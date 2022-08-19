Read full article on original website
Why 15 Florida Cities Were Named as Most Susceptible to a Possible Housing DownturnL. CaneFlorida State
LGBTQ-Owned Punky’s Bar and Grill ClosesBryan DijkhuizenSaint Petersburg, FL
EDGE District Spot In St. Petersburg Expects New Boutique HotelBryan DijkhuizenSaint Petersburg, FL
Tiny Houses Near a Florida Beach are Mentioned in a List of Charming, Tiny HotelsL. CaneFlorida State
A local scratch golfer compares these Florida gulf coast courses to help you navigate through the linksFit*Life*TravelBradenton, FL
3 Tampa Bay area restaurants named to ‘most iconic’ in Florida list
Three Tampa Bay area restaurants have been named to a travel blog's "12 Most Iconic Restaurants in Florida" list.
businessobserverfl.com
Smashburger signs lucrative deal with local franchisee
Smashburger, a Denver-based fast-casual restaurant chain, has inked an agreement with Tampa franchisee Jiandong “Peter” Xu that will bring 15 new Smashburger locations to the Gulf Coast over the next six years. Xu, according to a news release, operates two Smashburger restaurants in Tampa. The new locations will...
tourcounsel.com
The Incredible Fort de Soto Beach in Florida
Fort de Soto is a huge park in Florida with miles and miles of playgrounds and magnificent beaches. They consist of several interconnected islands located at the southernmost tip of St. Peter's Beach and St. Petersburg. The islands once served as a fortress, hence their name. There are still mortars and cannons, which we can see, in some of the fortifications.
territorysupply.com
8 Weekend Road Trips From Tampa, Florida
Best known for its blue skies and beautiful beaches, Tampa is a popular Gulf Coast destination for snowbirds and spring breakers alike. But if you’re on vacation and want to escape Tampa’s most popular areas, these weekend road trips from Tampa will definitely expand your travel horizons. Hit...
Longboat Observer
McDonald's franchise opens Sept. 7 in Lakewood Ranch
If anyone wonders whether beautiful things can happen at McDonald's, just ask Sergio and Amy Rodriguez. The husband and wife are co-owners, along with Amy's mom, Brenda Symons, of the new McDonald's franchise on University Parkway, just east of the Lakewood Ranch Boulevard intersection. The fast-food restaurant is scheduled to open at 8 a.m. Sept. 7.
850wftl.com
South Florida high student airlifted after jumping from 3rd floor at school
PINECREST, FL- A Palmetto Senior High School student was rushed to a hospital after she reportedly jumped from the 3rd-story of a staircase at the school. The incident was reported around 8 a.m. on Tuesday. Authorities say they received a call about a possible fall at 7431 Southwest 120th St.
tampamagazines.com
2022 Tampa Bay Boating Guide
As one boat dealer put it succinctly, “Boating is going nuts!”. There are a lot of reasons. The Covid pandemic cooped everyone up, and a boat is arguably the best getaway to safely enjoy family and friends while escaping the stresses of land with fun (and adventures) on the water. The National Marine Manufacturers Association notes that sales are up for the second straight year, and boating remains the leading outdoor recreation for the U.S. in 2021.
Students "traumatized" after senior at Palmetto High School jumps from 3rd floor
PINECREST — Palmetto Senior High School in Pinecrest was placed on a temporary lockdown after the Miami-Dade Schools police chief and witnesses say a student jumped from a third-floor staircase and had to be airlifted to a hospital.This morning's incident was recorded by a student. The video is out and circulating, but CBS4 is choosing not to show it.CBS4's Peter D'Oench reports that part of what was recorded shows a school employee trying to catch the girl. That might have saved her life.And while students are wondering why this high school senior reached this point, what happened is again prompting...
Bay News 9
DNA technology brings end to 40-year-old Florida cold case mystery
HERNANDO COUNTY, Fla. -- The remains sat unidentified for more than four decades. But in July of 2021, Margaret Johns received the news she had long waited for. Hernando County Sheriff's investigators, with an assist from the University of North Texas and Virginia-based DNA technology company Parabon Nano Labs, identified Theresa Caroline Fillingim as the third of four bodies uncovered in April 1981 from what neighbors referred to as a "house of horrors."
The Best Things to Do with Toddlers and Preschoolers in Tampa Bay
Tampa Bay is a great place to live if you’re a toddler! There are so many fun things to do whether it’s indoor playtime, toddler themed events and classes or trips to the zoo, our list has something fun for your family. As parents of toddlers and who have raised toddlers in Tampa Bay, our […]
Krispy Kreme ice cream now available in Tampa Bay area
Various Krispy Kreme stores across the Tampa Bay area are now selling "Original Glazed Soft Serve" ice cream in shakes, cones and cups.
Student Arrested At Hillsborough High School With A Gun On Campus
TAMPA, Fla. – A 17-year-old student at Hillsborough High School was arrested on Tuesday afternoon with a firearm on campus. According to Tampa Police, at around 2:30 pm on Tuesday, the School Resource Officer assigned to Hillsborough High was notified by a student that
Experience Tampa’s Haunted History on These Chilling Ghost Tours
It’s the time of year when ghosts and ghouls are everywhere you look. October isn’t...
thegabber.com
Bond Thriller Gives Tampa the Evil Eye – Literally
Ever have that creepy feeling that someone is watching you? Mari Alvarez, the tormented crime reporter at the heart of Linda Hurtado Bond’s new novel “All the Broken Girls” (Entangled Publishing, 2022), gets that feeling, big time. And she’s right – someone is watching. As...
Family upset with overgrowth and grass-covered headstones at Manasota Cemetery
For two days, Nadeau has used her hands to clear headstones that are covered with grass and overgrowth at Manasota Memorial Park.
Preps to Pros: Takeaways from IMG Academy's win over Venice
In this clip from Preps to Pros, Cooper Petagna and Andrew Ivins give their thoughts on the standout players from IMG Academy's victory over Venice.
cltampa.com
Chef Tony Macaroni previews his upcoming Carrollwood restaurant, opening early next year
There’s no deficit of Italian restaurants in Tampa Bay, and that number is only growing with new spots like Bonu Taverna and Ash opening soon on both sides of the bridge. But Chef Tony Macaroni claims that he makes the best Italian fare in Tampa—and that his customers can back him up.
3 Florida Destinations Among The Best BBQ Cities In The U.S.
Clever released its 2022 list of the best barbecue cities in America.
What Soaring Rent Prices Mean for Florida's Working Class
Bobbie Hill-Ferdinando is a former school bus driver and mother of six who rents a three-bedroom house near St. Petersburg, Fla. She lives with her husband, who is disabled; an adult son, who lives in their garage; an adult daughter; and two grandkids. The 61-year-old, known by her former coworkers...
Mysuncoast.com
The heat is on along with late day storms
SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - Typical summer pattern to continue through the weekend and beyond. Look for a good chance for late day storms each and every afternoon through Tuesday of next week. High pressure located to the east of Florida in the Atlantic will bring winds out of the SE which will collide with the west coast sea breeze everyday during the late afternoon and evening. Before the storms arrive look for sunny skies in the morning followed by partly cloudy skies in the afternoon.
