Fort Worth, TX

WFAA

DFW rain and flooding by the numbers: How much did North Texas see?

DALLAS — It's been a historic 24 hours in North Texas as the area saw record rainfall, along with major flooding. Some areas saw rainfall totals in the double digits. As far as history goes, this weather event was one for the books, indeed: DFW Airport saw 9.19 inches of rain over a 24-hour period, which now stands as the second-highest total the airport has ever seen within any 24-hour window in history.
Larry Lease

Flash Floods Leave Some Stranded in North Texas

Large parts of North Texas have flooded.Wade Austin/Unsplash. As many North Texans were asleep, much of the area got very heavy rain, and in some spots over 8 inches in a few hours. Downtown Dallas and East Dallas were hit the hardest. Fox 4 reports that Fort Worth and Ellis County both saw some flash flooding.
NBC Dallas-Fort Worth

After Monday Floods, Seagoville Mom Hails Firefighters as Heroes

Fire-fighters in Dallas County are being hailed heroes after rescuing families from floodwaters. For 15 years, Kenia Guerin has called the property off Beckett Road home. On Monday, it was the first time she ever witnessed it flood. Once water surrounded her home and her parent's place nearby, Guerin called...
NBC Dallas-Fort Worth

DeSoto Residents Impacted by Flooding Begin Damage Cleanup

Rainshowers continued to drench the city of DeSoto on Tuesday as residents continue to clean up following Monday’s storm. Torrential rains left at least 19 homes with water damage inside, according to the city. Homeowners in one subdivision near farmland off South Cockrell Hill Road say they’re facing thousands of dollars worth of damage.
News Channel 25

Funnel cloud spotted in Hill County: Josh Johns

HILL COUNTY, Texas — 25 News meteorologist Josh Johns shared Jeff Sulak's photo of a funnel cloud just west of Hillsboro. "This was taken around 2:30 p.m. near Peoria in Hill County (just west of Hillsboro) and appears to be a funnel cloud," Johns said in a social media post.
dmagazine.com

Floodwaters Begin to Recede as Dallas County Judge Declares Disaster

Ideally, rain comes incrementally, not all at once. However, the rain that began in earnest overnight Sunday walloped North Texas Monday, with some parts receiving almost 8 inches of rain before 9 a.m. The National Weather Service’s Fort Worth bureau said while flood waters are beginning to recede, a watch will remain until 8 p.m.
CBS DFW

'Water rushed in my front door,' Dallas woman loses almost everything

DALLAS (CBSDFW.COM) -- The clean-up has started for many people in North Texas after flood water destroyed and damaged several people's homes and apartments.Moving into a new apartment was something Brittany Taylor was looking forward to but just two days after moving in, she lost almost everything.High flood water is what Taylor woke up to in her new loft apartment Monday morning.  "Like my laptop, just like a lot of keepsakes… a lot of pictures and journals," Taylor said, fighting back tears.Taylor said she has a world wind of emotions after losing almost everything. "It was really scary because water was...
NBC Dallas-Fort Worth

Disaster Declared in Tarrant County; Here's How to Report Storm Damage

Local disaster declarations have been declared in both Dallas and Tarrant counties after near-record rainfall led to flooding on Monday. Dallas County Judge Clay Jenkins issued a disaster declaration Monday night while Tarrant County Judge Glen Whitley issued his declaration Tuesday morning. Dallas-Fort Worth International Airport received 9.19 inches of...
dmagazine.com

Why Is a Flying Hospital in North Texas?

Last week, a fully functional hospital built onboard an MD-10 cargo aircraft spent several days at Fort Worth’s Alliance Airport to give Caribbean eye doctors the tools they need to better treat their patients. Although it may sound like a Mad Libs lede, it’s the truth. The Orbis Flying...
texasstandard.org

Denton County landlord charged high fees for run-down properties, investigation shows

In March, Jennifer O’Neal McLaughlin and her husband moved into a four-bedroom, red brick home in Flower Mound, a Denton County suburb. They planned to buy the house with financing from its previous owner – property management company Kamy Investments, which asked for big up-front fees from the McLaughlins, in part because of problems with their credit. But they had the cash to do it, since they’d just sold their family farm.
KAKE TV

More than 14 million people under flood watches Sunday

After heavy rain and flash floods in parts of the Southwest this weekend, more than 14 million people across the southern Plains were under flood watches and warnings Sunday, including the Dallas-Fort Worth metroplex and Shreveport, Louisiana. About 3 to 5 inches of heavy rain had already fallen across the...
NBC Dallas-Fort Worth

Tarrant Area Food Bank Shuts Down Distribution Efforts Due to Flooding

The heavy rain moving across North Texas has caused many cancellations, delays, and closures Monday morning. Tarrant Area Food Bank has shut down its distribution efforts at its main headquarters and its TAFB West location in Weatherford to ensure the safety of friends, neighbors, and employees during this weather crisis.
dmagazine.com

Check out This Wild Video of the Trinity River

Lay your eyes on the video below posted by Daniel Alvarez (aka @TornadoManDan, whom you should follow). Here’s what happened in just 18 hours. And then imagine trying to drive on the Trinity Tollroad.
