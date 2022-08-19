ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Sarasota, FL

Comments / 1

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
businessobserverfl.com

Smashburger signs lucrative deal with local franchisee

Smashburger, a Denver-based fast-casual restaurant chain, has inked an agreement with Tampa franchisee Jiandong “Peter” Xu that will bring 15 new Smashburger locations to the Gulf Coast over the next six years. Xu, according to a news release, operates two Smashburger restaurants in Tampa. The new locations will...
TAMPA, FL
tourcounsel.com

The Incredible Fort de Soto Beach in Florida

Fort de Soto is a huge park in Florida with miles and miles of playgrounds and magnificent beaches. They consist of several interconnected islands located at the southernmost tip of St. Peter's Beach and St. Petersburg. The islands once served as a fortress, hence their name. There are still mortars and cannons, which we can see, in some of the fortifications.
FLORIDA STATE
territorysupply.com

8 Weekend Road Trips From Tampa, Florida

Best known for its blue skies and beautiful beaches, Tampa is a popular Gulf Coast destination for snowbirds and spring breakers alike. But if you’re on vacation and want to escape Tampa’s most popular areas, these weekend road trips from Tampa will definitely expand your travel horizons. Hit...
TAMPA, FL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Florida Sports
Sarasota, FL
Sports
City
Sarasota, FL
State
Florida State
Longboat Observer

McDonald's franchise opens Sept. 7 in Lakewood Ranch

If anyone wonders whether beautiful things can happen at McDonald's, just ask Sergio and Amy Rodriguez. The husband and wife are co-owners, along with Amy's mom, Brenda Symons, of the new McDonald's franchise on University Parkway, just east of the Lakewood Ranch Boulevard intersection. The fast-food restaurant is scheduled to open at 8 a.m. Sept. 7.
LAKEWOOD RANCH, FL
tampamagazines.com

2022 Tampa Bay Boating Guide

As one boat dealer put it succinctly, “Boating is going nuts!”. There are a lot of reasons. The Covid pandemic cooped everyone up, and a boat is arguably the best getaway to safely enjoy family and friends while escaping the stresses of land with fun (and adventures) on the water. The National Marine Manufacturers Association notes that sales are up for the second straight year, and boating remains the leading outdoor recreation for the U.S. in 2021.
TAMPA, FL
CBS Miami

Students "traumatized" after senior at Palmetto High School jumps from 3rd floor

PINECREST — Palmetto Senior High School in Pinecrest was placed on a temporary lockdown after the Miami-Dade Schools police chief and witnesses say a student jumped from a third-floor staircase and had to be airlifted to a hospital.This morning's incident was recorded by a student. The video is out and circulating, but CBS4 is choosing not to show it.CBS4's Peter D'Oench reports that part of what was recorded shows a school employee trying to catch the girl. That might have saved her life.And while students are wondering why this high school senior reached this point, what happened is again prompting...
PINECREST, FL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Team Usa#Baton Twirling#Liverpool#Chris Carter
Bay News 9

DNA technology brings end to 40-year-old Florida cold case mystery

HERNANDO COUNTY, Fla. -- The remains sat unidentified for more than four decades. But in July of 2021, Margaret Johns received the news she had long waited for. Hernando County Sheriff's investigators, with an assist from the University of North Texas and Virginia-based DNA technology company Parabon Nano Labs, identified Theresa Caroline Fillingim as the third of four bodies uncovered in April 1981 from what neighbors referred to as a "house of horrors."
HERNANDO COUNTY, FL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Liverpool F.C.
NewsBreak
Sports
thegabber.com

Bond Thriller Gives Tampa the Evil Eye – Literally

Ever have that creepy feeling that someone is watching you? Mari Alvarez, the tormented crime reporter at the heart of Linda Hurtado Bond’s new novel “All the Broken Girls” (Entangled Publishing, 2022), gets that feeling, big time. And she’s right – someone is watching. As...
TAMPA, FL
Mysuncoast.com

The heat is on along with late day storms

SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - Typical summer pattern to continue through the weekend and beyond. Look for a good chance for late day storms each and every afternoon through Tuesday of next week. High pressure located to the east of Florida in the Atlantic will bring winds out of the SE which will collide with the west coast sea breeze everyday during the late afternoon and evening. Before the storms arrive look for sunny skies in the morning followed by partly cloudy skies in the afternoon.
SARASOTA, FL

Comments / 0

Community Policy