specifics of each trade, it is accurate to state that 22% of the investors opened trades with bullish expectations and 77% with bearish.
US Stocks Pare Losses; Pinduoduo Shares Spike Higher
U.S. stocks pared losses toward the end of trading, with the Dow Jones dropping just 40 points on Monday. The Dow traded down 0.13% to 32,241.09 while the NASDAQ fell 0.52% to 12,078.93. The S&P 500 also fell, dropping, 0.15% to 4,051.60. Leading and Lagging Sectors. Energy shares rose by...
Analyzing T-Mobile US's Short Interest
T-Mobile US's (NASDAQ:TMUS) short percent of float has fallen 16.53% since its last report. The company recently reported that it has 14.52 million shares sold short, which is 2.07% of all regular shares that are available for trading. Based on its trading volume, it would take traders 3.5 days to cover their short positions on average.
Dow Falls Over 200 Points After Friday's Plunge
U.S. stocks traded lower this morning, with the Dow Jones dropping more than 200 points on Monday. The Dow traded down 0.74% to 32,045.89 while the NASDAQ fell 0.64% to 12,063.73. The S&P 500 also fell, dropping, 0.61% to 4,033.08. Leading and Lagging Sectors. Energy shares rose by 2.7% on...
