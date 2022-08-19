Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
WSVN-TV
Man accused of groping 10-year-old to remain in jail
PEMBROKE PINES, FLA. (WSVN) - A South Florida man accused of being a mall groper will remain in jail without bail. Forty-two-year-old Julian Lambert was in court, Tuesday. This all comes after police said Lambert pulled down his pants then groped a 10-year-old girl at a mall. It happened at...
WSVN-TV
Detention deputy arrested after allegedly smuggling drugs while on the job in Fort Lauderdale
FORT LAUDERDALE, FLA. (WSVN) - A detention deputy has been arrested after being accused of smuggling drugs behind bars. On Tuesday, 21-year-old Victoria Campos-Marquetti was arrested and charged with possessing oxycodone with intent to deliver, unlawful compensation, and committing a second-degree felony while armed. According to the Broward Sheriff’s Office,...
Click10.com
Several shot, 1 killed in shooting in Miami Gardens
MIAMI GARDENS, Fla. – Miami Gardens police are investigating a shooting that occurred over the weekend, injuring multiple people and leaving one victim dead. The shooting occurred just before 6:30 p.m. Saturday in the area of Northwest 24th Avenue and 163rd Street. Witnesses told Local 10 News that a...
South Florida Cop Fired After Chase During Which Teen Crashed Dirt Bike
Boynton Beach Police have terminated Officer Mark Sohn, but that's not enough for the family of 13-year old Stanley Davis III who say they want the ex-cop charged.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
WSVN-TV
Cellphone video shows MDPD officers blocking pregnant woman from entering emergency room in Doral
DORAL, FLA. (WSVN) - A husband who was driving his pregnant wife to the hospital said two Miami-Dade Police officers refused to get out of the way. Cellphone video caught the confrontation between the officers and the couple. On Monday, the department said it is aware of the video. On...
Names released in fatal semi crash that left 3 dead
The victims in a two-vehicle collision Monday that left three people dead have been identified by the Wisconsin State Patrol. Earl McCarthy, a 74-year-old Lindenhurst, Ill. man, was the driver of a Jeep Cherokee that was struck by a semi tractor trailer Monday afternoon. He and his passenger, 68-year-old Diana L. McCarthy, also of Lindenhurst, both died at the scene. The driver of the semi, 37-year-old Andriedy Montesino Hernandez, of Davie, Fla., also died, police said.
WSVN-TV
Miami Police officer charged with DUI and cocaine possession amid internal probe apologizes after bonding out
WEST MIAMI-DADE, FLA. (WSVN) - A City of Miami Police officer who finds himself on the wrong side of the law has apologized for his alleged actions outside of a Brickell restaurant involving his marked cruiser. 7News cameras captured Miami Police Officer Jeffrey Jose Marcano as he walked out of...
WSVN-TV
37-year-old vintage boutique ‘Miami Twice’ robbed of $400,000 in merchandise in Southwest Miami-Dade
SOUTHWEST MIAMI-DADE, FLA. (WSVN) - A South Florida boutique was robbed, and it’s said to have been a pricey steal, as the crafty crooks made off with nearly half a million dollars worth of merchandise. Now, the owner is hoping someone can help track them down. Surveillance video shows...
IN THIS ARTICLE
WSVN-TV
Funeral for fallen Miami-Dade Detective Cesar Echaverry to be held at LoanDepot Park
MIAMI (WSVN) - Mourners are preparing to say a final farewell to a fallen police officer. Miami-Dade Police detective Cesar Echaverry will be laid to rest, Wednesday. The 29-year-old died last week after he was shot while chasing an armed robber in Miami’s Liberty City neighborhood. His funeral will...
Two brothers were driving next to each other. One car clipped the other, and the younger sibling died.
Two brothers were involved in a three-car crash over the weekend in Deerfield Beach that resulted in the younger brother’s death, officials said. Denis Haikin, 18, of Boca Raton, died at a hospital early Saturday morning after being involved in a crash with his older brother, Nick Haikin, 19, and a third car, according to the Broward Sheriff’s Office. Deputies responded to the crash about 1:45 ...
