Beto says Abbott is "a failed governor desperately trying to cover up the fact that he still hasn't fixed the grid."Ash JurbergTexas State
Fort Worth is Going to Lower Your Property Tax by 2 CentsTom HandyFort Worth, TX
Fort Worth ISD Instituting New Security Measures for the New School YearLarry LeaseFort Worth, TX
Arlington ISD Launching New Service To Keep Parents Informed During EmergenciesLarry LeaseArlington, TX
Steer the Budget has ended, but resident voices can still be heard – FY 2023 Fort Worth City BudgetSouthside MattFort Worth, TX
You're welcome, Houston: Why DFW's rain wasn't all our gain
DALLAS — North Texas on Monday got a round of rain we've rarely seen: Nearly 10 inches in just a 24-hour span, with both Dallas and Fort Worth getting over nine inches of rain. The heavy downpours persisted early Monday and into the afternoon. And they led to widespread...
fox5ny.com
Incredible scenes of survival: Watch as 15-inches of rain leaves Dallas-Fort Worth underwater
DALLAS - Drivers swam from their vans, news reporters saved a woman from her sinking car, and taillights seem underwater in the middle of an intersection. These were just a few of the scenes that played out Monday after storms dropped over a foot of water on the Dallas-Fort Worth Metro area.
DFW rain and flooding by the numbers: How much did North Texas see?
DALLAS — It's been a historic 24 hours in North Texas as the area saw record rainfall, along with major flooding. Some areas saw rainfall totals in the double digits. As far as history goes, this weather event was one for the books, indeed: DFW Airport saw 9.19 inches of rain over a 24-hour period, which now stands as the second-highest total the airport has ever seen within any 24-hour window in history.
Flash Floods Leave Some Stranded in North Texas
Large parts of North Texas have flooded.Wade Austin/Unsplash. As many North Texans were asleep, much of the area got very heavy rain, and in some spots over 8 inches in a few hours. Downtown Dallas and East Dallas were hit the hardest. Fox 4 reports that Fort Worth and Ellis County both saw some flash flooding.
Expect more rain over the next 7 days in North Texas: Here’s what you need to know
It's official, with Tuesday's rain showers Dallas-Fort Worth has set the record for the wettest August since records began back in 1899, according to the National Weather Service center in Fort Worth.
Insane Footage Shows Overwhelming Flash Flood In North Texas
Dallas set a record for most rainfall in a one-hour period.
NBC Dallas-Fort Worth
After Monday Floods, Seagoville Mom Hails Firefighters as Heroes
Fire-fighters in Dallas County are being hailed heroes after rescuing families from floodwaters. For 15 years, Kenia Guerin has called the property off Beckett Road home. On Monday, it was the first time she ever witnessed it flood. Once water surrounded her home and her parent's place nearby, Guerin called...
WFAA
DFW weather: Latest timeline for rain and flooding concerns across North Texas
Much of the rain is expected to fall late Sunday night and through Monday morning. Here's the latest on what to expect.
NBC Dallas-Fort Worth
DeSoto Residents Impacted by Flooding Begin Damage Cleanup
Rainshowers continued to drench the city of DeSoto on Tuesday as residents continue to clean up following Monday’s storm. Torrential rains left at least 19 homes with water damage inside, according to the city. Homeowners in one subdivision near farmland off South Cockrell Hill Road say they’re facing thousands of dollars worth of damage.
Heavy rain, flooding makes for treacherous commute across North Texas
Stay home if you can, be incredibly cautious if you can’t. That is the message from police this morning as North Texas finds itself partly underwater.
News Channel 25
Funnel cloud spotted in Hill County: Josh Johns
HILL COUNTY, Texas — 25 News meteorologist Josh Johns shared Jeff Sulak's photo of a funnel cloud just west of Hillsboro. "This was taken around 2:30 p.m. near Peoria in Hill County (just west of Hillsboro) and appears to be a funnel cloud," Johns said in a social media post.
dmagazine.com
Floodwaters Begin to Recede as Dallas County Judge Declares Disaster
Ideally, rain comes incrementally, not all at once. However, the rain that began in earnest overnight Sunday walloped North Texas Monday, with some parts receiving almost 8 inches of rain before 9 a.m. The National Weather Service’s Fort Worth bureau said while flood waters are beginning to recede, a watch will remain until 8 p.m.
'Water rushed in my front door,' Dallas woman loses almost everything
DALLAS (CBSDFW.COM) -- The clean-up has started for many people in North Texas after flood water destroyed and damaged several people's homes and apartments.Moving into a new apartment was something Brittany Taylor was looking forward to but just two days after moving in, she lost almost everything.High flood water is what Taylor woke up to in her new loft apartment Monday morning. "Like my laptop, just like a lot of keepsakes… a lot of pictures and journals," Taylor said, fighting back tears.Taylor said she has a world wind of emotions after losing almost everything. "It was really scary because water was...
NBC Dallas-Fort Worth
Disaster Declared in Tarrant County; Here's How to Report Storm Damage
Local disaster declarations have been declared in both Dallas and Tarrant counties after near-record rainfall led to flooding on Monday. Dallas County Judge Clay Jenkins issued a disaster declaration Monday night while Tarrant County Judge Glen Whitley issued his declaration Tuesday morning. Dallas-Fort Worth International Airport received 9.19 inches of...
CW33 NewsFix
‘It’s not the time to find out that your car isn’t part submarine!’ TxDOT Dallas says on Monday
DALLAS (KDAF) — Today is not the day… according to TxDOT Dallas, “It’s NOT the time to find out that your car isn’t part submarine! #flashfloods continuing in the #Dallas metro.”. Sorry to break it to you, but if your car doesn’t have a boat...
dmagazine.com
Why Is a Flying Hospital in North Texas?
Last week, a fully functional hospital built onboard an MD-10 cargo aircraft spent several days at Fort Worth’s Alliance Airport to give Caribbean eye doctors the tools they need to better treat their patients. Although it may sound like a Mad Libs lede, it’s the truth. The Orbis Flying...
texasstandard.org
Denton County landlord charged high fees for run-down properties, investigation shows
In March, Jennifer O’Neal McLaughlin and her husband moved into a four-bedroom, red brick home in Flower Mound, a Denton County suburb. They planned to buy the house with financing from its previous owner – property management company Kamy Investments, which asked for big up-front fees from the McLaughlins, in part because of problems with their credit. But they had the cash to do it, since they’d just sold their family farm.
KAKE TV
More than 14 million people under flood watches Sunday
After heavy rain and flash floods in parts of the Southwest this weekend, more than 14 million people across the southern Plains were under flood watches and warnings Sunday, including the Dallas-Fort Worth metroplex and Shreveport, Louisiana. About 3 to 5 inches of heavy rain had already fallen across the...
NBC Dallas-Fort Worth
Tarrant Area Food Bank Shuts Down Distribution Efforts Due to Flooding
The heavy rain moving across North Texas has caused many cancellations, delays, and closures Monday morning. Tarrant Area Food Bank has shut down its distribution efforts at its main headquarters and its TAFB West location in Weatherford to ensure the safety of friends, neighbors, and employees during this weather crisis.
dmagazine.com
Check out This Wild Video of the Trinity River
Lay your eyes on the video below posted by Daniel Alvarez (aka @TornadoManDan, whom you should follow). Here’s what happened in just 18 hours. And then imagine trying to drive on the Trinity Tollroad.
