Fort Lauderdale, FL

WSVN-TV

Man accused of groping 10-year-old to remain in jail

PEMBROKE PINES, FLA. (WSVN) - A South Florida man accused of being a mall groper will remain in jail without bail. Forty-two-year-old Julian Lambert was in court, Tuesday. This all comes after police said Lambert pulled down his pants then groped a 10-year-old girl at a mall. It happened at...
PEMBROKE PINES, FL
WSVN-TV

Detention deputy arrested after allegedly smuggling drugs while on the job in Fort Lauderdale

FORT LAUDERDALE, FLA. (WSVN) - A detention deputy has been arrested after being accused of smuggling drugs behind bars. On Tuesday, 21-year-old Victoria Campos-Marquetti was arrested and charged with possessing oxycodone with intent to deliver, unlawful compensation, and committing a second-degree felony while armed. According to the Broward Sheriff’s Office,...
FORT LAUDERDALE, FL
Click10.com

Several shot, 1 killed in shooting in Miami Gardens

MIAMI GARDENS, Fla. – Miami Gardens police are investigating a shooting that occurred over the weekend, injuring multiple people and leaving one victim dead. The shooting occurred just before 6:30 p.m. Saturday in the area of Northwest 24th Avenue and 163rd Street. Witnesses told Local 10 News that a...
MIAMI GARDENS, FL
WausauPilot

Names released in fatal semi crash that left 3 dead

The victims in a two-vehicle collision Monday that left three people dead have been identified by the Wisconsin State Patrol. Earl McCarthy, a 74-year-old Lindenhurst, Ill. man, was the driver of a Jeep Cherokee that was struck by a semi tractor trailer Monday afternoon. He and his passenger, 68-year-old Diana L. McCarthy, also of Lindenhurst, both died at the scene. The driver of the semi, 37-year-old Andriedy Montesino Hernandez, of Davie, Fla., also died, police said.
DAVIE, FL
South Florida Sun Sentinel

Two brothers were driving next to each other. One car clipped the other, and the younger sibling died.

Two brothers were involved in a three-car crash over the weekend in Deerfield Beach that resulted in the younger brother’s death, officials said. Denis Haikin, 18, of Boca Raton, died at a hospital early Saturday morning after being involved in a crash with his older brother, Nick Haikin, 19, and a third car, according to the Broward Sheriff’s Office. Deputies responded to the crash about 1:45 ...
DEERFIELD BEACH, FL
WSVN-TV

Trooper transported to hospital after car crashes into his cruiser

SUNRISE, FLA. (WSVN) - A cruiser crash happened on a South Florida Highway. A driver fell asleep and smashed into a marked Florida Highway Patrol car. It happened northbound on the Turnpike near Sunrise Boulevard, Tuesday morning. The trooper was transported to the hospital with injuries that were not life-threatening.
SUNRISE, FL
NBC Miami

Man's Body Found Inside Vehicle at Walmart: Davie Police

A man's body was found inside a vehicle at a Walmart in Davie Sunday after police and fire rescue responded to a medical call, police said. According to Davie Police, officers responded to the scene at 4301 Street University Drive regarding a man inside of a vehicle possibly having a medical issue.
DAVIE, FL
Click10.com

Hollywood police investigating after man’s body found near ditch

HOLLYWOOD, Fla. – Authorities in Broward County are conducting a death investigation. The body of a man was found near a ditch off McKinley Street and North 63rd Avenue early Saturday morning. Police transported the man’s body to the Broward County Medical Examiner’s Office in order to determine the...
HOLLYWOOD, FL
Click10.com

Deputies investigating after man found dead in Weston home

WESTON, Fla. – Broward Sheriff’s Office deputies are investigating after a man was found dead inside a Weston home late Saturday morning. BSO spokesperson Carey Codd said deputies and firefighters were sent to the 2800 block of Kinsington Circle at around 11:20 a.m. and located the man dead inside.
WESTON, FL
tamaractalk.com

Tamarac Crime Update: Gunshots and Car Burglaries

Through our joint effort with the Broward Sheriff’s Office to share updates with residents, this is a summary of Tamarac crime and arrests through Aug. 8, 2022. A business was the victim of Burglary Business on 08/05/2022. Upon arrival, deputies met with the reporting party, who advised that when she arrived for work, she noticed the cash register was on the ground. Tot. Est. Loss: $1.
TAMARAC, FL