WSVN-TV
Trooper transported to hospital after car crashes into his cruiser
SUNRISE, FLA. (WSVN) - A cruiser crash happened on a South Florida Highway. A driver fell asleep and smashed into a marked Florida Highway Patrol car. It happened northbound on the Turnpike near Sunrise Boulevard, Tuesday morning. The trooper was transported to the hospital with injuries that were not life-threatening.
WSVN-TV
Tributes pour in for 5 friends killed in wrong-way wreck; records show driver involved had license suspended in 2014
NORTHWEST MIAMI-DADE, FLA. (WSVN) - A grieving community is paying tribute to the five friends who, authorities said, lost their lives after their car was struck by a driver who was going against traffic on the Palmetto Expressway in Northwest Miami-Dade, and records show this wasn’t the motorist’s first run-in with the law.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Arrest Made in False Gun Report at J.P. Taravella High School
A juvenile who falsely claimed they saw a student at J.P. Taravella High School with a gun—a claim that led to a “code red” lockdown at the school—has been arrested in Texas, authorities said. According to Coral Springs Police, the department received a call on Feb....
NBC Miami
Man's Body Found Inside Vehicle at Walmart: Davie Police
A man's body was found inside a vehicle at a Walmart in Davie Sunday after police and fire rescue responded to a medical call, police said. According to Davie Police, officers responded to the scene at 4301 Street University Drive regarding a man inside of a vehicle possibly having a medical issue.
WSVN-TV
Tributes pour in for friends killed in wrong-way wreck; records show driver involved has multiple traffic violations
NORTHWEST MIAMI-DADE, FLA. (WSVN) - A grieving community is paying tribute to the five friends who, authorities said, lost their lives after their car was struck by a driver who was going against traffic on the Palmetto Expressway in Northwest Miami-Dade, and records show this wasn’t the motorist’s first run-in with the law.
Click10.com
Hollywood police investigating after man’s body found near ditch
HOLLYWOOD, Fla. – Authorities in Broward County are conducting a death investigation. The body of a man was found near a ditch off McKinley Street and North 63rd Avenue early Saturday morning. Police transported the man’s body to the Broward County Medical Examiner’s Office in order to determine the...
Click10.com
Deputies investigating after man found dead in Weston home
WESTON, Fla. – Broward Sheriff’s Office deputies are investigating after a man was found dead inside a Weston home late Saturday morning. BSO spokesperson Carey Codd said deputies and firefighters were sent to the 2800 block of Kinsington Circle at around 11:20 a.m. and located the man dead inside.
WSVN-TV
Boynton Beach Police officer fired after internal probe into role in teen’s fatal dirt bike crash
BOYNTON BEACH, Fla. (WSVN) — A longtime Boynton Beach Police officer has been fired for his role in the dirt bike crash that claimed the life of a 13-year-old boy, according to an internal document. The termination of Officer Mark Sohn comes after the completion of an internal affairs...
treasurecoast.com
Traffic Stop Leads to the Seizure of 13 Stolen Catalytic Converters. Duo from Miami Arrested
Traffic Stop Leads to the Seizure of 13 Stolen Catalytic Converters. Duo from Miami Arrested. Port St. Lucie, Fl (treasurecoast.com)- The Port St. Lucie Police have reported that a traffic stop leads to the seizure of 13 stolen catalytic converters. The duo from Miami were arrested. Here’s the scoop:
tamaractalk.com
Tamarac Crime Update: Gunshots and Car Burglaries
Through our joint effort with the Broward Sheriff’s Office to share updates with residents, this is a summary of Tamarac crime and arrests through Aug. 8, 2022. A business was the victim of Burglary Business on 08/05/2022. Upon arrival, deputies met with the reporting party, who advised that when she arrived for work, she noticed the cash register was on the ground. Tot. Est. Loss: $1.
Comments / 1